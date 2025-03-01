Lafayette Christian WR Brayden Allen on recruiting ranking, offers: 'It feels new'
Brayden Allen got some good news this week.
The positive vibes have actually been arriving fast and furious for a few months for the 6-foot-2, 175-pound junior receiver from Lafayette Christian, which has produced three, four and five-star recruits in recent years.
Allen, who was ranked as a three-star by Rivals earlier this year, was tabbed this week as the No. 17-player by 247Sports in a talent-rich Louisiana recruiting class that includes two five-stars and four more players in the 247 Composite top 100.
"I was expecting to be around that area," Allen said of the ranking. "I know some kids have been getting offers since they were younger, but I knew the work I put in. I know what I put on tape. I knew I was supposed to be up there."
His first Division I scholarship offer came from the local UL Ragin' Cajuns in November 2024. Liberty University, which was impressed after receiving a tip from former Lafayette Christian (LCA) three-star recruit Brylan Green, now a star defensive back for the Flames, offered during the season as well. Old Dominion pulled the trigger in early December.
"It feels good," said Allen, who has pulled in offers already this year from Texas Tech, Tulane, Arkansas State, Boston College and Charlotte. "It feels new. These offers are new."
Texas Tech, which offered Allen ahead of the staff visiting the LCA campus, is listed as "warm" on his 247 recruiting profile, indicating the Red Raiders are a potential current leader in his recruitment. Tulane offered Allen in person less than two weeks later.
"I feel like Texas Tech and Tulane are recruiting me the hardest," he said. "Texas Tech has a lot of coaches hitting me up. I like that about them. Tulane's wide receivers coach has been texting me a lot. Also, Old Dominion's receivers coach has been talking to me a lot."
Matt Standiford, in his first year as LCA head coach, has gotten the opportunity to sit with college coaches and discuss Allen and additional Knights football prospects.
"They talked about his work ethic, how well-spoken he is, and that Brayden is bigger in person than they expected," Standiford said. "Usually it's the opposite (recruits are smaller than listed).
"It's cool to hear college coaches talk about our kids' character. That's the biggest thing for us. Our kids understand what's really important."
Standiford said the Ragin' Cajuns, who landed former LCA defensive lineman Fitzgerald West in the transfer portal, have expressed their desire to sign Allen.
"I've had some really good conversations with Coach Des," he said of UL coach Michael Desormeaux. "They've seen us play in person the last two years. They like to recruit local guys. There is an emphasis on getting younger kids who can come in and produce early in their careers."
Allen is playing on the 7-on-7 circuit with the Dak Prescott-backed EPS Blaze, which is coached by Matthew Joseph. NFL receiver Keon Coleman is a former EPS player.
Allen has an official visit to Tulane set for early this summer, according to Standiford. Houston, which landed former LCA defensive back Jordan Allen (Brayden's cousin) in the transfer portal, is also on his itinerary, which will balloon in the future. TCU and Mississippi State are showing significant interest.
LSU has enjoyed immense success recruiting LCA players, signing West, four-star Ju'Juan Johnson, five-star Sage Ryan and Jordan Allen out of high school and landing ex-Knight Princeton Malbrue out of the transfer portal.
"LSU is my dream school," said Allen, who was wearing an LSU hoodie at the No. 1 LCA girls basketball team's regional playoff win. "I want to get that offer. If I don't, it's OK, but that's what I'm shooting for."
As a junior, Allen caught 55 passes for 1,155 yards and 10 touchdowns, becoming only the second Knight to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season. As a senior, he could break Ryan's records for career receiving yards (2,403) and receptions (136). Allen has 74 receptions and 1,457 receiving yards, according to LCA team statistician Hayden Lessard, whose complete record book can be found here: Lafayette Christian football records.
Trae Grogan's single-season receiving touchdowns record (16) and Alonzo Ryes' single-season receiving yards record (1,183) will be in jeopardy.
"Brayden is super talented," Standiford said. "The thing I like about him is he doesn't talk a whole lot. He puts words into action."
Allen, who averaged 21 yards per catch, tied for second in school history twice last season with nine receptions against Archbishop Rummel and Archbishop Shaw. He finished with four catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Westgate.
Before Allen caught nine passes twice last season, it had only been accomplished three times in school history.
"I feel like what makes me stand out is my speed, height and route-running ability," Allen said. "Also, my ability to go up and get the ball. When the ball is in the air, I feel like it's mine."
Timed at 4.50 in the 40-yard dash last year, Allen barely missed qualifying for the state track meet last spring as a sophomore jumper in the field events.
"I think you're going to see more explosiveness from him," Standiford said. "We targeted him 65-to-75 times, and he had 55 catches. I think that will increase.
"In the quarterfinals, he played a little defense. He returned kicks. We want to put the ball in his hands as much as we can."
