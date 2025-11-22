Louisiana high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025
The 2025 Louisiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Louisiana High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (LHSAA) - November 21, 2025
Louisiana high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025
Acadiana 42, St. Augustine 3
Alexandria 38, Brother Martin 14
Archbishop Rummel 45, Tioga 21
Archbishop Shaw 49, Haynes Academy 6
Ascension Catholic 62, St. Mary's 9
Ascension Episcopal 17, Kentwood 14
Barbe 42, West Monroe 17
Calvary Baptist Academy 66, Metairie Park Country Day 30
Catholic - N.I. 41, Bunkie 13
Catholic-B.R. 37, Captain Shreve 14
Cecilia 54, Lakeshore 42
Central 46, East Ascension 32
Dunham 62, Northlake Christian 3
E.D. White 35, St. Michael 7
East Feliciana 12, Ferriday 8
Edna Karr 39, Jesuit 13
Erath 9, Union Parish 14
Evangel Christian Academy 34, St. Paul's 14
Franklinton 40, Jennings 14
Hamilton Christian 27, St. Frederick 14
Haynesville 36, Homer 19
Iowa 68, Northwest 28
Jeanerette 54, Grand Lake 7
Jewel Sumner 42, Slaughter Community Charter 20
John Curtis Christian 49, St. Thomas More 7
Jonesboro-Hodge 39, Vinton 33
Kinder 40, Kaplan 26
Lafayette Christian Academy 57, Parkview Baptist 10
Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy 18, Amite 6
Lake Charles College Prep 42, Leesville 23
Logansport 34, Welsh 31
Loreauville 42, Church Point 39
Loyola College Prep 42, Belaire 0
Lutcher 42, Franklin Parish 41
Madison Prep 42, Kennedy 26
Mangham 48, West St. John 12
Mansfield 62, Marksville 60
Neville 31, Mandeville 14
Newman 42, Holy Savior Menard 13
North DeSoto 56, DeRidder 13
North Iberville 36, Elton 20
Notre Dame 28, De La Salle 19
Oak Grove 42, Richwood 0
Opelousas 6, Belle Chasse 23
Opelousas Catholic 35, Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette 18
Ouachita Christian 38, Southern Lab 0
Ouachita Parish 21, Destrehan 6
Parkway 37, Hahnville 31
Plaquemine 50, Wossman 14
Riverside Academy 63, Delta Charter 6
Ruston 51, Westgate 13
South Plaquemines 6, West St. Mary 0
Southside 56, Terrebonne 42
St. Charles Catholic 56, Northside 7
St. Edmund 44, Covenant Christian Academy 36
St. James 53, Many 13
Sterlington 71, Donaldsonville 26
Teurlings Catholic 55, Bonnabel 22
University Lab 50, Washington 16
Vandebilt Catholic 49, Carver Collegiate Academy 24
West Feliciana 27, Brusly 24
Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette 46, Catholic of Pointe Coupee 18
Zachary 44, Denham Springs 21
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.