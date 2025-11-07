Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 7, 2025
There are 41 Baton Rouge metro high school football games in Louisiana this weekend, including four games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 18 University Lab as they travel to take on Port Allen, and Zachary at No. 14 Catholic B.R.
Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7, 2025
There are 35 Baton Rouge high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, November 7, 2025. The first game, Bogalusa vs Albany, starts at 7:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Scotlandville vs Central at 7:00 PM. The final game, Wilkinson County vs East Marion, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Baton Rouge metro games:
A.J. Ellender vs Morgan City
Albany vs Bogalusa
Amite vs Jewel Sumner
Amite County vs Collins
Ascension Catholic vs East Iberville
Ascension Christian vs North Iberville
Assumption vs South Terrebonne
Baker vs Belaire
Berwick vs St. James
Breaux Bridge vs Livonia
Brusly vs Istrouma
Capitol vs Episcopal
Central vs Scotlandville
Central Private vs Kentwood
Centerville vs West St. John
Covenant Christian Academy vs Central Catholic
Delcambre vs Franklin
Denham Springs vs St. Amant
Destrehan vs Thibodaux
Donaldsonville vs Patterson
East Ascension vs Walker
East Feliciana vs Northeast
East Marion vs Wilkinson County
Hanson Memorial vs Jeanerette
Independence vs Northlake Christian
Liberty vs Woodlawn-B.R.
Madison Prep vs Helix Mentorship STEAM Academy
Pass Christian vs South Pike
Pope John Paul II vs St. Helena College and Career Academy
Port Allen vs University Lab
Springfield vs Pine
St. Michael vs McKinley
West Feliciana vs Tara
West St. Mary vs Loreauville
White Castle vs St. John
