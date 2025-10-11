Louisiana high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025
The 2025 Louisiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Abbeville 24, Mamou 16
Acadiana 49, Barbe 42
Amite 48, Bogalusa 6
Archbishop Shaw 24, St. James 20
Ascension Catholic 42, Ascension Christian 0
Ascension Episcopal 48, Gueydan 6
Assumption 24, A.J. Ellender 17
Avoyelles 36, Port Barre 14
Basile 49, Merryville 6
Bonnabel 67, East Jefferson 0
Buckeye 54, Vidalia 14
Bunkie 42, Caldwell Parish 6
Calvary Baptist Academy 41, Homer 12
Carroll 33, North Webster 0
Catholic - N.I. 49, Franklin 8
Catholic of Pointe Coupee 40, North Central 6
Cedar Creek 60, Plain Dealing 6
Cecilia 59, Breaux Bridge 0
Central 38, Woodlawn-B.R. 21
Central Private 48, Benjamin Franklin 42
Chalmette 49, Ponchatoula 7
Church Point 67, Pine Prairie 0
Comeaux 62, North Vermilion 20
Covenant Christian Academy 67, Berwick 26
D'Arbonne Woods 56, Magnolia 6
De La Salle 48, Wright 7
Delta Charter 48, Delhi 14
DeRidder 13, Eunice 12
Destrehan 53, Bourgeois 6
Dunham 62, Capitol 6
E.D. White 65, Morgan City 6
East Ascension 27, Prairieville 44
East Feliciana 16, Slaughter Community Charter 10
East Iberville 24, White Castle 6
East St. John 32, Central Lafourche 14
Episcopal 33, Baker 8
Erath 48, DeQuincy 0
Evangel Christian Academy 71, Captain Shreve 25
Franklin Parish 55, West Ouachita 28
Glen Oaks 54, Collegiate Academy 0
Green Oaks 34, Bastrop 6
Hahnville 34, Thibodaux 20
Haynes Academy 35, Thomas Jefferson 27
Holy Savior Menard 22, Oakdale 20
Independence 7, St. Helena College and Career Academy 12
Iota 21, Crowley 8
Iowa 33, Leesville 7
Istrouma 8, Belaire 0
Jeanerette 62, Centerville 12
Jena 62, Marksville 46
Jesuit 23, St. Augustine 46
Jewel Sumner 49, Springfield 6
John Curtis Christian 21, Holy Cross 13
Kennedy 35, Washington 8
Kentwood 40, Fredrick Douglass 0
Kinder 60, South Beauregard 28
Lafayette Christian Academy 48, Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy 7
Landry-Walker 26, Livingston Collegiate Academy 15
LaSalle 46, Lakeview 12
Lincoln Prep 42, Ringgold 0
Livonia 34, Beau Chene 15
Loreauville 35, Delcambre 0
Lutcher 42, South Terrebonne 6
Madison Prep 32, Southern Lab 14
Mandeville 26, Covington 9
Mangham 56, Ferriday 48
Mansfield 38, Red River 30
Many 54, Lakeside 13
Neville 56, Pineville 6
North DeSoto 63, Minden 13
Northlake Christian 59, Kenner Discovery 0
Northshore 31, Salmen 28
Northwest 42, Ville Platte 0
Oak Grove 47, Beekman 7
Ouachita Parish 14, Ruston 21
Parkview Baptist 27, Port Allen 8
Peabody 54, Grant 41
Pearl River 21, Archbishop Hannan 6
Pickering 48, Crescent City Christian 0
Pine 50, Albany 22
Plaquemine 40, McKinley 0
Rayville 36, Madison 12
Riverside Academy 49, St. Martin's Episcopal 0
Rosepine 28, Winnfield 49
South Plaquemines 47, Reed 7
Southwood 36, Woodlawn-Shreveport 22
St. Amant 42, Walker 14
St. Charles Catholic 31, Terrebonne 28
St. Edmund 59, Berchmans Academy 0
St. Frederick 50, Block 0
St. Paul's 41, Hammond 12
St. Thomas More 42, Northside 0
Sterlington 40, Richwood 0
Sulphur 44, New Iberia 41
Teurlings Catholic 64, Rayne 0
Vandebilt Catholic 34, South Lafourche 20
Vinton 50, Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette 20
Washington-Marion 60, LaGrange 36
Welsh 12, Loranger 0
West Monroe 34, Alexandria 31
West St. John 46, Varnado 6
West St. Mary 30, Houma Christian 0
Westgate 22, St. Martinville 0
Westlake 21, St. Louis Catholic 13
Young Audiences Charter 68, Jefferson Rise Charter 6
Zachary 31, Scotlandville 16
