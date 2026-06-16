Could Lane Kiffin’s Son Commit To Rival SEC Football Program?

The son of a current SEC head football coach has picked up an official offer from a competing league school.

Knox Kiffin posted on social media that he has received an offer from Vanderbilt. It is the second SEC offer for Kiffin, the son of current LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, as Missouri previously offered him.

“After a great camp and conversation I’m blessed to receive an offer from Vanderbilt,” Kiffin posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Knox Kiffin Had Strong Sophomore Season At Quarterback In Mississippi

Kiffin is coming off a sophomore season in which he completed 59 percent of his passes in eight games for Oxford High School. He threw for 1,236 yards and 14 touchdowns with just two interceptions on 114 attempts, adding 167 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns.

He split time under center with Drew Dean, as the Chargers finished the season 11-2, falling to Tupelo in the Class 7A Mississippi High School Activities Association State Football Championship semifinals, 21-20. Kiffin was 8-for-16 for 178 yards with three touchdowns in that contest vs. Tupelo.

Kiffin Moved With His Father To Louisiana After The Season

Following Lane Kiffin’s decision to leave Mississippi for LSU, Knox Kiffin transferred to University Lab where he will be a junior in the fall. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is ranked 17th in Louisiana by 247Sports and is the No. 52 quarterback overall.

A three-star prospect with an 85 for a grade, the 247Sports Composite rankings have Kiffin 17th in Louisiana, 53rd at quarterback and the No. 526 player overall in the Class of 2028.

He is currently on his third high school program in a third different state after starting out in California with Palos Verdes High School. Kiffin spent his sophomore season in Mississippi with Oxford High School.

As a freshman, he completed 3 of 6 passes for 19 yards with an interception, playing behind Ryan Rakowski. During his sophomore season, he was 4-for-7 for 109 yards, adding a rushing touchdown in limited action as a reserve.

Younger Kiffin Now Set To Play For University Lab In Louisiana

This past January, shortly after his father accepted the job at LSU, Kiffin enrolled at the University Lab, which is located on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. University Lab is coming off a 10-3 season in which they reached the Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs.

Kiffin also holds offers from California, Georgia Tech, Washington, SMU, Arkansas State, East Carolina, Georgia State, Florida International, Louisiana-Monroe, San Diego State, UNLV, Western Kentucky, Sacramento State and Murray State.