High School

Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025

Get Baton Rouge metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season continues into Week 7

CJ Vafiadis

E.D. White Cardinals vs South Lafourche Tarpons - Oct 3, 2025
E.D. White Cardinals vs South Lafourche Tarpons - Oct 3, 2025 / Kenneth Steib

There are 42 Baton Rouge metro high school football games in Louisiana this weekend, including three games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Liberty as they travel to take on No. 4 Zachary, and Central hosting No. 17 Catholic B.R.

Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 32 Baton Rouge high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, October 17, 2025. The first game, West St. Mary vs Franklin, starts at 7:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Catholic-B.R. vs Central at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday Baton Rouge metro games:

Albany vs. Springfield

Amite County vs. Wesson

Archbishop Shaw vs. Walker

Ascension Christian vs. East Iberville

Assumption vs. South Lafourche

Baker vs. Capitol

Belle Chasse vs. Patterson

Berchmans Academy vs. Catholic of Pointe Coupee

Berwick vs. Erath

Bogalusa vs. Jewel Sumner

Bourgeois vs. Thibodaux

Broadmoor vs. Istrouma

Brusly vs. West Feliciana

Catholic-B.R. vs. Central

Central Catholic vs. Centerville

Collegiate Academy vs. Parkview Baptist

Covenant Christian Academy vs. Hanson Memorial

Denham Springs vs. Dutchtown

Donaldsonville vs. East Feliciana

E.D. White vs. Lutcher

East Ascension vs. St. Amant

Episcopal vs. Slaughter Community Charter

Franklin vs. West St. Mary

Independence vs. Kentwood

Jeanerette vs. St. Martinville

Liberty vs. Zachary

Live Oak vs. Prairieville

Morgan City vs. South Terrebonne

North Iberville vs. White Castle

North Pike vs. South Jones

Plaquemine vs. St. Michael

Poplarville vs. South Pike

View all Baton Rouge Metro Scoreboard

Published
