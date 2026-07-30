Granite Bay Looks to Blend Experience and Youth in 2026 California Football Season

After reaching the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 championship game last season, Granite Bay enters 2026 looking to prove its postseason run was no one-year breakthrough. Although several key seniors graduated, veteran leaders on both sides of the football give the Grizzlies confidence they can again contend in the Sierra Foothill League.

Granite Bay Sierra-Foothill League

Head Coach: Joe Cattolico

2025: 9-4 (4-2 3rd SFL)

“We had a good season…came up a little short at the end, which obviously would have liked to have had a different outcome there,” said Granite Bay coach Joe Cattolico. “But had a good group of kids who played well all season against really good competition. The way that it usually works at this level, we graduated some very good senior players, and we have some good players coming back. We have some areas that we have experience, and we have some areas that, from a game experience, we’re kind of inexperienced.”

Replacing Key Contributors

Cattolico relishes the challenge of figuring out a team that is a little different than the year before.

“One of the things that I always think is fun about this level is you almost always have some version of that going into a season,” he said. “It's not like in the NFL where you bring your whole team back sort of thing. We never really have that. Very rarely, if ever, in high school. You always have some pieces that are known quantities, as far as what they look like on a Friday night, and some other pieces that you're kind of waiting to find out what that looks like.”

Experience Returns Up Front

The Grizzlies’ lines are reflective of the “lose some, return some” situation. However, Cattolico said that up front is where there is a bit more experience.

“We’ll have our work cut out for us on the line,” he said. “We graduated some guys who were good players, and then we have some guys who have been good players for us coming back. And the guys we have coming back there, we're optimistic about what they'll be able to do on the front.”

Opportunities for Young Players

Several of Granite Bay’s younger players have logged varsity snaps, so by their senior year, they can basically be counted on to fill the role of graduated seniors. Part of that is due to lower enrollment and a smaller roster than their SFL opponents.

“We've probably had more of that than most people normally would at our level,” Cattolico said. “Sometimes, enrollment-wise, we're punching a little bit out of our weight class maybe. We've had opportunities. The silver lining, I guess, is we've had opportunities for a lot of young guys to play early in their careers.”

Veteran Leaders Set the Tone

The Grizzlies will have senior Gabe Smyth in the offensive backfield. Smyth averaged 4.4 yards on 60 carries last season. Senior quarterback Dominic Cattolico passed for 1,655 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Senior inside linebacker Billy Heinselman will guide the defense this year, registering 92 tackles in 2025 to lead the team.

“We do have some pretty good experiences in some places. And we'll try to lean on those guys, especially early, as we try to figure out what the other guys can do and that sort of thing.”

Three Games That Could Define the Season

vs. Folsom-10/2

vs. Oak Ridge-10/30

vs. De La Salle-11/6