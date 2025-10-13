Louisiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - October 13, 2025
With league play underway in the state's top two districts - 2-5A and the Catholic League (9-5A) - ranked teams are colliding each week. There were two contests in 2-5A last week that fit the bill: West Monroe/Alexandria & Ruston/Ouachita Parish, and in both games the undefeated squad lost. Read more below.
1. Edna Karr (6-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: defeated Brother Martin 48-13
Can the Cougars go coast-to-coast at No. 1? It hasn't happened in three years of Louisiana High School on SI's rankings. Coach Brice Brown's team throttled an excellent Brother Martin squad that lost its second straight league game by a large margin. That's just how tough the district is.
Senior quarterback John Johnson ran for four touchdowns and threw one to Xavier Owens, per Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate. Tre Garrison ran for a 43-yard score on the second play. Garrison, Johnson and Jermond Macklin combined for 224 yards on 31 carries. Greg Wilfred had six catches for 57 yards. Jesuit, the Cougars' next opponent, played Karr closer than anybody in the 2024 regular season (lost 21-9). The Cougars are No. 9 in the High School on SI national rankings.
Next: at Jesuit (4-2)
2. John Curtis Christian (5-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: defeated Holy Cross 21-13
Karr and Curtis are Nos. 1 and 2 on the Division I select power ratings as well as here. Curtis defensive back Jewellz Tapp's pick-six with under a minute left sealed the win over Holy Cross, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. Jacobi Boudreaux scored on a touchdown run and a screen pass from quarterback London Padgett. The senior halfback leads the Patriots with 517 yards on 55 carries and seven touchdowns. Jeffrey Curtis has collected 52 tackles.
Next: at Brother Martin (4-2)
3. Zachary (5-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: defeated Scotlandville 31-16
The Broncos fell behind 3-0 and were tied 10-10 at the half in a tougher-than-expected district game. Tylek Lewis ran for two touchdowns. Zachary is up to No. 2 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Next: vs. Liberty (3-3)
4. Ruston (5-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: defeated Ouachita Parish 21-14
Five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson returned with a vengeance, catching five passes for 115 yards and a touchdown in the first half, according to Matt Belinson of The Ruston Daily Leader. Keilan Davis blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown. Listed as a 6-foot-1, 190-pound three-star safety and No. 23 player in Louisiana by the 247Sports Composite, Davis frequently lines up at OLB for the Bearcats. Four of the top six programs in the Division I nonselect power ratings are from District 2-5A: No. 1 Ouachita, No. 3 West Monroe, No. 5 Ruston and No. 6 Neville.
Next: at Neville (4-2)
5. North DeSoto (6-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: defeated Minden 63-13
Coach Dennis Dunn's high-powered offense has produced at least 39 points in every game. It's again worth repeating that North DeSoto beat West Monroe by double-digits - the Rebels' only loss. Braelyn Latin has rushed for 746 yards on 102 carries with 14 touchdowns. The other stud running back - Kenny Thomas - hasn't played the last couple of games. He has 456 yards on 88 carries and five touchdowns.
6. St. Augustine (5-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: defeated Jesuit 43-26
Coach Robert Valdez's group breezed up the Division I select power ratings from the double digits to No. 3 with the 23-point road win. Five of the top six teams in the power ratings are from the Catholic League (Teurlings Catholic at No. 4 is the exception). Vashaun Coulon was 25-of-32 through the air for 439 yards and three touchdowns, according to Christopher Pouncy of Crescent City Sports. Rummel, the Purple Knights' next opponent, is No. 6 in D1. Brother Martin (4-2) is No. 5.
Next: at Archbishop Rummel (4-2)
7. Teurlings Catholic (6-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: defeated Rayne 64-0
The Rebels were merciless on defense despite pulling their starters in the first half, only allowing 21 yards (no first downs). Meanwhile, quarterback Alex Munoz rushed for three touchdowns and completed 9-of-10 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown to Quinn Simon. AJ Price caught four passes for 48 yards. Spencer Meche, Eli Deboisblanc and Riley Stout combined for nine carries and 97 yards with each rushing for a score. We inquired about senior running back Cason Evans, who has been out for weeks, and were told he'll be back this season. Will coach Michael Courville bring him back before the St. Thomas More game in Week 9? The Rebels should be undefeated heading into that one again.
