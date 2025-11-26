Louisiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings: Nov. 25, 2025
Who are the top 25 high school football teams in Louisiana following the second round of the playoffs? This is our first postseason update (most of the top 25 had a first round bye). There were upsets and a lot of competitive regional games...
1. Edna Karr (11-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: defeated Jesuit 39-13
The Cougars clawed the Blue Jays in their second meeting. Washington State commit John Johnson threw for three touchdowns and rushed for three, per Christopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. The top-seeded Cougars host Evangel Christian in the Division I select quarterfinals.
Next: vs. No. 8-seeded Evangel Christian (9-2)
2. North DeSoto (11-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: defeated DeRidder 56-13
Kenny Thomas ran for 141 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns as the top-seeded Griffins mauled the No. 16 Dragons in Division II nonselect action. Luke Delafield has passed for 2,000 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Next: vs. No. 8-seeded Franklinton (9-3)
3. St. Augustine (10-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: defeated Acadiana 55-42
Sophomore Khlil Lewis ran for 114 yards on 19 carries with two fourth-quarter touchdowns (per Andrew Valenti of The New Orleans Advocate) for the Division I select No. 3-seeded Purple Knights, who scored the final 13 points and trailed early, 14-0.
Next: vs. No. 11-seeded Archbishop Rummel (8-4)
4. Teurlings Catholic (11-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: defeated Bonnabel 55-22
The No. 18-seeded Bruins disrupted the line of scrimmage early against the No. 2 Rebels, who have new faces up front after injuries to two starters. Bonnabel led 6-0 and tied it at 14-14, but Teurlings Catholic got five touchdowns from QB Alex Munoz (three rushing, two passing) to advance to face John Curtis in the Division I select quarterfinals for the second straight year. Munoz found senior Andrew Viator across the middle frequently (seven receptions, 189 yards, two scores). Spencer Meche ran for two TDs. "Happy to play another week," 2026 LB Jaxon Broussard said. "John Curtis is a great program." LB Seth Miller had a sack and an interception. Cason Evans ran or a score.
Next: vs. No. 7-seeded John Curtis Christian (8-2)
5. Ruston (9-2)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: defeated Westgate 51-13
Kohl Gray, replacing the injured Dalen Powell, ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns, according to Matt Belinson of The Ruston Daily Leader. Sam Hartwell threw a TD pass to tight end Ahmad Hudson and rushed for two scores (7 carries, 90 yards). Jeremiah Freeman added a score.
Next: vs. No. 8-seeded Southside (10-2)
6. Lafayette Christian (10-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: defeated Parkview Baptist 57-10
Senior UL Ragin' Cajuns' commit Braylon Walker passed for six touchdowns, and sophomore running back Caiden Bellard ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Draylon August caught five balls for 98 yards. Brayden Allen caught three TDs.
Next: vs. No 9-seeded Catholic New Iberia (10-2)
7. Neville (8-3)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: defeated Mandeville 31-14
Parker Robinson was 15 of 25 passing for 177 yards and a touchdown, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen. Ze'Land Young caught seven passes for 95 yards and a score. Jarvis Blackston rushed for 105 yards on 18 carries with two TDs.
Next: vs. No. 26-seeded Barbe (7-5)
8. Catholic-BR (9-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: defeated Captain Shreve 37-14
The Bears led 34-0 at the half. Running back Jayden Miles and quarterback Baylor Graves each accounted for three touchdowns.
Next: vs. No. 5-seeded Alexandria (9-2)
9. John Curtis Christian (8-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: defeated St. Thomas More 49-7
Jacobi Boudreaux ran for three touchdowns. He leads the team with 909 yards on 115 carries and 12 touchdowns. Gavin Ledet, Isaac Hrabovsky and QB London Padgett have combined for 20 rushing touchdowns.
Next: at No. 2-seeded Teurlings Catholic (11-0)
10. St. Charles Catholic (10-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: defeated Northside 56-7
The top-seeded Comets held No. 17 Northside to 158 yards and intercepted QB Kaleb Joseph three times. Skyler Edwards ran for 87 yards and three touchdowns, per Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports.
Next: vs. No. 8-seeded E.D. White (8-3)
11. University Lab (9-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: defeated Booker T. Washington-SH 50-16
Ethan McGlynn threw four touchdown passes to set up a Division II select quarterfinal rematch vs. Madison Prep, which lost to the Cubs 14-8 n the regular season.
