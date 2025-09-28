How the Top 25 Fared in Week 4 of Louisiana High School Football
Here is a quick look at how the Top 25 teams in Louisiana High School On SI's high school football state rankings fared in Week 4.
Louisiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept 22, 2025
No. 1 Edna Karr defeated Holy Cross 42-3
No. 2 Ruston defeated Midland Legacy (Texas) 49-21
No. 3 Central-BR defeated Cecilia 39-21
No. 4 Catholic-Baton Rouge lost to West Monroe 27-24
No. 5 St. Augustine defeated Warren Easton 47-22
No. 6 John Curtis defeated Archbishop Rummel 21-19
No. 7 Alexandria defeated Opelousas 59-6
No. 8 Zachary was open
No. 9 Lafayette Christian lost to Archbishop Shaw 31-13
No. 10 North DeSoto defeated Northwood-SH 52-26
No. 11 Teurlings Catholic defeated Westgate 28-15
No. 12 Neville lost to St. Thomas More 27-23
No. 13 Holy Cross lost to Edna Karr 42-3
No. 14 Destrehan defeated East St. John 50-6
No. 15 St. Thomas More defeated Neville 27-23
No. 16 Brother Martin defeated Jesuit 31-29
No. 17 Archbishop Rummel lost to John Curtis 27-23
No. 18 St. Charles Catholic defeated De La Salle 28-12
No. 19 Ouachita Parish defeated Port Gibson (Miss.) 51-6
No. 20 Terrebonne defeated Hahnville 52-38
No. 21 Jesuit lost to Brother Martin 31-29
No. 22 Evangel Christian defeated Airline 51-49
No. 23 Southside defeated Lafayette High 45-24
No. 24 Madison Prep defeated Glen Oaks 53-0
No. 25 Catholic New Iberia lost to Notre Dame 35-34 (OT)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App