Next: vs. North Vermilion (0-6)
8. St. Thomas More (4-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: defeated Northside 42-0
The Cougars pitched a shutout against a high-scoring Northside team that was 4-1, forcing five turnovers with two interceptions and a scoop-and-score from William Moses. Quarterback Cole Bergeron rushed for three scores and threw a touchdown pass to Christian Breaux. Owen Bailey (6-75) also ran for a touchdown. STM got good production at running back from Alex Manuel. The position is thin with Carter Melancon (injury) and Landyn Craft (baseball) unavailable. The Cougars go for a fifth straight win against a major feel-good story in Comeaux, which is 4-2 after losing 33 straight. The Spartans feature the area's leading rusher in Jaden Celestine, who ran for 265 yards on nine carries with four touchdowns in a 62-20 win over North Vermilion.
Next: vs. Comeaux (4-2)
9. West Monroe (5-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: defeated Alexandria 34-31
Hungry for the glory days of Don Shows, the Rebel faithful are coming out in numbers on message boards, reminding old-timers of the throwback message board operated by Ken Ramsey, a West Monroe realtor. Trez Davis accounted for 264 yards and three touchdowns while playing with an injured wrist, per Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen. Hunter Fox kicked the game-winning field goal.
Next: vs. Ouachita Parish (5-1)
10. Alexandria (5-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: lost to West Monroe 34-31
The Trojans held a late lead, but West Monroe scored and recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff that led to a decisive field goal. Letravious Williams blocked a punt that was recovered for a touchdown. Karsen Sellers passed for 201 yards on 11 completions with three touchdowns, per Bret McCormick of Louisiana vs. All Y'all. Alex Fontenot caught a TD. Kason Williams ran for 127 yards on 24 carries.
Next: vs. Pineville (4-2)
11. Destrehan (4-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: defeated H.L. Bourgeois 53-6
According to Ryan Arena of The St. Charles Herald Guide, Malachi Dabney scored three more touchdowns, adding to the tailback's tremendous season. Quarterback Jackson Fields ran for a score and threw for another. The Wildcats are No. 16 in the Division I nonselect power ratings with the first of three road games on tap - a long trip to northwest Louisiana at Captain Shreve of high-scoring District 1-5A.
Next: at Captain Shreve (4-2)
12. Evangel Christian (5-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: defeated Captain Shreve 71-25
The Eagles scored 49 unanswered points, per Lee Hiller of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. Peyton Houston has passed for 2,070 yards and 21 touchdowns with three interceptions. Evangel is No. 9 in the Division I select power ratings. Houston has rushed for 585 yards on 48 carries with six touchdowns.
Next: at Benton (2-4)
13. Archbishop Shaw (4-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: defeated St. James 24-20
Shaw led 21-0, according to Pierce Huff of Crescent City Sports. Allen Shaw ran for a touchdown and threw for one. DeAndree Franklin ran for a score. Next up is a non-district road trip to the Baton Rouge area against a Walker team that has lost six straight.
Next: at Walker (1-6)
14. Lafayette Christian (5-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: defeated Lafayette Renaissance 48-7
Coordinator Mitch Craft's defense intercepted Kennan Brown three times in the District 6-2A contest of neighborhood schools on the city's northside. Brown came into the game with 22 touchdowns and one INT. The Knights' defense also held the Tigers to 80 yards rushing on 32 carries, according to statistician Hayden Lessard. Braylon Walker was 12 of 18 passing for 143 yards and a TD. The senior rushed for 100 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns. It was a big night for local Ragin' Cajun commits as Luke Green had a pick-six (Walker is also a pledge). The next game pits the No. 1 (LCA) and No. 2 teams in the Division III select power ratings.
Next: at Notre Dame (5-1)
15. Archbishop Rummel (4-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: defeated Warren Easton 28-14
Jaden Terrence ran for 168 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns, per Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. Since a loss to Lafayette Christian, Rummel has won four of five games (lost to John Curtis).