Next: vs. No. 5-seeded Madison Prep (9-2)
12. Alexandria (9-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: defeated Brother Martin 38-27
Sophomore running back Kason Williams amassed over 250 yards with four touchdowns, according to LaMar Gafford of Crescent City Sports.
Next: at No. 4-seeded Catholic-BR (9-2)
13. Central-Baton Rouge (10-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: defeated East Ascension 46-32
QB Max Gassiott passed for over 300 yards and ran for 100-plus with five touchdowns in the meeting of Baton Rouge area programs.
Next: vs. No. 13-seeded Zachary (9-3)
14. Southside (10-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: defeated Terrebonne 52-36
Junior QB Parker Dies ran for 203 yards on 12 carries with four touchdowns. Kollen Francois is close to giving coach Jess Curtis a third 1,000-yard rusher (71-874, 12 TDs). The Sharks go to Ruston again in the quarterfinals. Emanual Collins had a key interception vs. Terrebonne, per Matt Louviere of The Acadiana Advocate.
Next: at No. 1-seeded Ruston (9-2)
15. Ouachita Parish (8-4)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated Destrehan 21-19
As mentioned in our Division I/II Playoff Overview, Ouachita is a sleeper that can match up physically with anyone. MJ Dade and Montrell Conner combined for 246 yards rushing and two TDs. Conner passed for a TD, per Matt Sims of Crescent City Sports.
Next: at No. 6-seeded Parkway (11-1)
16. Acadiana (8-4)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: lost to St. Augustine 55-42
The Wreckin' Rams were the headliner of our regional upset picks, and while they didn't win, Acadiana led 14-0 and fought back from a 30-14 halftime deficit to even the score at 42-42. Travis Gallien had over 200 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns and returned a kick 89 yards per paydirt.
Next: Season Complete
17. Destrehan (8-3)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: lost to Ouachita Parish 21-19
Coach Marcus Scott will get 2027 RB Malachi Dabney back next year.
Next: Season complete
18. Evangel Christian (9-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: defeated St. Paul's 34-14
QB Peyton Houston has thrown for 3,587 yards and 41 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
Next: at No. 1-seeded Edna Karr (11-0)
19. Calvary Baptist (10-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: defeated Metairie Park Country Day 66-30
In a rematch of the Division III select boys basketball championship won by the Cajuns, the Cavaliers breezed to victory. Hudson Price passed for 205 yards and five touchdowns.
Next: at No. 3-seeded Jewel Sumner (11-0)
20. Iowa (11-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: defeated Northwest 68-28
Iowa's potent offense has produced at least 42 points in each of its last five games.
Next: vs. No. 10-seeded Lutcher (8-4)
21. Archbishop Rummel (8-4)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: defeated Tioga 45-21
Jaden Terrence and Coryan Hawkins combined for 282 yards rushing. Terrence had four touchdowns, per Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports.
Next: at No. 3-seeded St. Augustine (10-1)
22. Barbe (7-5)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated West Monroe 42-35
Jordin Grifin, who has been averaging over 18 yards per carry, and the Bucs have knocked off the No. 7 and No. 10 seeds as a No. 26. They'll return to the Monroe area this week.
Next: at No. 2-seeded Neville (8-3)
23. Belle Chasse (10-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: defeated Opelousas 7-6
Amari Ambrose ran for 187 yards on 25 carries, per VK Jones of Crescent City Sports.
Next: vs. No. 11-seeded West Feliciana (8-4)
24. Notre Dame (9-2)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: defeated De La Salle 28-19
Tight end Sam Casanova caught a pass for a first down on 4th and eight with the Pioneers trailing. They went on to score and win. Joachim Bourgeois has rushed for over 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Next: vs. No. 7-seeded Lafayette Renaissance (9-2)
25. Loyola Prep (10-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: defeated Belaire 42-0
Flyers get another stiff test vs. defending state champion Archbishop Shaw, the only team to defeated Lafayette Christian.
Next vs. No. 7-seeded Shaw (7-4)
Dropped out: No. 17 West Monroe, No. 22 St. Thomas More
First out: Catholic New Iberia (10-2)
On the Bubble: Parkway, Madison Prep, Westminster Christian, Haynesville, Lafayette Renaissance, Sterlington, Jeanerette, Jena, Archbishop Shaw, Zachary, Cecilia, St. James, Ouachita Christian, Kinder, Dunham, Jewel Sumner, Ascension Episcopal, Riverside Academy, Ascension Catholic, Oak Grove
