Louisiana (LHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 21, 2025
There are 64 games scheduled across Louisiana on Friday, November 21, including 23 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Louisiana High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature some of Louisiana's top-ranked teams as Acadiana travels to take on St. Augustine, and Edna Karr hosts Jesuit.
Louisiana High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 21
With 23 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Louisiana high school football playoffs continue.
LHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are 14 Class 1A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Vinton vs Jonesboro-Hodge, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Delta Charter vs Riverside Academy, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 1A scoreboard
LHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are 22 Class 2A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Ferriday vs East Feliciana, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Metairie Park Country Day vs Calvary Baptist Academy at 7:00 PM. The final game, Southern Lab vs Ouachita Christian, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 2A scoreboard
LHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are 19 Class 3A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Jennings vs Franklinton, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Washington vs University Lab at 7:00 PM. The final game, De La Salle vs Notre Dame, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 3A scoreboard
LHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are 19 Class 4A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Brusly vs West Feliciana, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by St. Thomas More vs John Curtis Christian at 7:00 PM. The final game, Belaire vs Loyola College Prep, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 4A scoreboard
LHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are 16 Class 5A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Southside vs Terrebonne, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by St. Thomas More vs John Curtis Christian at 7:00 PM. The final game, Bonnabel vs Teurlings Catholic, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 5A scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.