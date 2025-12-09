Louisiana High School Top 25 State Football Rankings - Dec. 9, 2025
The semifinal round of high school football playoffs in Louisiana lived up to expectations - in some games. There were close calls and thrillers, such as No. 14-seeded Ouachita Parish's third straight win over a favored seed in District 2-5A rival Neville.
In New Orleans, John Curtis took the lead with under a minute left only to have St. Augustine score in the final seconds to complete a tall task in sweeping the Patriots, whose only losses were to Edna Karr and the Purple Knights.
Division III select produced an overtime thriller and a one-point shootout. Calvary Baptist rallied from a 21-7 deficit to force overtime and win at Notre Dame on the road, while Dunham and quarterback Elijah Haven converted a two-point conversion to edge Lafayette Christian 49-48.
1. Edna Karr (13-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: defeated Catholic-Baton Rouge 17-10
The defense forced four turnovers and Washington State signee Tre Garrison ran for 121 yards on 26 carries, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Aiden Hall and Maurice Williams had interceptions, and Nicholls State signee Romeo Brown recovered a fumble, according to Louisiana vs. All Y'all.
Next: vs. No. 3-seeded St. Augustine (12-1)
2. North DeSoto (13-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: defeated Plaquemine 58-44
Quarterback Luke Delafield ran for 149 yards on 11 carries with three touchdowns as the Griffins came back from a 14-0 hole, according to Roy Lang of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. Kenny Thomas ran for 113 yards on 22 carries and added a 75-yard kiick return on the heels of a 300-plus-yard rushing performance in the quarterfinals vs. Franklinton. Braelyn Latin added two scores.
Next: vs. No. 2-seeded Iowa (13-0)
3. St. Augustine (12-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: defeated John Curtis 31-29
The Purple Knights drove 70 yards in six plays with 39 seconds left to earn a come-from-behind win on a short pass from Vashaun Coulon to Derrick Bennett with no time remaining, according to Darrell Williams of The New Orleans Advocate.
Next: vs. No. 1-seeded Karr (13-0)
4. Ruston (11-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: defeated Zachary 21-17
Kohl Gray ran for 103 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns, and quarterback Sam Hartwell added a rushing score for the Bearcats, who trailed at the half but eliminated Zachary for the fourth straight meeting, according to Matt Belinson of The Ruston Daily Leader.
Next: vs. No. 14-seeded Ouachita Parish (10-4)
5. St. Charles Catholic (12-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: defeated University Lab 34-27
Landree LeBlanc scored the game-winning TD on a 10-yard run in overtime and finished with 121 yards rushing and three scores, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate. Tyler Milioto kicked field goals from 32 and 33 yards.
Next: vs. No. 7-seeded Archbishop Shaw (9-4)
6. Ouachita Parish (10-4)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: defeated Neville 14-7
Montrell Conner ran for a score and threw for one to advance the Lions to their first state title game since 1994. The win avenged a one-point loss in the regular season to the Tigers, who lost in the semifinals for the second straight year. Ouachita finished as runner-up to Hahnville in its last Superdome Classic appearance.
Next: vs. No. 1-seeded Ruston (11-2)
7. Catholic-BR (10-3)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: lost to Edna Karr 17-10
Quarterback Baylor Graves scored on a 36-yard keeper to give the Bears the lead in the first half. Catholic drove to the Karr red zone late in the game but turned the ball over. It was Catholic's second straight single-digit semifinal loss to the Cougars.
Next: season complete
8. Neville (9-4)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: lost to Ouachita Parish 14-7
Parker Robinson found Jamarion Roberson for a touchdown pass, and the junior quarterback connected on six straight completions to get the Tigers in position to tie or go for the win, but Ouachita held on downs, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen. Robinson completed 12-of-27 passes for 147 yards, but Neville rushed for only 46 yards on 28 carries.
Next: season complete
9. John Curtis Christian (9-3)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: lost to St. Augustine 31-29
London Padgett threw a touchdown pass to give the Patriots the lead late in the fourth quarter, but St. Augustine scored on the final play of the game to advance. Padgett, who passed for over 1,200 yards with 11 TDs, will be back next year. Jacobi Boudreaux rushed for 1,058 on 151 carries with 16 TDs.
Next: season complete
10. Calvary Baptist (12-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: defeated Notre Dame 34-28
Coach Rodney Guin's club overcame a two-touchdown deficit to reach the Superdome and earn the chance to win its second state title in three years. Neville is the only team to defeat the Cavaliers, who got over 100 yards and three receptions from junior Braylun Huglon. Calvary Baptist stopped Notre Dame tailback Joachim Bourgeois just shy of the goal-line in overtime.
