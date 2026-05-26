Clear Springs quarterback Emmit "EK" Kight Discusses Faith, Leadership and His Goals for the Future

Emmit "EK" Kight out of Clear Springs High School has begun drawing attention as an emerging quarterback prospect in Texas’ Class of 2029. Kight , who earned MVP honors at the AAE Camp in Houston in April 2026, talks about his football future in this exclusive Q&A with High School On SI.

Kight believes his ability to read and break down defenses sets his game apart from others in his class. He also said it is important to him to not only be a great leader on the field but off the field as well. This summer, Kight plans to attend multiple camps including the University of Houston, LSU, North Texas, Stephen F. Austin, Louisiana tech, Texas, Texas Wesleyan and Tulane.

Emmit "EK" Kight (left) takes part in passing drills during a workout. | Emmit "EK: KIght

Q&A with Class of 2029 Quarterback Emmit "EK" Kight

Myckena Guerrero: Where did your football journey begin, and what made you fall in love with playing quarterback?

Emmit Kight: My football journey started at my uncle’s house when I first threw the ball and he told me I had a good arm and that I should play quarterback, but what really got me into playing the quarterback position is when my middle school coach told me to try out because he saw I had played baseball.

MG: I see that you are really bounded by your faith. How has your faith guided you on and off the field?

EK: GOD is definitely the most important thing in my life right now he will always, no matter what, come first . He definitely guides me on the field by helping me make the right decision and when times get tough not to give up. I know even if I do bad, I'm not going to get mad at myself because I know it’s all a part of God‘s plan and God‘s timing and I pray before and after the game because I’m really blessed to even get the opportunity to play. Off the field, I really try to show myself as one of God’s vessels, one Of God’s representatives as I always strive to be the best person I can be.

MG: You’ve already earned MVP honors at the AAE Camp-Houston. What did that moment mean to you and your confidence as a player?

EK: After I won MVP and I got ranked top five in the nation, it really meant a lot to me because it shows that hard work beats talent because I was never really the best but I just kept working really hard.

MG: As a young quarterback still working to build your name, what or who motivates you the most?

EK: My motivation is definitely my mom and my dad (Cody) because I just wanna make them proud. They always push me to the hardest I can go.

MG: What is it about your game that you feel separates you from other quarterbacks in the Class of 2029?

EK: I think what separates me from the other Class of 2029 kids is that I’m able to get a pre-snap feeling of what the coverage is before the play even happens.

MG: What do you want coaches and recruiters to know about you, not just as a player, but as someone who could be part of their program one day?

EK: I want coaches and recruiters to know that I put God first and everything I do. I’m one of the top five quarterbacks in the nation and I’m very respectful and I’m very coachable.

MG: When all is said and done, what type of legacy do you hope to leave behind?

EK: The legacy I want to leave behind is to show that you may not have the money to train but there is always something you can be doing to get better and make you standout from the rest.