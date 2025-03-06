John Curtis vs. Huntington: Live score, updates of Louisiana (LHSAA) Division I select girls basketball semifinal
The five LHSAA high school girls basketball semifinals set for Thursday at the University Center in Hammond are big-time matchups.
No. 1 John Curtis (16-4) faces No. 4 Huntington (16-6) in a Division I select game at 2:45 p.m.
Pregame
John Curtis is making its ninth consecutive appearance in the semifinals. The Patriots advanced with wins over No. 17 Teurlings Catholic (78-42) and No. 8 Alexandria (69-41).
Jayla Albert, Bailey Timmons and Janiyah Williams combined for 51 points and 10 steals against Alexandria. The Patriots welcome the return of injured UL Ragin' Cajuns' signee Imani Daniel, who is expected to rejoin the lineup, according to LBR Basketball.
Huntington beat No. 13 St. Thomas More (53-23) and No. 12 Lafayette (67-36). The Raiders, a No. 1 seed last season (lost in the semifinals to Woodlawn-BR), are led by seniors Carley Hamilton (19.5 points per game) and Jamar'i Bell and junior Kyndal Graham (13.9). Huntington is making its fifth state tournament appearance in the past six years.
First quarter
