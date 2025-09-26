High School

Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025

Get Baton Rouge metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season continues into Week 4

CJ Vafiadis

Rams Quarterback Caden DiBetta 9 as The Acadiana Wreckin Rams take on Catholic Baton Rouge in the LHSAA State Football Championship. Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.
Rams Quarterback Caden DiBetta 9 as The Acadiana Wreckin Rams take on Catholic Baton Rouge in the LHSAA State Football Championship. Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

There are 44 Baton Rouge metro high school football games in Louisiana this weekend, including two games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 4 Catholic B.R. vs West Monroe, and No. 3 Central vs Cecilia.

Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025

There are 38 Baton Rouge high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, highlighted by Central vs Cecilia at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on ourBaton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard. 

Full list of Friday Baton Rouge metro games:

A.J. Ellender vs E.D. White

Amite vs St. Helena College and Career Academy

Amite County vs Salem

Assumption vs Lutcher

Baker vs Northeast

Belaire vs St. Michael

Berwick vs Hanson Memorial

Bourgeois vs Patterson

Broadmoor vs McKinley

Brusly vs Plaquemine

Capitol vs Slaughter Community Charter

Catholic of Pointe Coupee vs Westminster Academy

Catholic-B.R. vs West Monroe

Cecilia vs Central

Central Lafourche vs Thibodaux

Central Private vs Centreville Academy

Centerville vs North Iberville

Collegiate Academy vs University Lab

Columbia vs North Pike

Delhi vs Red River

Denham Springs vs East Ascension

Donaldsonville vs East Iberville

Dutchtown vs Prairieville

East Feliciana vs Episcopal

Franklin vs Peabody

Hamilton Christian vs St. John

Haynes Academy vs Springfield

Istrouma vs Tara

Jefferson County vs South Pike

Jewel Sumner vs Livonia

Kentwood vs Loranger

Live Oak vs Walker

Morgan City vs Vandebilt Catholic

Parkview Baptist vs St. Martinville

Sacred Heart vs Wilkinson County

Scotlandville vs St. Amant

Southern Lab vs Delhi

West Feliciana vs Woodlawn-B.R.

White Castle vs Red River

View all Baton Rouge Metro Scoreboard

