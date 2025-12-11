High School

Dunham vs. Calvary Baptist: Live Score, Updates of Louisiana Division III Select Football Championship

Follow along as the fifth-seeded Dunham Tigers and the nation's top quarterback, junior Elijah Haven, are back in the title game after finishing as runner-up in 2024; No. 6 Calvary Baptist tries for second crown in three years

Elijah Haven can set a state record for passing touchdowns and win a state championship on Thursday night
Elijah Haven can set a state record for passing touchdowns and win a state championship on Thursday night / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The nightcap from Day 1 of the Louisiana high school football state championships will feature five-star quarterback Elijah Haven and the fifth-seeded Dunham Tigers (12-1) against No. 6 Calvary Baptist (12-1), which won a title two years ago. Check out our preview and prediction here.

PREGAME

-Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 P.M.

Mike Coppage is a Louisiana-based veteran reporter with decades of experience covering recruiting and high school sports for Scout, Rivals, The Acadiana Advocate and The Daily Iberian. He has been freelancing for High School On SI since 2024.

