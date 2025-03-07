Live Updates: Class 7A Boys Semifinal
Sarasota vs. Windermere
1
2
3
4
Final
Sarasota
5
Windermere
20
Sarasota faces Windermere in a Class 7A semifinal. The winner faces Miami Columbus in the 7A state title game tomorrow at 1 p.m.
Columbus defeated Stanford Seminole 78-48 in an earlier semifinal. Columbus has won the past two 7A state championships.
FIRST QUARTER
The game is underway and just like that Windermere jumps out to a 5-0 lead in the first minute of play.
Windermere (25-5) jumps out to a 14-4 lead with two minutes to play in the first quarter.
Sarasota (28-2) comes into this game riding an 18-game winning streak but the Sailors are off to a rough start trailing 20-5 after the first quarter.
SECOND QUARTER
Published |Modified