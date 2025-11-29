High School

Louisiana high school football final scores, results — November 28, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

The 2025 Louisiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Ascension Catholic 50, Catholic of Pointe Coupee 42

Ascension Episcopal 38, Hamilton Christian 7

Archbishop Shaw 38, Loyola College Prep 7

Belle Chasse 39, West Feliciana 23

Calvary Baptist Academy 14, Jewel Sumner 7

Catholic-B.R. 44, Alexandria 6

Dunham 48, Newman 22

Edna Karr 49, Evangel Christian Academy 20

Haynesville 48, Jonesboro-Hodge 12

Iowa 28, Lutcher 21

Jeanerette 36, Logansport 8

Jena 44, Mansfield 20

John Curtis Christian 21, Teurlings Catholic 7

Lafayette Christian Academy 49, Catholic - N.I. 14

Mangham 49, East Feliciana 16

Neville 42, Barbe 0

North DeSoto 51, Franklinton 37

Notre Dame 27, Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy 24

Ouachita Parish 28, Parkway 22

Plaquemine 47, Cecilia 28

Riverside Academy 38, Ouachita Christian 14

Ruston 40, Southside 28

South Plaquemines 27, North Iberville 12

St. Augustine 35, Archbishop Rummel 10

St. Charles Catholic 31, E.D. White 0

St. James 57, Oak Grove 13

Sterlington 44, Loreauville 6

Union Parish 20, Kinder 14

University Lab 32, Madison Prep 30

Vandebilt Catholic 31, Lake Charles College Prep 28

Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette 52, St. Edmund 22

Zachary 31, Central 27

