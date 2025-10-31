Louisiana (LHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025
There are 113 games scheduled across Louisiana on Friday, October 31, including 16 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Louisiana High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Louisiana's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Edna Karr travels to take on No. 2 John Curtis Christian, and No. 5 Teurlings Catholic hosts No. 7 St. Thomas More.
Louisiana High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 24
With 16 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Louisiana high school football continues.
LHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 24 Class 1A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, Delhi vs Pensacola Catholic, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Gueydan vs Vermilion Catholic at 7:00 PM. The final game, Bolton vs St. Edmund, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 1A scoreboard
LHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 26 Class 2A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, Red River vs Winnfield, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Green Oaks vs Calvary Baptist Academy at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 2A scoreboard
LHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 24 Class 3A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, Fisher vs Young Audiences Charter, starts at 4:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Madison Prep vs University Lab at 7:00 PM. The final game, Bolton vs St. Edmund, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 3A scoreboard
LHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 25 Class 4A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, Fredrick Douglass vs McDonogh 35, starts at 4:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by St. Thomas More vs Teurlings Catholic at 7:00 PM. The final game, Reed vs The Willow School, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 4A scoreboard
LHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 22 Class 5A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, Acadiana vs Sam Houston, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Edna Karr vs John Curtis Christian at 7:00 PM. The final game, Catholic-B.R. vs Woodlawn-B.R., starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 5A scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here