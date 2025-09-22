Louisiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept 22, 2025
Check out the Louisiana High School On SI top 25 high school football rankings after Week Three. There is a whirlwind of activity after many teams lost.
1. Edna Karr (3-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: defeated McDonogh 35 63-0
Tre Garrison ran for the opening score, and quarterback John Johnson added two more rushing touchdowns in the first half, according to Christopher Pouncy of Crescent City Sports. Texas commit Hayward Howard's interception preceded Johnson's second run. Garrison tacked on two more scores in the second quarter.
Next: at Holy Cross (3-0)
2. Ruston (3-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: defeated Longview (Texas) 38-35
Quarterback Sam Hartwell and the Bearcats carved out a win over a Longview team ranked No. 25 in one major national preseason poll. Hartwell hooked up with five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson (6-8, 240, Jr.) for nine completions, 109 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions, according to T. Scott Boatright of The Lincoln Parish Journal. Hartwell also tossed a 74-yard TD to sophomore running back Dalen Powell.
Next: vs. Midland Legacy (Texas) (1-3)
3. Central-Baton Rouge (3-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: defeated Walker 48-37
Quarterback Max Gassiott compiled over 220 total yards with two passing touchdowns, according to The Baton Rouge Advocate. Shane Brown ran for 126 yards and a TD on five carries. Jacori Patt also orchestrated scoring drives at signal caller. Brody Diel caught seven passes for 87 yards and two scores. Keithon Womack added seven catches for 71 yards. This week brings a road trip west over the Atchafalaya Basin to face Cecilia in a matchup of defending state champions.
Next: at Cecilia (1-2)
4. Catholic-Baton Rouge (3-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: defeated University Lab 28-14
Once again, the Bears' brutal rushing game powered a victory. Jayden Miles ran for 113 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns, per Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Miles also threw for a score, and Taylor Goldsmith added another interception to his collection for the season. Baylor Graves ran for an 11-yard score, and fellow QB Turner Goldsmith was 3-for-3 on a scoring drive.
Next: at West Monroe (2-1)
5. St. Augustine (3-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: defeated Legacy the School of Sport Sciences 68-40
Vashaun Coulon tossed seven touchdowns in the win over the Houston-area program led by a five-star quarterback. Sophomore Lucas Jefferson caught four passes for 128 yards and three scores, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate.
Next: vs. Warren Easton (3-0)
6. John Curtis Christian (2-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: open
Jacobi Boudreaux, Gavin Ledet and Isaac Hrabovsky are all averaging over 80 yards rushing per game. Boudreaux is averaging 120 yards per game with five touchdowns. Linebacker Jeffery Curtis averages 8.5 tackles per game. Defensive back Jaden Keelen, second with five stops per contest, has a sack. Quarterback London Padgett has two completions (one TD).
Next: vs. Archbishop Rummel (2-1)
7. Alexandria (3-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: defeated Destrehan 27-21
Kason Williams accounted for all of the Trojans' touchdowns in the road win in the River Parishes, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate. The sophomore ran for 116 yards on 19 carries and caught two passes for49 yards.
Next: vs. Opelousas (0-2)
8. Zachary (3-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: defeated Carencro 34-20
Jeremey Patton and Tylek Lewis each rushed for over 100 yards and combined for nearly 300 with three touchdowns on 35 carries. Michael Kirby passed for a touchdown to Trikoby Rheams (25 yards). Patton, who was dangerous in the screen game in Week 2 vs. Acadiana, added two catches for 23 yards.
Next: open
9. Lafayette Christian (3-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: defeated Westgate 45-21
Sophomore Caiden Bellard rushed for 225 yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns, per LCA statistician Hayden Lessard. Braylon Walker completed 13-of-20 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns. Draylon August had two receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown. Jace Babineaux and Bellard each caught a TD. Walker, who was leading the metro area in rushing, gained 10 yards on six carries with a TD.
