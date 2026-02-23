AIA Investigating Claims of Central High ‘Tanking’ Open Division Game Against Sandra Day O’Connor
The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) is investigating claims made against Central High School’s boys’ basketball program that the team purposely lost its Open Division playoff game in an effort to drop back into the conference tournament.
The Pulling of Star Players Raised Suspicions
According to a statement from AIA Sports Information Director Seth Polansky, the association learned of the complaints made against Central after two of its star players, John and Grant Mattingly, were pulled off the court by their mother just minutes before the start of the Open Division contest against Sandra Day O’Connor.
The sudden exit of the Mattingly brothers left the underdog Bobcats short-handed against the Eagles. O’Connor went on to win 91-77, advancing to the quarterfinals. The loss ended Central’s bid for an Open Division State Championship, often referred to as the “true” state title up for grabs every year. Instead, the Bobcats dropped back into the 5A Conference title to contend for a championship.
AIA Confirms an Investigation Is Underway
AIA Executive Director Jim Dean said in a text message Monday morning they are “working through investigation.”
Central Parent Accuses O’Connor Athletic Director of Mistreatment
According to Nextup AZ’s Jacob Seliga, the mother of the Mattingly brothers, Jackie, accused the O’Connor administration of mistreatment after she was allegedly asked to move to the visitor’s section in the gym. Initially, Jackie had sat on the home side, designated for O’Connor fans.
She told The Arizona Republic’s Richard Obert that she felt racially profiled when asked to move despite pointing out O’Connor fans in the Central section.
“I was threatened with law enforcement,” she told The Arizona Republic. “At this time in our country, minorities and law enforcement, unnecessary escalations can be very dangerous. If you're threatening me with police, I'm not being hostile and I'm there to support my sons, I am not safe.”
According to reports, Jackie allegedly became argumentative toward administration, who said she would be asked to leave if she did not comply with the rules. That’s when Jackie allegedly said she was leaving and pulled the Mattingly brothers off the court.
Deer Valley Unified School District Defends the School's Actions
“The parent refused to relocate,” a statement from the Deer Valley Unified School District said. “In an effort to resolve the situation collaboratively, our staff sought assistance from the Central High School coaching staff to reinforce spectator expectations.
“Unfortunately, Central High School staff did not provide any assistance,” the statement continued. “The parent continued to refuse to relocate and ultimately left the gymnasium. The request to remote was based solely on standard spectator seating protocols that are applied consistently to all attendees. Our priority at athletic events is to provide a safe environment for students and families.”
Rumors Fuel Speculation of a Planned Action
As reports of the situation began to surface, so did messages among the high school basketball community in Arizona alleging the situation was “planned and calculated.”
According to Seliga’s report, messages began to surface in the days leading up to the contest that Central staff “expressed their plans to drop out of the Open and into the 5A bracket to compete for a second consecutive championship.”
The plan to purposely lose to O’Connor this year was allegedly also shared among players who are in the Central program and those who are close to those in the program.
Arizona Sport’s Kevin McCabe further backed up Seliga’s report, as the veteran Arizona high school sports reporter said independent sources confirmed the allegations.
Brian Fare, the district athletic director for Phoenix Union High School District – which Central is a part of – said in an email Monday the district had no comment until after the investigation concludes.
Jackie denied the claims.
“No," Jackie told The Republic. "When you’re threatening your mother with the police, are you going to stay? They supported me. They were like, 'What in the world?"
About the Arizona High School Boys’ Basketball Open Division
Arizona’s Boys’ Basketball Open Division Boys’ is one of the most talent-rich postseason tournaments in the country, with several top recruits and two nationally-ranked programs headlining the final eight teams placed into the bracket.
The Open Division is formatted to allow schools from the state’s three biggest conferences – 4A, 5A and 6A – to enter into one 32-team bracket to chase a true state championship.
In the first two rounds, the loser of each game drops back into their respective conference tournaments, joining teams that won play-in games to continue their postseason run. By the time the quarterfinals of the Open Division is set to take place, it becomes a lose-and-go-home tournament for the remaining eight teams.
This Arizona high school basketball Open Division was created in 2024 and follows in the footsteps of the football Open Division, which has been highly successful since its inception in 2019. Along with boys, the girls’ postseason tournament also has an Open Division. This year, the AIA introduced the Copper League, an Open Division-esque tournament for small schools in the state (conferences 1A-3A).
It was also introduced for boys and girls soccer.
Separate Investigation Under Way
The AIA announced Monday it was also looking into claims that players from Chinle High School were the victims discriminatory behavior following its loss to Coolidge in the 3A playoffs.
According to Rep. Myron Tsosie, D-Chinle, Chinle players were “taunted, called racially abusive names and spit on.”
Tsosie, who represents Chinle in the heart of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, said he would be filing an official complaint to the AIA. He also said he had gathered video evidence from spectators.
The AIA said in a statement Monday that it was taking the claims seriously and would resort to its bylaws to determine the type of action that would be taken, if any, following the investigation.
“The AIA is actively looking into the serious situation that occurred at the boys basketball playoff game between Chinle and Coolidge on Friday night,” the statement read. “Reports are still being gathered from all parties.
“Pending results of the investigation, the AIA will use its Bylaws to address any findings. The association will not tolerate any discriminatory words or actions toward teams and fans. High school sporting events are times to bring communities together. Any actions to the contrary will be dealt with.”