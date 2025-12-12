High School

North DeSoto vs. Iowa: Live Score Updates of this Louisiana Division II Non-Select Football Championship

Follow along as the top-seeded Griffins and No. 2 Yellow Jackets square off with one program to win its first crown

Undefeated North DeSoto is back in the title game after a runner-up finish in 2022
Undefeated North DeSoto is back in the title game after a runner-up finish in 2022

A pair of undefeated programs take the field in the first matchup of Friday's slate of LHSAA state football championship games at Caesars Superdome.

Top-seeded North DeSoto (13-0) and No. 2 Iowa (13-0) are both seeking their first football crown. Iowa is playing in its first championship, although the Yellow Jackets reached the semifinals in 2024. Check out our preview and prediction here.

Louisiana Division II Non-Select High School Football Playoff Bracket

Follow this post, refreshing frequently to receive the latest live update from the game at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, with real-time reporting on scores and key plays.

PREGAME

-Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. Updates will appear here.

MIKE COPPAGE

Mike Coppage is a Louisiana-based veteran reporter with decades of experience covering recruiting and high school sports for Scout, Rivals, The Acadiana Advocate and The Daily Iberian. He has been freelancing for High School On SI since 2024.

