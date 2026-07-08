Jeanerette Returns Playmakers, Dominant Line for 2026 Louisiana Title Chase

Jeanerette has never won a Louisiana football state championship, but the Tigers have moved closer in recent years with two quarterfinal appearances and a semifinal run last season.

Three Running Backs, One Goal

When 2027 three-star running back Devine Duhon was sidelined with an injury that would cause him to miss last season, freshman Devin Smith stepped up and rushed for 1,200 yards in an offense that will welcome back a healthy Duhon.

"It felt good to have a great freshman year," Smith said, "to help my team out when the starting running back got hurt."

Smith will plow behind the blocking of Dylan Walters (6-2, 245, Sr.), two-time all-state lineman Gregory Green (6-2, 265, Sr.) and 2029 All-American Blair Lewis (6-6, 320, LSU offer)

"It feels good for them to move everything out of your way," Smith said of the offensive line.

Duhon, who is being recruited heavily by Tulane and the UL Ragin' Cajuns, gives the Tigers another home run threat.

"I'm trying to come back and make a big season after coming back from my ACL injury," he said, while giving a nod to the big men up front and his QB. "Aaron (Tillman) can run and throw the ball and do pretty much everything, for real."

Aaron Tillman, Jeanerette QB | Mike Coppage

Tillman, a 6-foot-2 junior quarterback, is being recruited as a running back or athlete. He can throw to seniors Kobe Gage and Nysir Jackson, who will be key players on defense, as well. Gage (2,000 all-purpose yards, 26 TDs) can and will do everything, which is common in small school football.

"I'm everywhere," Gage said. "I have that 'dog mentality.' I can run the ball, catch the ball, do everything you need on offense. I can hit you, pick it off and guard you (on defense)."

Kobe Gage | Mike Coppage

Built From the Line Out

Jeanerette's offensive line would be the envy of many Class 5A programs in Louisiana.

Lewis is in the running to become the top Class of 2029 player in Louisiana, according to Jerit Roser of Prep Redzone Louisiana.

"He's a big, big lineman," Duhon said of Lewis. "He's going to be dominating, and I'm going to be right behind him, toting the ball."

Green, an LSWA Class 1A first team all-state selection as a junior, can line up anywhere on the offensive or defensive line and is a four-year starter.

"Basically I play all the positions on the line," he said. "I'm dominant at any position, I've been playing since I was a freshman. I have a lot of experience."

Veteran Defense Returns

Israel Phillips (6-2, 245, Sr.) leads the charge on the line of scrimmage, where he'll get help from Green and Lewis. The linebacking corps is big and physical with Braylen Lewis (6-0, 190, Sr). Brad August (6-2, 205, Soph.) and Tyler Hurst (6-1, 190, Sr.)

"Our strong suit in the past has been controlling the clock, playing good defense and having good special teams," coach CC Paul said.

Gage and Jackson will be in the secondary, which also features Brandon Lively (6-0, 170, Soph.) and Sincere Lee (5-9, 160, Sr.)

"I can play free safety, running back and receiver," Jackson said. "Anywhere the coaches need."

Leaders Set the Tone

"They don't miss a day of practice," Paul said. "They do the extra to get better. They motivate the other kids. That's why, as juniors, they were named team captains."

In addition to a fierce punt blocking unit, the Tigers expect to excel in the return game with Jackson and Gage.

Nysir Jackson | Mike Coppage

Building on Last Season

The Tigers went 11-2 and reached the semifinals where they lost to undefeated state champ Haynesville. Signature victories came against Loreauville and St. Martinville. The only regular season loss was to Covenant Christian in district.

That was the second time in three years that Jeanerette fell to Haynesville in the playoffs. The Tigers lost to General Trass in the 2024 quarterfinals.

Can the Tigers Reach the Dome?

Jeanerette will be in a large, new district that is headed up by Ascension Episcopal, Vermilion Catholic, Central Catholic and Westminster Christian-Lafayette, a team we predict to make a deep run in the Division IV select playoffs. Jeanerette competes in Division IV nonselect.

Destin Smith, 2029 RB | Mike Coppage

Jeanerette has the talent to contend for an undefeated regular 2026 season and could be in position to make the program's first trip to the state championship game. The official schedule hasn't been posted yet, but the Tigers will have non-district games against Port Barre and Hwy 182 rival West St. Mary. Additional league opponents are Hanson Memorial, Highland Baptist, Gueydan and Centerville.

"The key is to make it to the Dome and put that ring on our seniors' fingers," Smith said. "Send them out with a W."