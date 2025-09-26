Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
There are 44 Baton Rouge metro high school football games in Louisiana this weekend, including two games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 4 Catholic B.R. vs West Monroe, and No. 3 Central vs Cecilia.
Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 38 Baton Rouge high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, highlighted by Central vs Cecilia at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on ourBaton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Baton Rouge metro games:
A.J. Ellender vs E.D. White
Amite vs St. Helena College and Career Academy
Amite County vs Salem
Assumption vs Lutcher
Baker vs Northeast
Belaire vs St. Michael
Berwick vs Hanson Memorial
Bourgeois vs Patterson
Broadmoor vs McKinley
Brusly vs Plaquemine
Capitol vs Slaughter Community Charter
Catholic of Pointe Coupee vs Westminster Academy
Catholic-B.R. vs West Monroe
Cecilia vs Central
Central Lafourche vs Thibodaux
Central Private vs Centreville Academy
Centerville vs North Iberville
Collegiate Academy vs University Lab
Columbia vs North Pike
Delhi vs Red River
Denham Springs vs East Ascension
Donaldsonville vs East Iberville
Dutchtown vs Prairieville
East Feliciana vs Episcopal
Franklin vs Peabody
Hamilton Christian vs St. John
Haynes Academy vs Springfield
Istrouma vs Tara
Jefferson County vs South Pike
Jewel Sumner vs Livonia
Kentwood vs Loranger
Live Oak vs Walker
Morgan City vs Vandebilt Catholic
Parkview Baptist vs St. Martinville
Sacred Heart vs Wilkinson County
Scotlandville vs St. Amant
Southern Lab vs Delhi
West Feliciana vs Woodlawn-B.R.
White Castle vs Red River
View all Baton Rouge Metro Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here