Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - Dec. 8, 2025
Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School on SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, December 14. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.
Please send nominations with stats before 4 P.M. on Sunday of each week to mikecoppage70@gmail.com
Congrats to last week's winner: Ethan Heney of Vandebilt Catholic football!
THIS WEEK'S CANDIDATES
Kaston Lewis, Jr, Iowa football
The Southwest Louisiana version of Tyrann Mathieu has the same knack for being around the football as the former LSU and NFL defensive back. Lewis makes the list for the second straight week, and who could deny the junior after he ran for three touchdowns, intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble to propel the undefeated Yellow Jackets to their first appearance in the state championship with a 28-21 win over Belle Chasse?
Romeo Brown, Sr, Edna Karr football
The Nicholls State signee recovered a fumble at the Cougars' 12-yard line late in the fourth quarter to clinch a 17-10 win for top-seeded Karr over No. 4 Catholic-Baton Rouge in the Division I select semifinals. Edna Karr forced four turnovers in the game, according to Pierce Huff of Crescent City Sports.
Wydell Clark, Sr, Ouachita Parish football
Clark, who is also a weapon in the return game, broke up a Neville pass on fourth down after the Tigers had completed six passes on a drive midway through the fourth quarter of a 14-7 win over their District 2-5A rival in the Division I nonselect semifinals, according to Louisiana vs. All Y'all. Clark's heroics helped the Lions to their first state championship appearance in over 30 years.
Ascension Catholic offensive line
Trevin Simon set the state record for rushing yards and touchdowns in a single season in a 45-14 win for the No. 5-seeded Bulldogs over undefeated No. 1 Westminster Christian, rushing for 364 yards on 33 caries with six touchdowns. He went over 500 yards in a previous game and is closing in on 4,000 yards for the season. Ascension Catholic ran for 489 yards on 47 carries and seven touchdowns. QB Greg Fernandez ran for 58 yards on eight carries with a TD. Fullback Josh Barber added 35 yards on four attempts.
Ethan Lentz, Jr, Archbishop Shaw football
Lentz has been a magnet for the football on defense for the defending Division II select state champion Eagles. He recorded a third multi-interception performance of the season in a 27-0 win at Vandebilt Catholic in the semifinals in Houma, returning one for a touchdown, according to Jim Derry of The New Orleans Advocate. Lentz collected 12 tackles and a sack as well.
Derrick Bennett, Jr, St. Augustine football
Before John Curtis faced district rival St. Augustine in the Division I select semifinals, Patriots coach Jeff Curtis talked about the Purple Knights' depth at receiver and the proficiency of quarterback Vashaun Coulon, who hooked up with Bennett eight times for 172 yards and two scores, the final coming on a 3-yard reception on the last play of the game for a 31-29 Division I select semifinal win.
Jayden Obiekwe, Sr, Riverside Academy football
The senior ripped through the Ascension Episcopal defense for 269 yards and six touchdowns on 35 carries as the Rebels scored the final 28 points in a 42-14 win in the Division IV select semifinals, according to Ed Cassiere of Crescent City Sports. The Rebels (11-1) take on Ascension Catholic in the finals.
Luke Delafield, Sr, North DeSoto football
The four-year starter's stat line from the undefeated No. 1 Griffins' 58-44 win over Plaquemine was surprising. The 2,000-yard passer only threw for 16 yards, but he led a team that has two 1,000-yard rushers at tailback with 147 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns.
Austin Young, Sr, Plaquemine football
With North DeSoto likely keying on running back Spencer Collins, who ran for 250 yards in the quarterfinals, Young punctured the top-seeded Griffins'' defense for 168 yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns in a 58-44 loss. Plaquemine (11-2) led 14-0.
Dillan Carter, Sr, Belle Chasse football
Carter kept the Cardinals coming back in a 28-21 Division II nonselect semifinal loss at undefeated Iowa, scoring two second-half touchdowns and racking up 156 yards on 22 carries, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. Belle Chasse ended its season with an 11-2 record.
Jarvis Washington, Sr, The Dunham School football
Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year Ellijah Haven completed seven passes for 182 yards and four touchdowns to the 6-foot-4 three-star South Alabama signee, including a TD pass with less than two minutes to go in the 49-48 win over top-seeded Lafayette Christian. On top of that, Washington intercepted a pass to preserve the win for the fifth-seeded Tigers, who are making consecutive Division III select championship game appearances. "I can do it all," Washington told Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate.
Sedrick Wilson, Sr, Jena football
The top-seeded Giants overwhelmed Union Parish in the Division III nonselect semifinals 30-6 behind Wilson's 24 carries for 167 yards and three touchdowns, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. He also completed a 32-yard pass for Jena (12-1), which is competing in its first football state title game.
J-Rob Breen, Jr, Sterlington football
The Panthers are defending their state title after soundly defeating St. James in a semifinal rematch of the 2024 title game. Breen, a quarterback, completed 2-of-3 passes for 33 yards and a score in the 63-38 win. But where he was most effective was on the ground, rushing for 106 yards on 14 carries with four touchdowns behind an offensive line that is getting accolades across the state.
Landree LeBlanc, Jr, St. Charles Catholic football
The top-seeded Comets jumped on No. 4 University Lab 20-0 and went on to win in overtime 34-27. LeBlanc, a quarterback, rushed for three touchdowns and 113 yards on 19 carries and was 11-of-17 through the air for 65 yards, according to Lenny Vangilder of Crescent City Sports.
Braylun Huglon, Jr, Calvary Baptist football
The junior hauled in three touchdown passes from QB Hudson Price, finishing with six grabs for 102 of his team's 152 yards through the air in a 34-28 overtime win over No. 2-seeded Notre Dame in the Division III select semifinals, according to Kevin Foote of The Acadiana Advocate. The Cavaliers are playing in their second state championship in three years.
Immi Ingram, Fr, E.D. White girls basketball
In three quarters of work, the phenom put in 10 points, 10 assists, six steals, eight rebounds and a block in a 65-17 win over Rayne. E.D. White (6-1) is No. 3 in the Division II select power ratings. Ingram was a varsity standout in the eighth grade for the Cardinals.
Zarian Gage, Jr, North Vermilion boys basketball
Gage pumped in 18 points to pace the 3-2 Patriots to a 70-44 win over Westminster Christian-Lafayette. North Vermilion led 20-4 after one quarter and 49-11 at halftime.
Kortlan Williams, Jr, David Thibodaux boys basketball
Coach Christopher Cane's Bulldogs are 5-1 on the season. Williams tossed in 18 points to accompany five rebounds, three assists and a steal in a 66-56 win at Beau Chene. David Thibodaux is coming off a quarterfinal appearance in the Division II select playoffs.
Kaleb Simon, Jr, Lafayette Christian football
Simon intercepted five-star quarterback Elijah Haven and registered 12 tackles in the Knights' 49-48 loss to Dunham in the Division III select semifinals. Simon totaled 107 stops on the season with 15 tackles for loss.
