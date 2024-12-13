Catholic N.I. vs. Dunhan: Live score, updates, Louisiana high school football state championships
The claws will be out as the Panthers and Tigers tangle for the Louisiana Division III Select state title
The Louisiana Division III Select state championship game features undefeated Dunham School (13-0) Catholic N.I. (12-1) at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, on Friday, Dec. 13.
Follow this post, refreshing frequently to receive the latest Live Update, with real-time reporting on scores and key plays.
LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Central time, and High School on SI will have live updates from the game right here.
LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL DIVISION III SELECT BRACKET
You can also watch the game live on the NFHS Network.
Refresh this page for live updates after the game starts.
DUNHAM VS. CATHOLIC N.I. – Live Updates
(Game updates will appear here. Refresh for the latest updates)
PREGAME
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CT.
1ST QUARTER
-
2ND QUARTER
-
3RD QUARTER
-
4TH QUARTER
-
Published