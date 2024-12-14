High School

Edna Karr vs. Alexandria: Live score, updates, Louisiana high school football state championships

The undefeated Cougars and Trojans will clash for the LHSAA Division I Select state championship

Mike Coppage

Edna Karr is set to take on Alexandria in a battle of unbeaten teams for the LHSAA Division I Select State Championship.
Edna Karr is set to take on Alexandria in a battle of unbeaten teams for the LHSAA Division I Select State Championship. / Dezmond Jackson/The News-Star, Monroe News Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Louisiana Division I Select state championship game features two undefeated - Edna Karr (13-0) and Alexandria (13-0) – at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Follow this post, refreshing frequently to receive the latest Live Update, with real-time reporting on scores and key plays.

LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Central time, and High School on SI will have live updates from the game right here.

LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL DIVISION I SELECT BRACKET

You can also watch the game live on the NFHS Network.

Refresh this page for live updates after the game starts.

EDNA KARR VS. ALEXANDRIA – Live Updates

(Game updates will appear here. Refresh for the latest updates)

PREGAME

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. CT.

1ST QUARTER

-

2ND QUARTER

-

3RD QUARTER

-

4TH QUARTER

-

Published
Mike Coppage
MIKE COPPAGE

Mike Coppage is a Louisiana-based veteran reporter with decades of experience covering recruiting and high school sports for Scout, Rivals, The Acadiana Advocate and The Daily Iberian. He has been freelancing for High School On SI since 2024.

Home/Louisiana