North DeSoto vs. Iowa: Live Score Updates of this Louisiana Division II Non-Select Football Championship
A pair of undefeated programs take the field in the first matchup of Friday's slate of LHSAA state football championship games at Caesars Superdome.
Top-seeded North DeSoto (13-0) and No. 2 Iowa (13-0) are both seeking their first football crown. Iowa is playing in its first championship, although the Yellow Jackets reached the semifinals in 2024. Check out our preview and prediction here.
Louisiana Division II Non-Select High School Football Playoff Bracket
Follow this post, refreshing frequently to receive the latest live update from the game at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, with real-time reporting on scores and key plays.
PREGAME
-Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. Updates will appear here.
