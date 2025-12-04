Predicting the Winners of the Louisiana High School Football Non-Select Semifinals
Earlier today, High School on SI revealed the semifinal picks in the four select playoff brackets. Now, let's take a look at the non-select contests.
Division I Non-Select
No. 14 Ouachita (9-4) at No. 2 Neville (9-3)
Three of the four remaining teams are from District 2-5A, including No. 1 Ruston and the Lions and Tigers, who met in Week Eight with the Tigers winning on the road 38-37. Neville's defense held Barbe running back Jordin Griffin to negative yardage last week, while the Lions won in Bossier City over Parkway behind 100-yard rushing games from QB Montrell Conner and RB MJ Dade. The word is that Ouachita will have to throw the ball effectively to win.
We see Conner doing exactly that. He threw for 348 yards and five touchdowns but was sacked by Neville DB Julian Burns on a potential game-winning two-point conversion in the first meeting.
Pick: Ouachita
No. 13 Zachary (9-3) at No. 1 Ruston (10-2)
Two blue-blood Class 5A programs clash in a rematch of last year's regional round won by No. 3 Ruston over No. 14 Zachary 28-7. The Bearcats, who have won 12 straight home playoff games, eliminated the Broncos from the playoffs the last three years, as pointed out by a Ruston supporter on the Louisiana Sportsline message board. Can quarterback Sam Hartwell and the Bearcats make it four in a row? When in doubt, throw it to 6-foot-8 tight end Ahmad Hudson.
Pick: Ruston
Division II Non-Select
No. 5 Plaquemine (12-1) at No. 1 North DeSoto (12-0)
Plaquemine opened eyes by easily defeating defending champion Cecilia 47-28 behind Spencer Collins' four rushing touchdowns and 250 yards, according to John Ory Dupont of Plaquemine Post South. If last week's games are any indication - North DeSoto held off Franklinton 51-37 - this could be a track meet. The Griffins have a two-headed monster at RB in in Braelyn Latin and Kenny Thomas and a four-year starting QB in Luke Delafield who wants to add another ring after helping the school to a baseball state title.
Pick: North DeSoto
No. 3 Belle Chasse (11-1) at No. 2 Iowa (12-0)
The Cardinals are in the semifinals for the first time since 2008. Iowa is back after losing to Franklinton in the 2024 semis. Belle Chasse won a state title in 2008. Amari Ambrose and Dillan Carter each ran for over 100 yards last week vs. West Feliciana, according to Darrell Williams of The New Orleans Advocate. Kaston Lewis made a late interception in the end zone in Iowa's 28-21 win over No. 10 Lutcher. The Yellow Jackets will be locked in after having to come from behind last week.
Pick: Iowa
Division III Non-Select
No. 12 Union Parish (8-5) at No. 1 Jena (11-1)
This is the third straight year with the same four teams in the semifinals of this bracket, per Austin Whatley of The Jena Times. The only team not to play for a title is Jena, which got 300 yards rushing from Daniel Hatcher and Sedrick Wilson in last week's win over Mansfield. Union Parish slayed another undefeated seed, knocking off Erath and Kinder to set up a rematch of the 2023 semifinal won by the Farmers. Last week, Union Parish was outgained but relied on a bend-but-don't-break defense that got multiple stops inside the 30 and intercepted a pass in overtime of the 20-14 win.
Pick: Jena
No. 3 St. James (10-2) at No. 2 Sterlington (10-2)
St. James was our highest-ranked team in this division in the preseason, but Sterlington was ranked higher last week and has only lost to Ouachita Parish and Neville. The Panthers' offensive line stacks up against the best lines in Class 5A, according to opposing coaches. "They're so good offensively," Loreauville coach Terry Martin said after losing 44-6 in the quarterfinals at the defending state champs, who beat St. James in last year's final.
Sterlington is averaging over 300 rushing yards per game (49 TDs) with baseball standout TJ Burch leading the way with over 1,000 yards. Can the Panthers, who have several stars from the state championship baseball team, neutralize the Wildcats' speed?
Pick: Sterlington
Division IV Non-Select
No. 4 Jeanerette (11-1) at No. 1 Haynesville (12-0)
This might seem like an easy pick for the tradition-rich Golden Tornado but hang on a minute. Haynesville hasn't been in a close game all year and has played a soft schedule with its best win coming over a Jonesboro-Hodge team it beat twice, in district and last week.
Jeanerette, despite missing several players with injuries, is by far the biggest and fastest team Haynesville will have seen. The Tigers have wins over Loreauville, St. Martinville, Franklin, Patterson, West St. Mary and Central Catholic. West St. Mary, which lost to Jeanerette by 50 points, played defending champion South Plaquemine to a 6-0 game in the second round.
The key for Jeanerette will be getting third down stops and not falling behind early. Can the Tigers make it to their first state final? In 2023, Haynesville beat Jeanerette 36-6 at home in the quarterfinals.
The long bus ride back to Iberia Parish will be different this time.
Pick: Jeanerette
No. 3 South Plaquemines (9-2) at No. 2 Mangham (10-2)
A rematch of last year's quarterfinal won by No. 2 South Plaquemines 42-18 over No. 7-seeded Mangham. Although the rematch is in north Louisiana, the defending champs are our pick to make it back to the Dome with their suffocating defense. QB Rod Parker threw for over 100 yards with three touchdowns in the Hurricanes' 27-12 win last week over North Iberville, per Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate. Coach Lyle Fitte is aiming for back-to-back titles after playing for South Plaquemines teams that won it alll in 2007-2008.
Pick: South Plaquemines
