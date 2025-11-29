Louisiana high school football final scores, results — November 28, 2025
The 2025 Louisiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Louisiana high school football final scores, results — November 28, 2025
Ascension Catholic 50, Catholic of Pointe Coupee 42
Ascension Episcopal 38, Hamilton Christian 7
Archbishop Shaw 38, Loyola College Prep 7
Belle Chasse 39, West Feliciana 23
Calvary Baptist Academy 14, Jewel Sumner 7
Catholic-B.R. 44, Alexandria 6
Dunham 48, Newman 22
Edna Karr 49, Evangel Christian Academy 20
Haynesville 48, Jonesboro-Hodge 12
Iowa 28, Lutcher 21
Jeanerette 36, Logansport 8
Jena 44, Mansfield 20
John Curtis Christian 21, Teurlings Catholic 7
Lafayette Christian Academy 49, Catholic - N.I. 14
Mangham 49, East Feliciana 16
Neville 42, Barbe 0
North DeSoto 51, Franklinton 37
Notre Dame 27, Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy 24
Ouachita Parish 28, Parkway 22
Plaquemine 47, Cecilia 28
Riverside Academy 38, Ouachita Christian 14
Ruston 40, Southside 28
South Plaquemines 27, North Iberville 12
St. Augustine 35, Archbishop Rummel 10
St. Charles Catholic 31, E.D. White 0
St. James 57, Oak Grove 13
Sterlington 44, Loreauville 6
Union Parish 20, Kinder 14
University Lab 32, Madison Prep 30
Vandebilt Catholic 31, Lake Charles College Prep 28
Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette 52, St. Edmund 22
Zachary 31, Central 27
