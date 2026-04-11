Eyes on No. 1 QB Elijah Haven at Alabama’s A-Day as Commitment Buzz Builds

Alabama’s A-Day always brings attention, but this weekend, a lot of that attention won’t just be on the players already in Tuscaloosa. It’ll be on Dunham School’s Elijah Haven, one of the top quarterbacks in the country and one of the biggest names expected on campus.

With Alabama continuing to push hard and his decision seemingly getting closer, this is one of those visits people around recruiting are paying close attention to.

This Is Bigger Than Just Another Visit

This isn’t just a kid popping in for a spring practice.

When a quarterback like Haven keeps making his way back to campus, it means something. Alabama has clearly made him a major priority, and the fact that he’ll be back in town for A-Day only adds more fuel to the feeling that the Tide are in a really strong spot here.

Nothing is “official” until a kid says it publicly, and that’s the part that really matters. But right now, it feels like Alabama has the momentum, and this weekend gives the staff another chance to make that message louder and draw closer to a commitment.

A-Day is not the same as a fall Saturday, but it still gives a recruit a chance to feel the environment, be around the coaches, see the people, and picture what it would look like to be a part of it all. And at a school like Alabama, a spring game can be even bigger than most school's gameday experiences.

Why Haven Has So Much Attention

Haven is not getting this kind of attention just because of rankings, 2027 No.1 QB and No.2 player in the nation per 247. The talent is real. He blows away the eye test.

He has the size, the arm, the production, and the kind of presence you want out of a quarterback. He looks like a guy built for big time football, and when you watch him, you can see why so many programs have made him a priority.

I had the chance to see Haven live at the Elite 11 Regional and The Opening Regional in New Orleans and seeing him in person only confirmed for me what people have been saying. Some quarterbacks look good on film, but live is where you really find out if it feels different. With him, it’s different.

The ball jumps out of his hand and he can make all the throws with ease. He has the kind of natural ability that stands out right away, but what I liked just as much was the way he carried himself. He looked comfortable, confident, and in control. That matters at that position so much and left an impression on me.

All Signs Keep Pointing Toward Alabama

Until the commitment is official, it's still just that, a recruitment trip. But if you’ve been paying attention, it’s easy to see why people believe Alabama is trending the right way to land Haven.

That’s what makes this weekend such a storyline.

Haven being back in Tuscaloosa for A-Day while the recruiting world is waiting on a decision, people are naturally going to read into it. And honestly, they should. When you’re talking about a quarterback of this caliber, every visit this close to decision time matters a little more.

This level of player isn’t just taking visits to take visits.

For Alabama, this is a chance to keep building on what already feels strong.

For Haven, it’s another opportunity to get one more look, one more feel, and one more reminder of how the Tide have positioned themselves the way they have in his recruitment.

And until that commitment becomes official, don’t expect the Haven to Alabama buzz to die down.