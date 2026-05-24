Winter Springs Repeats as Florida Class 5A Champion While Honoring Fallen Teammate

The Winter Springs High School softball team entered the 2026 season with a purpose beyond defending its Florida state title. This one was for a fallen teammate.

A Season Dedicated to Kennedy

Having dedicated the 2026 season to Kennedy Jackson, a starting first baseman as a freshman who died in October of 2025, the Bears completed their mission by beating Niceville, 6-0, on Saturday in Longwood to win their second consecutive Class 5A state championship.

Winter Springs Makes County History

In becoming the first Seminole County team to win back-to-back titles, Winter Springs shut out all seven of its postseason opponents, outscoring them 71-0.

“I’m just super proud of this team and how far we came for the second time,” said Winter Springs’ star junior pitcher Tiffany Seamann, who teamed with Christina Brisson in beating Niceville.

“It was extremely rough getting through such a big loss (with Kennedy), but I felt like it gave us so much more passion playing, knowing that we were playing for her.”

Juniors Tiffany Seamann, Abigail Hooper Get the Bears Rolling

Seamann got things going for Winter Springs in the fourth inning when she doubled and then came home on an Adison Pierce single.

One inning later, junior catcher Abigail Hooper smashed a two-run home run to give Winter Springs a 3-0 lead.

“We felt Kennedy’s presence over the whole season,” Hooper said. “We know she has been cheering us on and we played for her.

“There have been times when I’ve gotten emotional, especially Saturday when I rounded the bases. I thought, ‘Man, Kennedy should be here.’ But we’ve leaned on each other to lift us up and keep us focused. We are more than a player, more than a team. We are family.”

Closing Out Another Championship

Winter Springs extended the lead to 6-0 in the sixth inning when Pierce scored on a sacrifice bunt by Bella Reed, and senior shortstop Lilly Clark and Hooper both scored on a double by Laura Daugherty.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this team,” Clark said. “Every game was more than a game to us and we did everything in honor of Kennedy. She would be so proud of us and I am so blessed to even be able to play with these girls and for this program.”

“This season definitely wasn’t easy, but I’m so glad I got to finish my high school career the way I did,” Clark said.

A Dominant Finish

Winter Springs closed the year with a nine-game win streak. The Bears shut out Lake Buena Vista, 18-0, and East River, 13-0, to win the District 6 title.

In the regional playoffs, Winter Springs blanked River Ridge, 13-0; Sebring, 12-0; Gainesville, 5-0; Pembroke Pines Charter, 4-0; and Niceville.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962