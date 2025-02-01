Arsenio Bolds voted High School on SI Louisiana Unsung Hero of the Year
The 2024 Louisiana Division I select state football champion Edna Karr Cougars went undefeated with a loaded roster of future college football players.
Senior linebacker Arsenio Bolds played a huge role for the Karr defense, which included LSWA Class 5A Outstanding Player Corey Adams and Louisiana Football Coaches Association Defensive MVP Richard Anderson.
Bolds, an LSWA honorable mention all-state selection, finished the season with 68 tackles (21 for loss), eight sacks, four forced fumbles, eight pass break-ups, three interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.
Those credentials helped Bolds win the voting for High School on SI Louisiana Unsung Hero of the Year. The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder, who is projected as a college safety, landed an offer from Southern University in late January.
"Just knowing that we have to be gritty on defense," Bolds told Louisiana vs. All Y'all after the Cougars' win over St. Augustine in October 2024. "That's the main goal for us: getting after the ball and getting after the quarterback. Me and my linebackers making sure we're getting in our jumps."
Bolds hosted Arkansas-Pine Bluff for a recent in-home visit. His 247Sports profile also lists offers from UCF and Graceland University.
Bolds received 49.59% of more than 48,000 votes. St. Thomas More defensive back Gavin Duplechin (31.74%), Southside running back Ramon Singleton (8.89%) and Opelousas Catholic athlete Rowen Bergeron (4.15%) accounted for a significant number of votes.