Next: at Archbishop Shaw (1-2)
10. North DeSoto (3-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: defeated West Monroe 39-28
The Griffins avenged a regular season loss in 2024 by coming from behind to beat the Rebels. Behind quarterback Luke Delafield, the one-two rushing punch of Kenny Thomas and Braelyn Latin has been lethal. The duo has rushed for nearly 640 yards on 100 carries with 10 touchdowns. Delafield has 551 yards passing and five touchdowns. Latin's two scores lifted the Griffins to victory after West Monroe took a28-17 lead, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen.
Next: at Northwood-Shreveport (3-0) to begin District 1-4A
11. Teurlings Catholic (3-0)
Previous ranking 14
Last week: defeated Notre Dame 24-20
To no one's surprise, the Rebels and Notre Dame duked it out in a physical non-district rivalry game. Alex Munoz completed six passes for 162 yards and a touchdown (to tight end A.J. Price). Senior Andrew Viator, who was leading the area in receiving, had one catch for 53 yards. Nick Celestine was back in the stat sheet with a 44-yard reception, but senior running back Cason Evans wasn't listed, which is something to keep an eye on. Ian Schwander for 85 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown. Munoz also kept for a score.
Next: vs. Westgate (1-2)
12. Neville (2-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: lost to Oak Grove (Miss.) 36-7
Jarvis Blackston ran for 65 yards on 11 carries with the Tigers' sole touchdown in the loss to Oak Grove (2-2), which was ranked as high as seventh last week in Mississippi. Neville was held to 237 yards of offense, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen. Parker Robinson was 22-of-37 passing for 171 yards.
Next: at St. Thomas More (1-2)
13. Holy Cross (3-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: defeated Chalmette 23-6
Avenging a loss last year to the Owls, Holy Cross got 198 yards rushing on 26 carries with three touchdowns from Ke'Rynn Smith, according to Andrew Valenti of The New Orleans Advocate. Smith displayed his breakaway speed with a 91-yarder in the fourth quarter. Despite being undefeated, Holy Cross is No. 17 in the Division I select power ratings, although that could change drastically with Catholic League play beginning.
Next: vs. Edna Karr (3-0)
14. Destrehan (1-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: lost to Alexandria 27-21
Coach Marcus Scott's team doesn't drop far after its second single-digit loss to an undefeated program. The Wildcats established a 7-0 lead over ASH on a touchdown by Malachi Dabney, who rushed for 198 yards, per Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate. Jackson Fields threw a fourth-quarter TD pass to Cai Williams.
Next: at East St. John (0-3)
15. St. Thomas More (1-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: defeated Acadiana 39-35
Cole Bergeron passed for five touchdowns - four to Christian Breaux - as the Cougars overcome a 35-14 deficit, according to Nick Fontenot of The Acadiana Advocate. STM, currently No. 28 in the Division I select power ratings, has another rugged Class 5A opponent this week.
Next: vs. Neville (2-1)
16. Brother Martin (3-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: defeated New Hope (Miss) 38-26
Hudson Fields threw four touchdown passes as the Crusaders, No. 1 in the Division I select power ratings, rallied from an early deficit in Mississippi. Five-star WR Easton Royal caught two of the scoring strikes from 53 and 29 yards out.
Next: at Jesuit (3-0)
17. Archbishop Rummel (2-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: defeated Archbishop Shaw 29-0
Jaden Terrence and Coryan Hawkins combined for 192 yards rushing with three touchdowns, according to Blake Caire of Crescent City Sports. Terrence, who ran for 103 yards on 13 carries, caught a TD pass from QB Tyler Holden.
Next: at John Curtis Christian (2-0)
18. St. Charles Catholic (3-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Dunham 27-21
Skyler Edwards once again bulled his way to a stellar rushing night, gaining 141 yards on 38 carries with two touchdowns, according to William Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Brooks Monica and Jireh Hall each returned an interception of five-star QB Elijah Haven for a touchdown. The Comets are No. 4 in the Division II select power ratings.
