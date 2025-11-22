Louisiana high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025

High School

CJ Vafiadis

Ruston takes on Central in the LHSAA Div I State Football Championship game
Ruston takes on Central in the LHSAA Div I State Football Championship game

The 2025 Louisiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Acadiana 42, St. Augustine 3

Alexandria 38, Brother Martin 14

Archbishop Rummel 45, Tioga 21

Archbishop Shaw 49, Haynes Academy 6

Ascension Catholic 62, St. Mary's 9

Ascension Episcopal 17, Kentwood 14

Barbe 42, West Monroe 17

Calvary Baptist Academy 66, Metairie Park Country Day 30

Catholic - N.I. 41, Bunkie 13

Catholic-B.R. 37, Captain Shreve 14

Cecilia 54, Lakeshore 42

Central 46, East Ascension 32

Dunham 62, Northlake Christian 3

E.D. White 35, St. Michael 7

East Feliciana 12, Ferriday 8

Edna Karr 39, Jesuit 13

Erath 9, Union Parish 14

Evangel Christian Academy 34, St. Paul's 14

Franklinton 40, Jennings 14

Hamilton Christian 27, St. Frederick 14

Haynesville 36, Homer 19

Iowa 68, Northwest 28

Jeanerette 54, Grand Lake 7

Jewel Sumner 42, Slaughter Community Charter 20

John Curtis Christian 49, St. Thomas More 7

Jonesboro-Hodge 39, Vinton 33

Kinder 40, Kaplan 26

Lafayette Christian Academy 57, Parkview Baptist 10

Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy 18, Amite 6

Lake Charles College Prep 42, Leesville 23

Logansport 34, Welsh 31

Loreauville 42, Church Point 39

Loyola College Prep 42, Belaire 0

Lutcher 42, Franklin Parish 41

Madison Prep 42, Kennedy 26

Mangham 48, West St. John 12

Mansfield 62, Marksville 60

Neville 31, Mandeville 14

Newman 42, Holy Savior Menard 13

North DeSoto 56, DeRidder 13

North Iberville 36, Elton 20

Notre Dame 28, De La Salle 19

Oak Grove 42, Richwood 0

Opelousas 6, Belle Chasse 23

Opelousas Catholic 35, Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette 18

Ouachita Christian 38, Southern Lab 0

Ouachita Parish 21, Destrehan 6

Parkway 37, Hahnville 31

Plaquemine 50, Wossman 14

Riverside Academy 63, Delta Charter 6

Ruston 51, Westgate 13

South Plaquemines 6, West St. Mary 0

Southside 56, Terrebonne 42

St. Charles Catholic 56, Northside 7

St. Edmund 44, Covenant Christian Academy 36

St. James 53, Many 13

Sterlington 71, Donaldsonville 26

Teurlings Catholic 55, Bonnabel 22

University Lab 50, Washington 16

Vandebilt Catholic 49, Carver Collegiate Academy 24

West Feliciana 27, Brusly 24

Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette 46, Catholic of Pointe Coupee 18

Zachary 44, Denham Springs 21

CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

