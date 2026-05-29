Why Class of 2030 Quarterback Brighton Ludwig Is Leaving Pulaski Academy for IMG Academy

One of the most common sayings in football today is, "The transfer portal giveth, and the transfer portal taketh away." A similar reality now exists in high school football as players across the country are transferring daily. That trend continued Thursday as national powerhouse, IMG Academy, added another promising quarterback prospect .

Brighton Ludwig of Pulaski Academy announced on social media that he will be transferring to IMG Academy for the 2026 season.

Ludwig, a member of the Class of 2030, believed that this was the best move for him to learn and grow as a quarterback.

Why IMG Academy?

When asked about what went into his decision to transfer to IMG, Ludwig said, "I decided to transfer to IMG because I wanted to compete at the highest level and be around players and coaches that push me every day to get better."

"I feel like IMG gives me the best opportunity to grow as a quarterback and as a student-athlete. Being around that type of environment is definitely going to help me get better faster and prepare me for the future."

Goals for 2026 and Beyond

Ludwig explained his goals for the coming season.

"For this season, my goal is to keep improving every day, help my team win games and become a better leader," he said. "I want to keep learning the game and earn the trust of my teammates and coaches. For the future, I want to keep developing my skills so that I can go on to play at the college level and be the best quarterback and person I can be."

Areas of Focus in His Development

"I am very thankful that God has blessed me with the metrics and ability to play quarterback. My strength has always been accuracy as well as throwing on the run. I'm working the most to improve on being consistent with my footwork no matter the situation I'm put in and reading defenses. I will continue to always be looking for ways to improve," he said.

Learning to Slow the Game Down

One of Ludwig's biggest challenges early on in his high school career is adjusting to the speed of the game especially as the signal caller.

"Early on in my career, I realized I had to slow the game down mentally and trust my preparation more," Ludwig added. "Watching more film, studying defense, and getting extra reps helped me become more confident and comfortable on the field."