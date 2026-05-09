Kentucky Baseball Big Four Hold Steady as Postseason Approaches

Status quo remains in Kentucky high school baseball, meaning the Big Four are basically coasting along as the postseason nears.

Seventh Region Still Top-Heavy

Trinity-Louisville, Male, St. X and Ballard sit atop the Seventh Region. Seventh Region programs 4-8, DuPont Manual, Christian Academy-Louisville, Atherton and Kentucky Country Day, are maintaining decent records, but lack the depth to compete.

Trinity Coasting Toward Postseason

The nationally ranked Rocks have five more regular season games appear to be formalities. The 27th District Tournament could be included. They won't be test again until the regional tournament.

Trinity is currently 28-3.

Pitcher Konnor Stargel is registering a 0.66 ERA over 31 innings of work.

Male Regains Form

Male had a three-game hiccup in the middle of the season but regrouped nicely and now boasts a 21-3 record.

They’re 1-1 against other Big Four teams.

Since being shut out by St. X on Tax Day, the Bulldogs have dominated opponents, outscoring them 69-16.

Pitcher Cole Woodward leads the state in saves (four in nine games played), along with Sullivan Shadowen of Marshall County.

St. X Searching for Consistency

Though it has 23 wins, Tiger baseball has been inconsistent. After a mid-April seven-game win streak, a pattern of alternating wins and losses.

Even more disconcerting was a Thursday 14-1 lopsided loss by South Oldham, who could legitimately replace St. X in the Four.

A bright spot is Wyatt Graven’s six triples (No. 10 in the state) and 11 stolen bases in 13 attempts.

Ballard Facing Pressure

The Bruins could also be replaced by South Oldham. They lost to the Dragons, 14-4, on April 14, and the Dragons have won three more contests than the Bruins. Plus, South Oldham’s schedule hasn’t been less challenging.

Ballard has played relatively well down the stretch, but the regional tournament will be a challenge.

South Oldham Making Its Case

South Oldham also deserves consideration — 20miles from Louisville.

The Dragons are 19-6, and 2-2 against the Big Four, and are the favorite to win the Eighth Region Tournament.

Big Four on the Brink of Change

It’s interesting to note that the KHSAA RPI has South Oldham ranked slightly ahead of St. X and well in front of Ballard.

The Big Four could change next week.

Or, it could even become a Big Three?