Next: vs. De La Salle (0-3)
19. Ouachita Parish (3-0)
Previous ranking: not ranked (on the bubble)
Last week: defeated Sterlington 33-22
The Lions, who are No. 1 in the Division I nonselect power ratings, outscored the defending Division III nonselect champs 24-7 in the second half. Senior Macario Dade (5-5, 158) ran for 174 yards on 26 carries with a touchdown. Quarterback Montrell Conner passed for 120 yards on six completions with two touchdowns.
Next: vs. Port Gibson (Miss.) (3-1)
20. Terrebonne (3-0)
Previous ranking not ranked
Last week: defeated St. James 28-8
Go ahead and sound the bell. The Tigers took down another stout smaller school opponent to signal that they're a team to be reckoned with. Senior Quincy Adams has rushed for 495 yards on 43 carries with eight touchdowns. Terrebonne is the only loss for St. James and Riverside, which is receiving a lot of votes in Class 1A polls.
Next: vs. Hahnville (3-0)
21. Jesuit (3-0)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: beat Bonnabel 52-0
Off to their first 3-0 start since 2012 (per Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate), the Blue Jays got two touchdown passes from Sully Sullivan and two rushing scores from Gavin Palmisano
Next: vs. Brother Martin (3-0)
22. Evangel Christian (2-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: defeated Byrd 43-36
Recent LSU commit Peyton Houston has completed 62-of-95 passes for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions. The junior is also the leading rusher with 414 yards on 34 carries with four touchdowns. Three-star LB Damari Drake has rushed for 318 yards on 32 carries with six touchdowns
Next: vs. Airline (3-0)
23. Southside (2-1)
Previous rank: not ranked
Last week: defeated Madison Prep 35-22
The Sharks, who debuted in the preseason at No. 10, are backin the mix after handing Madison Prep its first loss. Justin Williams, Kollen Francois and Coby Broussard combined for 352 yards rushing. Williams enjoyed his second straight 100-yard outing.
24. Madison Prep (2-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: lost to Southside 35-22
The Chargers ran into a buzzsaw in Class 5A Southside's defense. The Sharks held quarterback Landon Johnson to minus-20 yards rushing and four completions (162 yards, two touchdowns). Madison Prep is No. 1 in the Division II select power ratings.
Next: at Glen Oaks (1-1
25. Catholic New Iberia (3-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: defeated Patterson 52-21
Kyan Batiste, a freshman cornerback, had an interception return for a touchdown. So did Zavier Ledet, a senior who has three picks on the season. Owen Morris ran for 94 yards on eight carries with two touchdowns. Michael Haik and QB Xander LaBauve each ran for a score. Morris and Karon Eugene each blocked a punt. Eugene, a four-star recruit, had an interception.
Next: at Notre Dame (2-1)
On the Bubble: Covington (3-0), Airline (3-0), Calvary Baptist (2-1), Notre Dame (2-1), Iowa (3-0), Lakeshore (3-0), Haynesville (3-0), Southern Lab (2-1), Westminster Christian-Op (3-0), St. James (2-1), Franklin Parish (2-1), Dunham (2-1), Franklinton (2-1), Northwood-Shreveport (3-0), Loyola College Prep (3-0), St. Amant (3-0), Warren Easton (3-0), Parkway (3-0), Ouachita Christian (3-0), Catholic of Pointe Coupee (3-0), Lafayette Renaissance (3-0), Covenant Christian (2-1), Jeanerette (3-0), Opelousas Catholic (3-0), Ascension Episcopal (3-0), St. Edmund (3-0), Sterlington (2-1), Hahnville (3-0)
Drooped out: No. 11 Franklin Parish, No. 16 St. James, No. 17 Carencro, No. 23 Dunham, No. 24 Archbishop Shaw
