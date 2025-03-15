Archbishop Shaw vs. Archbishop Hannan: Live score, updates of Louisiana Division II select championship
Top-seeded Archbishop Shaw got over a semifinal hump this week when the top-seeded Eagles routed No. 5 Madison Prep to reach the state final for the first time since 2001.
Shaw (27-2) meets No. 2 Archbishop Hannan (22-6) in a matchup of New Orleans-area programs at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Louisiana high school boys basketball Division II select championship game at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
Pregame
Archbishop Shaw defeated Archbishop Hannan twice in the regular season, 59-54 and 59-53. The Hawks, winners of 10 straight games since a January loss to Shaw, topped No. 3 Peabody in the semifinals, 31-29, as senior Anthony Thompson scored nine points.
Thompson averages 12 points per game. Senior Drew Timmons (6-foot-6) is the leading scorer (22 ppg). The Naval Academy signee averages a double-double (10 rebounds). Senior guard Zach Lauro also averages double figures (10 ppg). Thompson scored the decisive points in an 85-82 win at Division I nonselect Zachary, which will play for a state title later Saturday. Timmons tallied 34 points and 11 rebounds in the double-OT win.
Shaw, which lost to Madison Prep in the semifinals the previous two years, put on an impressive display in a 71-47 blowout of the Chargers this week. Senior Khalil Awogboro, who finished with 16 points, made a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter for a 60-25 lead and a running clock for the final period.
Triston Naquin (13 points in the semifinals), Allen Shaw (11), Dennis Seal (11), Christian Clair (nine) and Kobe Butler (eight) give Shaw coach Wesley Laurendine numerous offensive options. Naquin (6-foot-7) and Butler (6-foot-7) supply size in the frontcourt. Seal, a senior who comes off the bench, is a dangerous perimeter shooter. Clair is a freshman, and Allen Shaw is a sophomore.
First quarter