Next: vs. St. Augustine (5-1)
16. Ouachita Parish (5-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: lost to Ruston 21-14
We're not dropping the Lions far. By all accounts (at least those on Louisiana Sportsline), Ouachita looked good offensively between the 20s. Has the West Monroe defense seen a quarterback with wheels like Montrell Conner? The Lions are still No.1 in the Division I nonselect power ratings; West Monroe is No. 3.
Next: at West Monroe (5-1)
17. Central-Baton Rouge (5-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: defeated Woodlawn-BR 38-21
Junior quarterbck Max Gassiott amassed over 200 yards with two touchdowns. The Wildcats will have to play better this week against rival Catholic Baton Rouge. They trailed Woodlawn 21-14 in the third quarter, per Chris Chapple of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Shane Brown and Tristan Rose combined for 177 yards rushing on 23 carries.
Next: vs. Catholic-BR (4-2)
18. Catholic-Baton Rouge (4-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: defeated Liberty 38-16
Justin Batiste took the opening kick back 85 yards for a touchdown, according to Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Jayden Miles ran for 146 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries.
Next: at Central BR (5-1)
19. Southside (5-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: defeated Sam Houston 52-28
Justin Williams ran for approximately 250 yards with four touchdowns for the Sharks, who woke up after a 14-0 start by Sam Houston. The fullback has over 700 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Next: vs. Sulphur (2-4)
20. Madison Prep (5-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: defeated Southern Lab 32-14
Landon Johnson, one of the Chargers' quarterbacks, returned a punt for a TD and caught two TD passes from Dylan Reed, according to Charles Salzer of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
Next: at Port Allen (2-4)
21. St. Charles Catholic (5-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: defeated Terrebonne 31-28
Skyler Edwards scored four touchdowns and Tyler Milioto kicked a 41-yard field goal, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports.
Next: vs. Legacy the School of Sports Sciences (Texas) (3-3)
22. Neville (4-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: defeated Pineville 56-6
Ze'Land Young has 37 receptions for 765 yards and seven touchdowns. Parker Robinson has thrown for 1,463 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions.
Next: vs. Ruston (5-1)
23. Notre Dame (5-1)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated Lake Arthur 35-7
The Pioneers debut. They have a road win over Southside - the Sharks' only loss - in the opener and only a close loss to Teurlings Catholic. Brice Duhon is a threat to catch or run the ball. Joachim Bourgeois weighs 165 lbs. and runs like he's 215 lbs. QB Drew Lejeune is a former running back who hasn't been keeping the ball often (injury). Sam Casanova is a familiar name and sure-handed tight end. Last year, Notre Dame beat LCA in the regular season and lost to the Knights in the playoffs.
Next: vs. Lafayette Christian (5-1)
24. Carencro (4-2)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated Lafayette High 63-7
Carencro crushed a decent Lafayette High team on the road. Sophomore quarterback Carson Gurzi passed for approximately 415 yards. Senior receivers Chantz Babineaux and Kendrick Bernard combined for nearly 300 yards. Gurzi has a wealth of receivers, including 2028 Brandon Duffy, who is dangerous in the return game and a defensive standout in the secondary.
Next: at Sam Houston (2-4)
25. University Lab (4-2)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated Helix Mentorship 48-6
Cubs have won three straight games by a combined score of 148-31 and 25 of those points were to a good St. Paul's team (won 36-25).
Next: at Glen Oaks (2-4)
Dropped out: No. 22 Terrebonne, No. 23 St. James
On the Bubble: Acadiana, Holy Cross, Terrebonne, St. James, Parkway, Brother Martin, Jesuit, Sterlington, University Lab, Jewel Sumner, Erath, Iowa, Loyola Prep, Vandebilt Catholic, Haynesville, Westminster Christian, Southern Lab, Ascension Episcopal, Riverside Academy, Hamilton Christian, Dunham, Jeanerette, Ouachita Christian, Calvary Baptist, Catholic New Iberia
