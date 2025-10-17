Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025
There are 42 Baton Rouge metro high school football games in Louisiana this weekend, including three games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Liberty as they travel to take on No. 4 Zachary, and Central hosting No. 17 Catholic B.R.
Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 32 Baton Rouge high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, October 17, 2025. The first game, West St. Mary vs Franklin, starts at 7:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Catholic-B.R. vs Central at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Baton Rouge metro games:
Albany vs. Springfield
Amite County vs. Wesson
Archbishop Shaw vs. Walker
Ascension Christian vs. East Iberville
Assumption vs. South Lafourche
Baker vs. Capitol
Belle Chasse vs. Patterson
Berchmans Academy vs. Catholic of Pointe Coupee
Berwick vs. Erath
Bogalusa vs. Jewel Sumner
Bourgeois vs. Thibodaux
Broadmoor vs. Istrouma
Brusly vs. West Feliciana
Catholic-B.R. vs. Central
Central Catholic vs. Centerville
Collegiate Academy vs. Parkview Baptist
Covenant Christian Academy vs. Hanson Memorial
Denham Springs vs. Dutchtown
Donaldsonville vs. East Feliciana
E.D. White vs. Lutcher
East Ascension vs. St. Amant
Episcopal vs. Slaughter Community Charter
Franklin vs. West St. Mary
Independence vs. Kentwood
Jeanerette vs. St. Martinville
Liberty vs. Zachary
Live Oak vs. Prairieville
Morgan City vs. South Terrebonne
North Iberville vs. White Castle
North Pike vs. South Jones
Patterson vs. Belle Chasse
Plaquemine vs. St. Michael
Poplarville vs. South Pike
