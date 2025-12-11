Dunham vs. Calvary Baptist: Live Score, Updates of Louisiana Division III Select Football Championship
The nightcap from Day 1 of the Louisiana high school football state championships will feature five-star quarterback Elijah Haven and the fifth-seeded Dunham Tigers (12-1) against No. 6 Calvary Baptist (12-1), which won a title two years ago. Check out our preview and prediction here.
Louisiana Division III Select Football Playoff Bracket
Follow this post, refreshing frequently to receive the latest live update from the game at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, with real-time reporting on scores and key plays.
PREGAME
-Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 P.M.
