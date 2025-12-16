Final 2025 Louisiana High School Football Top 25 Rankings
The Edna Karr Cougars clinched consecutive Louisiana Division I select state titles and went undefeated again while going coast-to-coast at No. 1 in High School on SI's Top 25 rankings. Check out the complete list after the 2025 Prep Classic.
1. Edna Karr (14-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Status: Division I select champion
Coach Brice Brown and the Cougars dominated district rival St. Augustine in the last game of the three-day Prep Classic. Washington State signee Tre Garrison was named Outstanding Player for Karr, which has won eight championships (six under Brown).
Garrison ran for 183 yards on 41 carries with a touchdown. Quarterback John Johnson rushed for four touchdowns and threw one to Greg Wilfred in the 49-14 victory. The Cougars signed more than a dozen players to scholarships, including five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson (LSU).
2. Ouachita Parish (11-4)
Previous ranking: 6
Status: Division I non-select champion
Benjy Lewis should be a sure thing for Class 5A Coach of the Year after leading the No. 14 Lions to playoff wins over the No. 6, 3, 2 and 1 seeds, with the icing on the cake coming against district rival Ruston.
Macario Dade nabbed Outstanding Player honors (21 carries, 147 yards, two TDs) in the 21-20 thriller on Saturday. QB Montrell Conner was 11 of 17 passing for 184 yards and a touchdown (with 16 carries for 55 yards). Wydell Clark led the Lions with four receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown. Four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon, the No. 4 player in Louisiana per 247Sports, played some offensive line in the championship.
3. St. Charles Catholic (13-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Status: Division II select champion
The Comets appeared dead in the water when Archbishop Shaw took possession of the football with a 21-20 lead and less than a minute remaining, but the Eagles incurred a penalty that stopped the clock, and a short punt gave Tyler Milioto an opportunity to kick the game-winning 44-yard field goal. Skyler Edwards ran for 44 yards on 19 carries with two scores against a stout Shaw defense.
4. Iowa (14-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Status: Division II non-select champion
The Yellow Jackets didn't look like newcomers to the Prep Classic, rolling up almost 600 yards of offense (405 rushing) in a 50-43 win over North DeSoto. Kaston Lewis ran for 172 yards on 15 carries and two TDs, while J'Vien Adams added 24 attempts for 158 yards and a score.
Quarterback Lawston Broussard, who ran for the decisive TD, completed 11 of 15 passes for 178 yards and two TDs. Outstanding Player Jeremiah Bushnell scored four touchdowns (4 catches, 112 yards).
5. St. Augustine (12-2)
Previous ranking: 3
Status: Division I select runner-up
The Purple Knights got a defensive touchdown from Chad Jones and a kick return to paydirt from Derrick Bennett - a hero of the semifinals - in a 49-14 loss to Karr. QB Vashaun Coulon completed 13 of 23 passes for 171 yards. Khlil Lewis rushed for 48 yards on eight carries. Karr possessed the ball for more than 32 minutes, and the Purple Knights converted only one third down.
6. Ruston (11-3)
Previous ranking: 4
Status: Division I non-select runner-up
Quarterback Sam Hartwell brought the Bearcats to their fourth straight Prep Classic appearance, and Ruston took a 14-0 lead before getting edged, 21-20, by District 2-5A rival Ouachita. Hartwell found tight end Ahmad Hudson six times for 179 yards and a score and rushed for 71 yards on 13 carries with a TD.
7. Catholic-BR (10-3)
Previous ranking: 7
Status: Division I select semifinalist
Karr's toughest test from an in-state opponent came from the Bears, who were driving for a potential tying score but fumbled in a seven-point semifinal loss. RB Jayden Miles, a four-star prospect, will be a senior next season.
