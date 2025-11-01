Louisiana high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025
The 2025 Louisiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Louisiana High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (LHSAA) - October 31, 2025
Louisiana high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025
Amite 47, Springfield 0
Ascension Episcopal 49, Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette 21
Avoyelles 28, Oakdale 2
Barbe 55, Sulphur 10
Baton Rouge HomeSchool 78, Miller-McCoy Academy 20
Belaire 38, Tara 0
Bonnabel 56, West Jefferson 12
Brother Martin 32, Easton 27
Bunkie 60, Vidalia 0
Carver Collegiate Academy 21, East St. John 19
Cedar Creek 46, Arcadia 8
Cecilia 26, Livonia 20
Church Point 24, Holy Savior Menard 7
Covenant Christian Academy 46, Centerville 0
Delcambre 14, Houma Christian 12
Delhi Charter 38, Beekman 25
DeQuincy 33, Rosepine 18
DeRidder 48, Washington-Marion 16
Destrehan 49, Hahnville 28
E.D. White 48, Assumption 0
East Feliciana 28, Baker 9
Edna Karr 48, John Curtis Christian 26
Elton 50, Grand Lake 35
Franklinton 20, Loranger 7
Franklin Parish 49, Wossman 6
Hammond 40, Salmen 20
Haynesville 51, D'Arbonne Woods 7
Homer 62, North Caddo 30
Independence 41, St. Thomas Aquinas 7
Iota 48, Mamou 0
Iowa 51, LaGrange 0
Jeanerette 44, Central Catholic 7
Kinder 58, Port Barre 12
Lake Charles College Prep 56, Comeaux 14
Lakeshore 42, Archbishop Hannan 14
Leesville 36, Eunice 34
Liberty 52, Scotlandville 31
Lincoln Prep 49, Plain Dealing 0
Livingston Collegiate Academy 28, Wright 8
Logansport 42, LaSalle 8
Loreauville 36, Franklin 20
Mangham 67, Rayville 28
Mansfield 39, Lakeside 0
Many 28, North Webster 12
Marksville 20, Buckeye 0
McDonogh 35 26, Fredrick Douglass 20
Montgomery 46, Lakeview 14
Neville 22, West Monroe 19
North DeSoto 63, Loyola College Prep 49
Northeast 29, Capitol 14
Northshore 42, Fontainebleau 19
Northwest 37, Crowley 0
Notre Dame 38, Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy 19
Oak Grove 69, Madison 0
Opelousas 42, Breaux Bridge 21
Opelousas Catholic 47, Berchmans Academy 6
Ouachita Christian 42, Ferriday 24
Pensacola Catholic 44, Delhi 6
Plaquemine 58, Istrouma 12
Ponchatoula 24, Covington 14
Rayne 57, North Vermilion 43
Red River 58, Winnfield 36
Riverside Academy 56, Varnado 8
Ruston 56, Pineville 6
St. Amant 49, Prairieville 24
St. Charles Catholic 50, Kenner Discovery 7
St. Edmund 48, Bolton 0
St. Frederick 56, General Trass 38
St. Helena College and Career Academy 30, Northlake Christian 24
St. James 57, Patterson 0
St. Martinville 50, Abbeville 40
St. Paul's 31, Mandeville 24
Sterlington 49, Carroll 6
Teurlings Catholic 38, St. Thomas More 14
The Willow School 54, Reed 7
Tioga 75, Grant 20
University Lab 14, Madison Prep 8
Vandebilt Catholic 21, South Terrebonne 18
Vermilion Catholic 63, Gueydan 0
Ville Platte 38, Pine Prairie 0
Vinton 43, East Beauregard 14
Washington 62, Southwood 16
Welsh 59, Lake Arthur 20
West Feliciana 49, McKinley 0
West Ouachita 41, Peabody 31
Westgate 32, Northside 12
Westlake 54, South Beauregard 49
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.