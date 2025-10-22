South-Central Louisiana High School Football Stat Leaders - Oct. 22, 2025
Here are the statistical leaders from the Lafayette area through Week 7 of the high school football season. Every week of the regular season, we will compile a list of the top 15 rushers, passers and receivers.
Lafayette Renaissance junior quarterback Kennan Brown has thrown an area best 28 touchdowns. His favorite target, senior Jacoury Duhon, leads the receivers with 13 scores. Check out the full list of players below.
Related: Louisiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 21, 2025
Passing
1. Carson Gurzi, Carencro (102-of-166) 1,882 yards, 2 INT, 20 touchdowns
2. Kross Gillen, Opelousas Catholic (99-of-186) 1776-7-24
3. Cole Bergeron, St. Thomas More (119-of-267) 1765-7-20
4. Kennan Brown, Lafayette Renaissance (111-of-197) 1521-5-28
5. Nathan Zaunbrecher, St. Edmund (54-of-92) 1447-1-16
6. Alex Munoz, Teurlings Catholic (61-of-92) 1226-1-15
7. Dazavian Maze, Abbeville (96-of-155) 1198-7-12
8. Noah Antoine, Westgate (74-of-138) 1144-3-9
9. Collin Dore, Cecilia (63-of-109) 1129-4-10
10. Stephen George, Westminster Christian (48-of-80) 1079-5-14
11. Braylon Walker, Lafayette Christian (76-of-129) 1025-6-15
12. Kaleb Joseph, Northside (54-of-94) 981-4-11
13. Luke Baudoin, Church Point (46-of-73) 941-2-13
14. Jack Landry, Erath (59-of-97) 937-2-14
15. William Simon, Vermilion Catholic (82-of-156) 930-5-6
Rushing
1. Jaden Celestine, Comeaux 117 carries, 1,204 yards 19 TDs
2. Caiden Bellard, Lafayette Christian 140-873-12
3. Joachim Bourgeois, Notre Dame 116-845-9
4. De'Maurion Cormier, Kaplan 124-840-14
5. Hugo Morales, Delcambre 103-839-6
6. Nathan Diggs, St. Edmund 91-838-11
7. Pierce Gable, WCA-Lafayette 83-836-13
8. Justin Williams, Southside 124-759-10
9. Xzaban Williams, Lafayette 108-750-9
10. Royce Butler, Opelousas Catholic 97-722-6
11. Braylon Walker, Lafayette Christian 84-680-7
12. Owen Morris, Catholic New Iberia 67-679-9
13. Troy Kennerson, Acadiana 76-622-9
14. Aiden Bourque, Erath 81-596-10
15. Jahlil Charles, Erath 65-594-5
Receiving
1. Chantz Babineaux, Carencro 36-904-10
2. Jarrison Reese, Church Point 43-738-10
3. Christian Breaux, St. Thomas More 41-678-11
4. Roderick Tezeno, Opelousas Catholic 32-603-7
5. Jacourey Duhon, Lafayette Renaissance 32-598-13
6. Cameron Samuels, Abbeville 40-578-8
7. Maurice Marcel, Opelousas Catholic 29-509-10
8. Jai Joseph, Northside 15-488-7
9. Andrew Viator, Teurlings Catholic 19-470-6
10. Jacolby Campbell, Abbeville 38-450-3
11. Hudson Simon, St. Edmund 17-441-7
12. Jackilon Roberson, Westgate 22-398-1
13. Brayden Allen, Lafayette Christian 25-372-6
14. Jermaine Davis, Cecilia 24-366-5
15. Damien Thomas, Westminster Christian 12-353-6
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App