Some athletes rise. Others kick the gate open.

Just months removed from dominating the high school rodeo circuit, 18-year-old Braxton Whitesell has gone from local standout to national name—now stepping in as the youngest competitor at the elite, invite-only Hondo Rodeo Fest inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

From Walker, Louisiana, to one of the sport’s biggest stages, Whitesell’s journey feels almost unreal. But if you ask him, it’s been building all along.

“I don't know, I just grew up doing it,” Whitesell said. “And my dad… he didn't want us to do it. He rode bareback horses. So, uh, we were just ‘eat up with it’ from day one. And my mom ended up having to tell my dad, you're going to have to help him or he's going to go do it himself”

From Backyard Barrels to Big-Time Bulls

Long before the bright lights of the Superdome, Whitesell was learning the ropes in the most humble way possible.

“I think it was just in our blood, to be honest with you,” he said. “We had a little barrel out there and we would ride on it… I got started at a church rodeo- we would buck bulls and have church after.”

That early passion turned into serious results. Whitesell captured state titles in both bull riding and saddle bronc riding and claimed a championship at the prestigious International Finals Youth Rodeo — one of the richest youth rodeos in the world.

Now, he’s doing something few athletes ever get the chance to experience- going pro in his home state, in front of friends and family, on one of the biggest stages imaginable.

“I think it's pretty cool… we've worked our butts off every day,” Whitesell said. “And I'm just ready to go capitalize on it.”

No Fear, Just Embracing the Jump to the Pros

The transition from high school to professional rodeo isn’t just a step up—it’s a leap into the unknown. The bulls are stronger, the competition is deeper, and the margin for error is razor thin.

But Whitesell isn’t intimidated—he’s energized.

“I really think it's pretty cool… I just love being around all those guys, those winners,” he said. “They make me better so we can grow in the sport.”

That growth mindset has already translated into success. Whitesell has stacked early wins in his rookie campaign, including a jaw-dropping 91.5-point ride in Florida and a victory at the FWSSR Rookie Rally in Fort Worth.

Even when things didn’t click early, he found a way to adjust.

“At the beginning of the year, I kind of struggled… I didn't think I belonged there,” he admitted. “Then… I just got a little mad and just went after it and started winning.”

The Mindset of a Bull Rider

Bull riding isn’t just physical—it’s mental warfare.

And Whitesell’s approach is as simple as it is effective: trust the work.

“I always try and just narrow it down,” he said. “At the end of the day, I have to go ride my bull… just let my body react and trust my stuff.”

Braxton Whitesell is mastering the dangerous art of bull riding, competing on the professional level fresh out of high school. | 870Sports

That trust is built through relentless repetition.

“Oh, I think it's from daylight to dark… we're after it every day,” he said. “We eat, sleep, and breathe rodeo.”

And yes—there’s fear. But in Whitesell’s world, fear isn’t a weakness. It’s part of the edge.

“I feel like you're a little bit scared every time,” he said. “If you're not… you might be Superman.”

Chasing the Rush

Ask any bull rider why they do it, and the answer usually comes down to one thing: adrenaline.

For Whitesell, it’s everything.

“I guess it's the adrenaline rush… it's addicting,” he said. “I can't really explain why I love it so much, but I do.”

And when everything clicks?

“I don't know if you're ten feet tall and bulletproof… nothing can knock you down.”

That feeling is what fuels the grind, the long days, and the constant pursuit of getting better.

The Rodeo Brotherhood

While the sport may look like an individual battle, Whitesell says the community is what makes it special.

“That’s probably the biggest part of rodeo that I love,” he said. “Everybody's pulling for each other… if anybody ever needed a handout there, I guarantee you somebody would step up and help.”

It’s a rare dynamic in sports—and one that’s helped him transition quickly to the pro level.

The Biggest Stage Yet

Now comes the moment.

The Hondo Rodeo Fest—a three-day, million-dollar rodeo, concert series, and street fest—brings together the best bull riders, bronc riders, and cowboys in the world. It’s an invite-only event featuring world champions, Rookie of the Year contenders, and top-tier livestock.

And right in the middle of it all? An 18-year-old rookie from Louisiana.

“Braxton is our LeBron James,” said Hondo Rodeo President Cord McCoy. “He is literally straight out of high school and now competing against not only the best athletes but riding for the first time on world championship bulls.”

For Whitesell, the moment is as personal as it is professional.

“I got a lot of friends and family coming down there… it’s right here by my house,” he said. “That’s going to be cool.”

More Than a Rider

At the end of the day, Whitesell isn’t just focused on winning—he’s focused on who he is.

“I would like for people to see me as a godly… a respectful man,” he said. “It don't matter how good you are if you don't treat people right… it's useless.”

That perspective, combined with his raw talent and relentless drive, is exactly why the rodeo world is buzzing.

How to Watch the Hondo Rodeo Fest

The Hondo Rodeo Fest takes over the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans from April 10–12, featuring elite rodeo competition, live concerts, and a full street festival experience.

Fans can purchase tickets and find full event details, including concert lineups and schedules, at www.hondorodeofest.com.

Each ticket grants access to both the rodeo events and nightly concerts featuring headliners like Jason Aldean, Cody Johnson, and Creed, along with performances from Lynyrd Skynyrd, Old Dominion, and Bailey Zimmerman.

For those unable to attend in person, it will be broadcast nightly from 6–8 p.m. CST on MeTV New Orleans (Channel WDSU 6.2) and can be streamed live on the Very Local app.