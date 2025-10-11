High School

Louisiana high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

University Lab vs. Woodlawn- B.R. in Louisiana Varsity high school football showdown- Sep. 4, 2025
The 2025 Louisiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Abbeville 24, Mamou 16

Acadiana 49, Barbe 42

Alexandria 31, West Monroe 34

Amite 48, Bogalusa 6

Archbishop Shaw 24, St. James 20

Ascension Catholic 42, Ascension Christian 0

Ascension Episcopal 48, Gueydan 6

Assumption 24, A.J. Ellender 17

Avoyelles 36, Port Barre 14

Basile 49, Merryville 6

Bonnabel 67, East Jefferson 0

Buckeye 54, Vidalia 14

Bunkie 42, Caldwell Parish 6

Calvary Baptist Academy 41, Homer 12

Carroll 33, North Webster 0

Catholic - N.I. 49, Franklin 8

Catholic of Pointe Coupee 40, North Central 6

Cedar Creek 60, Plain Dealing 6

Cecilia 59, Breaux Bridge 0

Central 38, Woodlawn-B.R. 21

Central Private 48, Benjamin Franklin 42

Chalmette 49, Ponchatoula 7

Church Point 67, Pine Prairie 0

Comeaux 62, North Vermilion 20

Covenant Christian Academy 67, Berwick 26

D'Arbonne Woods 56, Magnolia 6

De La Salle 48, Wright 7

Delta Charter 48, Delhi 14

DeRidder 13, Eunice 12

Destrehan 53, Bourgeois 6

Dunham 62, Capitol 6

E.D. White 65, Morgan City 6

East Ascension 27, Prairieville 44

East Feliciana 16, Slaughter Community Charter 10

East Iberville 24, White Castle 6

East St. John 32, Central Lafourche 14

Episcopal 33, Baker 8

Erath 48, DeQuincy 0

Evangel Christian Academy 71, Captain Shreve 25

Franklin Parish 55, West Ouachita 28

Glen Oaks 54, Collegiate Academy 0

Green Oaks 34, Bastrop 6

Hahnville 34, Thibodaux 20

Haynes Academy 35, Thomas Jefferson 27

Holy Savior Menard 22, Oakdale 20

Independence 7, St. Helena College and Career Academy 12

Iota 21, Crowley 8

Iowa 33, Leesville 7

Istrouma 8, Belaire 0

Jeanerette 62, Centerville 12

Jena 62, Marksville 46

Jesuit 23, St. Augustine 46

Jewel Sumner 49, Springfield 6

John Curtis Christian 21, Holy Cross 13

Kennedy 35, Washington 8

Kentwood 40, Fredrick Douglass 0

Kinder 60, South Beauregard 28

Lafayette Christian Academy 48, Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy 7

Landry-Walker 26, Livingston Collegiate Academy 15

LaSalle 46, Lakeview 12

Lincoln Prep 42, Ringgold 0

Livonia 34, Beau Chene 15

Loreauville 35, Delcambre 0

Lutcher 42, South Terrebonne 6

Madison Prep 32, Southern Lab 14

Mandeville 26, Covington 9

Mangham 56, Ferriday 48

Mansfield 38, Red River 30

Many 54, Lakeside 13

Neville 56, Pineville 6

North DeSoto 63, Minden 13

Northlake Christian 59, Kenner Discovery 0

Northshore 31, Salmen 28

Northwest 42, Ville Platte 0

Oak Grove 47, Beekman 7

Ouachita Parish 14, Ruston 21

Parkview Baptist 27, Port Allen 8

Peabody 54, Grant 41

Pearl River 21, Archbishop Hannan 6

Pickering 48, Crescent City Christian 0

Pine 50, Albany 22

Plaquemine 40, McKinley 0

Rayville 36, Madison 12

Riverside Academy 49, St. Martin's Episcopal 0

Rosepine 28, Winnfield 49

South Plaquemines 47, Reed 7

Southwood 36, Woodlawn-Shreveport 22

St. Amant 42, Walker 14

St. Charles Catholic 31, Terrebonne 28

St. Edmund 59, Berchmans Academy 0

St. Frederick 50, Block 0

St. Paul's 41, Hammond 12

St. Thomas More 42, Northside 0

Sterlington 40, Richwood 0

Sulphur 44, New Iberia 41

Teurlings Catholic 64, Rayne 0

Vandebilt Catholic 34, South Lafourche 20

Vinton 50, Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette 20

Washington-Marion 60, LaGrange 36

Welsh 12, Loranger 0

West Monroe 34, Alexandria 31

West St. John 46, Varnado 6

West St. Mary 30, Houma Christian 0

Westgate 22, St. Martinville 0

Westlake 21, St. Louis Catholic 13

Young Audiences Charter 68, Jefferson Rise Charter 6

Zachary 31, Scotlandville 16