8. Neville (9-4)
Previous ranking: 8
Status: Division I non-select semifinalist
2027 QB Parker Robinson completed 197 of 329 passes for 2,931 yards and 21 touchdowns with three interceptions.
9. John Curtis Christian (9-3)
Previous ranking: 9
Status: Division I select semifinalist
The Patriots dropped a heartbreaking two-point loss to St. Augustine on the last play of the semis. Quarterback London Padgett and a highly talented secondary (Jewellz Tapp, Prentice MacKyeon, Jaden Keelen and Craig Connor) will be back for legendary coach J.T. Curtis, along with 6-foot-5 receiver Jarvis Stevenson, who sat out the 2025 season (injury).
10. Dunham (13-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Status: Division III select champion
Five-star QB Elijah Haven threw for a state single-season record 62 touchdowns for the Tigers, who defeated Calvary Baptist 34-17. Haven completed over 72% of his passes and rushed for almost 800 yards and 11 touchdowns. Receiver Will Dantin caught six passes for 75 yards and a score after coming into the finals with one reception. Jarvis Washington caught 10 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
11. North DeSoto (13-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Status: Division II non-select runner-up
Kenny Thomas and Braelyn Latin combined for 50 rushing touchdowns for the Griffins, who finished as runner-up for the second time in four years with a 50-43 loss to Iowa. Senior QB Luke Delafield threw for 2,400 yards and 31 touchdowns.
12. Archbishop Shaw (9-5)
Previous ranking: 17
Status: Division II select runner-up
Quarterback Allen Shaw ran for 126 yards on 14 carrries with two touchdowns in a 23-21 loss to St. Charles after being held to six yards in the regular season meeting of the district rivals.
13. Lafayette Christian (11-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Status: Division III select semifinalist
Receivers Brayden Allen (LSU signee) and Draylon August combined for approximately 80 catches, 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns. The only regular season loss for the Knights was at Archbishop Shaw.
14. Teurlings Catholic (11-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Status: Division I select quarterfinalist
The Rebels move down to Division II select next season with the other Class 4A schools that were competing vs. Class 5A programs in Division I.
15. Zachary (9-4)
Previous ranking: 14
Status: Division I non-select semifinalist
Coach David Brewerton's club turned on the energy in the playoffs after a slump late in the regular season.
16. Southside (10-3)
Previous ranking: 15
Status: Division I non-select quarterfinalist
Coach Jess Curtis guided the Sharks to back-to-back quarterfinal playoff games at Ruston. After a one-sided loss in 2024, Southside led by 14 before losing 38-28.
17. Sterlington (12-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Status: Division III non-select champion
TJ Burch ran for 105 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns for the Panthers, who repeated by rallying from a halftime deficit vs. top-seeded Jena. Sterlington got two defensive touchdowns.
18. Calvary Baptist (12-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Status: Division III select runner-up
QB Hudson Price and WR Braylun Huglon will headline the returning players for the Cavaliers, who lost 34-17 to Dunham.
19. Riverside Academy (12-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Status: Division IV select champion
Sophomore Chris Becnel threw for a touchdown and ran for one en route to earning Outstanding Player honors for the Rebels, who defeated Ascension Catholic 31-21. Jayden Obiekwe scored two TDs, and QB Brock Bourgeois passed for two scores for a young team that rotated a middle school player at RB in the finals.
20. University Lab (10-3)
Previous ranking: 19
Status: Division II select semifinalist
21. Central-BR (10-3)
Previous ranking 20
Status: Division I non-select quarterfinalist
22. Alexandria (9-3)
Previous ranking: 21
Status: Division I select quarterfinalist
23. Acadiana (8-4)
Previous ranking: 22
Status: Division I select regional team
24. Haynesville (14-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Status: Division IV non-select champion
The Gordon Tornado (it's singular, as in "one tornado, one team") won its 18th state title by outlasting Mangham 39-37. Ethan Henderson ran for two scores and scored three TDs. Isaiah Washington was named Outstanding Player.
25. Jena (12-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Status: Division III non-select runner-up
The Giants led at the half before falling to Sterlington. Zadrien Cooper caught four passes for 125 yards.
First Out: Mangham, Ascension Catholic
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App