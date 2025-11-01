High School

Louisiana high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025

See every final score from this week of Louisiana high school football

CJ Vafiadis

Dunham Tigers @ Parkview Baptist Eagles - Sep 5, 2025
Dunham Tigers @ Parkview Baptist Eagles - Sep 5, 2025 / Josh Ankeny

The 2025 Louisiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Louisiana High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (LHSAA) - October 31, 2025

Louisiana high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025

Amite 47, Springfield 0

Ascension Episcopal 49, Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette 21

Avoyelles 28, Oakdale 2

Barbe 55, Sulphur 10

Baton Rouge HomeSchool 78, Miller-McCoy Academy 20

Belaire 38, Tara 0

Bonnabel 56, West Jefferson 12

Brother Martin 32, Easton 27

Bunkie 60, Vidalia 0

Carver Collegiate Academy 21, East St. John 19

Cedar Creek 46, Arcadia 8

Cecilia 26, Livonia 20

Church Point 24, Holy Savior Menard 7

Covenant Christian Academy 46, Centerville 0

Delcambre 14, Houma Christian 12

Delhi Charter 38, Beekman 25

DeQuincy 33, Rosepine 18

DeRidder 48, Washington-Marion 16

Destrehan 49, Hahnville 28

E.D. White 48, Assumption 0

East Feliciana 28, Baker 9

Edna Karr 48, John Curtis Christian 26

Elton 50, Grand Lake 35

Franklinton 20, Loranger 7

Franklin Parish 49, Wossman 6

Hammond 40, Salmen 20

Haynesville 51, D'Arbonne Woods 7

Homer 62, North Caddo 30

Independence 41, St. Thomas Aquinas 7

Iota 48, Mamou 0

Iowa 51, LaGrange 0

Jeanerette 44, Central Catholic 7

Kinder 58, Port Barre 12

Lake Charles College Prep 56, Comeaux 14

Lakeshore 42, Archbishop Hannan 14

Leesville 36, Eunice 34

Liberty 52, Scotlandville 31

Lincoln Prep 49, Plain Dealing 0

Livingston Collegiate Academy 28, Wright 8

Logansport 42, LaSalle 8

Loreauville 36, Franklin 20

Mangham 67, Rayville 28

Mansfield 39, Lakeside 0

Many 28, North Webster 12

Marksville 20, Buckeye 0

McDonogh 35 26, Fredrick Douglass 20

Montgomery 46, Lakeview 14

Neville 22, West Monroe 19

North DeSoto 63, Loyola College Prep 49

Northeast 29, Capitol 14

Northshore 42, Fontainebleau 19

Northwest 37, Crowley 0

Notre Dame 38, Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy 19

Oak Grove 69, Madison 0

Opelousas 42, Breaux Bridge 21

Opelousas Catholic 47, Berchmans Academy 6

Ouachita Christian 42, Ferriday 24

Pensacola Catholic 44, Delhi 6

Plaquemine 58, Istrouma 12

Ponchatoula 24, Covington 14

Rayne 57, North Vermilion 43

Red River 58, Winnfield 36

Riverside Academy 56, Varnado 8

Ruston 56, Pineville 6

St. Amant 49, Prairieville 24

St. Charles Catholic 50, Kenner Discovery 7

St. Edmund 48, Bolton 0

St. Frederick 56, General Trass 38

St. Helena College and Career Academy 30, Northlake Christian 24

St. James 57, Patterson 0

St. Martinville 50, Abbeville 40

St. Paul's 31, Mandeville 24

Sterlington 49, Carroll 6

Teurlings Catholic 38, St. Thomas More 14

The Willow School 54, Reed 7

Tioga 75, Grant 20

University Lab 14, Madison Prep 8

Vandebilt Catholic 21, South Terrebonne 18

Vermilion Catholic 63, Gueydan 0

Ville Platte 38, Pine Prairie 0

Vinton 43, East Beauregard 14

Washington 62, Southwood 16

Welsh 59, Lake Arthur 20

West Feliciana 49, McKinley 0

West Ouachita 41, Peabody 31

Westgate 32, Northside 12

Westlake 54, South Beauregard 49

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Louisiana