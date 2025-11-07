High School

Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 7, 2025

Get Baton Rouge metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season continues into Week 10

CJ Vafiadis

Dunham Tigers vs University Lab Cubs - Aug 28, 2025
Dunham Tigers vs University Lab Cubs - Aug 28, 2025 / Josh Ankeny

There are 41 Baton Rouge metro high school football games in Louisiana this weekend, including four games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 18 University Lab as they travel to take on Port Allen, and Zachary at No. 14 Catholic B.R.

Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7, 2025

There are 35 Baton Rouge high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, November 7, 2025. The first game, Bogalusa vs Albany, starts at 7:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Scotlandville vs Central at 7:00 PM. The final game, Wilkinson County vs East Marion, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday Baton Rouge metro games:

A.J. Ellender vs Morgan City

Albany vs Bogalusa

Amite vs Jewel Sumner

Amite County vs Collins

Ascension Catholic vs East Iberville

Ascension Christian vs North Iberville

Assumption vs South Terrebonne

Baker vs Belaire

Berwick vs St. James

Breaux Bridge vs Livonia

Brusly vs Istrouma

Capitol vs Episcopal

Central vs Scotlandville

Central Private vs Kentwood

Centerville vs West St. John

Covenant Christian Academy vs Central Catholic

Delcambre vs Franklin

Denham Springs vs St. Amant

Destrehan vs Thibodaux

Donaldsonville vs Patterson

East Ascension vs Walker

East Feliciana vs Northeast

East Marion vs Wilkinson County

Hanson Memorial vs Jeanerette

Independence vs Northlake Christian

Liberty vs Woodlawn-B.R.

Madison Prep vs Helix Mentorship STEAM Academy

Pass Christian vs South Pike

Pope John Paul II vs St. Helena College and Career Academy

Port Allen vs University Lab

Springfield vs Pine

St. Michael vs McKinley

West Feliciana vs Tara

West St. Mary vs Loreauville

White Castle vs St. John

