Louisiana (LHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 28, 2025
There are 32 games scheduled across Louisiana on Friday, November 28, including 16 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Louisiana High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature some of Louisiana's top-ranked teams as No. 4 Teurlings Catholic takes on No. 10 John Curtis Christian, and No. 1 Edna Karr battles No. 18 Evangel Christian.
Louisiana High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 28
With 16 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Louisiana high school football playoffs continue.
LHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are sevn Class 1A high school football games in Louisiana on Thursday, November 27, 2025. The first game, Riverside Academy vs Ouachita Christian, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Catholic of Pointe Coupee vs Ascension Catholic, starts at 7:00 PM.
View full LHSAA Class 1A scoreboard
LHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are 11 Class 2A high school football games in Louisiana today. The first game, Riverside Academy vs Ouachita Christian, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Calvary Baptist Academy vs Jewel Sumner at 7:00 PM. The final game, Mangham vs East Feliciana, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 2A scoreboard
LHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are four Class 3A high school football games in Louisiana today. The first game, Calvary Baptist Academy vs Jewel Sumner, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Oak Grove vs St. James at 7:00 PM. The final game, Mansfield vs Jena, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 3A scoreboard
LHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are eight Class 4A high school football games in Louisiana today. The first game, Loyola College Prep vs Archbishop Shaw, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Franklinton vs North DeSoto at 7:00 PM. The final game, West Feliciana vs Belle Chasse, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 4A scoreboard
LHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are eight Class 5A high school football games in Louisiana today. The first game, Teurlings Catholic vs John Curtis Christian, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Evangel Christian Academy vs Edna Karr at 7:00 PM. The final game, Southside vs Ruston, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 5A scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.