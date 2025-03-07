High School

Live Updates: Class 7A Boys Semifinal

Sarasota vs. Windermere 

Bill Kemp

1

2

3

4

Final

Sarasota

5

Windermere

20

Sarasota faces Windermere in a Class 7A semifinal. The winner faces Miami Columbus in the 7A state title game tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Columbus defeated Stanford Seminole 78-48 in an earlier semifinal. Columbus has won the past two 7A state championships.

FIRST QUARTER

The game is underway and just like that Windermere jumps out to a 5-0 lead in the first minute of play.

Windermere (25-5) jumps out to a 14-4 lead with two minutes to play in the first quarter.

Sarasota (28-2) comes into this game riding an 18-game winning streak but the Sailors are off to a rough start trailing 20-5 after the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