Next: vs. No. 5-seeded Dunham (12-1)
11. Dunham (12-1)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated Lafayette Christian 49-48
Sterlington, which made the rankings last week, and Dunham are the two schools we've been sleeping on the most. Early season losses will do that. Dunham dropped a 27-21 decision to St. Charles Catholic in Week 3 but hasn't lost since. Elijah Haven was named Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year. The junior has thrown for 3,688 yards and 59 touchdowns and has 775 yards rushing and nine touchdowns, per Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. Haven's pass on a two-point conversion was the difference at LCA.
Next: vs. No. 6-seeded Calvary Baptist (12-1)
12. Lafayette Christian (11-2)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: lost to Dunham 49-48
Sophomore Caiden Bellard finished the season with 1,532 yards rushing on 238 carries and 18 touchdowns, according to Hayden Lessard of Louisiana HS Football. QB Braylon Walker, a UL signee, passed for 2,061 yards and 29 touchdowns and rushed for over 1,100.
Next: season complete
13. Teurlings Catholic (11-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: season complete (lost in quarterfinals to John Curtis)
Michael Courville had a tremendous year in his first season as a head coach. OL Thomas Kraemer, DB Kaden Chavis, LB Jaxon Broussard, DL Jack Snyder, DL/LB Andrew Fruge, K Logan Boudreaux, QB Alex Munoz, OL Drake Perry, WR Andrew Viator and RB Ian Schwander made first team all-district 4-4A. Munoz and Fruge were MVPs. Teurlings Catholic got hit hard by injuries to Perry and Fruge, who weren't available in the quarterfinals.
Next: season complete
14. Zachary (9-4)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: lost to Ruston 21-17
The Broncos led at the half before falling to Ruston for the fourth straight time in the playoffs. Tylek Lewis ran for a touchdown.
Next: season complete
15. Southside (10-3)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: season complete
Parker Dies and Justin Williams each rushed for over 1,000 yards and will return along with Kollen Francois, who set a school record with over 11 yards per carry and was nearing the 1,000-yard mark. Seniors Shamar Broussard (LB), Emanual Collins (La. Tech DB signee) and Cameron Allen (Nicholls State DB commit) will graduate.
Next: season complete
16. Iowa (13-0)
Previous ranking 19
Last week: defeated Belle Chasse 28-21
Kaston Lewis scored three touchdowns for the second straight week, and J'Vien Adams threw a halfback pass to Jeremiah Bushnell that set up an Adams TD run, according to Rodrick Anderson of The American Press.
Next: vs. No. 1-seeded North DeSoto (13-0)
17. Archbishop Shaw (9-4)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: defeated Vandebilt Catholic 27-0
The Eagles return to defend their Division II select title after LB Ethan Lentz intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown, per Jim Derry of The New Orleans Advocate. Shaw didn't allow a first down until the second quarter and limited the Terriers to under 50 yards rushing to set up a rematch vs. district rival St. Charles, which blanked the Eagles in the regular season 24-0.
Next: vs. No. 1-seeded St. Charles Catholic (12-1)
18. Sterlington (11-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: defeated St. James 63-38
The defending state champs of Division III nonselect rushed for 475 yards on 50 carries with eight touchdowns in a rematch of the 2024 finals.
Next: vs. No. 1-seeded Jena (12-1)
19. University Lab (10-3)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: lost to St. Charles Catholic 34-27
The Cubs overcame a 13-0 deficit to send the game into overtime, per Spencer Urquhart of the New Orleans Advocate. Ethan McGlynn passed for 163 yards on 17 completions with a touchdown. McGlynn's 47-yard pass to Lawson Dixon tied it near the end of regulation.
Next: season complete
20. Central-BR (10-3)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: season complete (lost in quarterfinals to Zachary)
2027 stars Max Gassiott and Marvin Joseph will be among the returning players.
Next: season complete
21. Alexandria (9-3)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: season complete (lost in quarterfinals to Catholic-BR)
The Trojans will be one of the teams to beat next year in Division I select with QB Karsen Sellers, WR Alex Fontenot, both starting running backs, and DB Letravious Williams among the players that will be back.
Next: season complete
22. Acadiana (8-4)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: season complete (lost in second round to St. Aug)
Doug Dotson was named District 3-5A coach of the year. Syrian Joseph will be a returning starter at RB.
Next: season complete
23. Jena (12-1)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated Union Parish 30-6)
Sedrick Wilson ran for 167 yards and three touchdowns for the Giants, who are making their debut in the state finals.
Next: vs. No. 2-seeded Sterlington (11-2)
24. Riverside Academy (11-1)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated Ascension Episcopal 42-14
The Rebels scored the final four touchdowns as Jayden Obiekwe ran for 278 yards and six touchdowns, according to Andrew Valenti of The New Orleans Advocate.
Next: vs. No. 5-seeded Ascension Catholic (10-2)
25. Ascension Catholic (11-2)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated Westminster Christian 45-14
Louisiana's all-time single season rushing yardage and rushing TD record holder Trevin Simon ran for nearly 370 yuards and six touchdowns in a win at the undefeated No. 1 seed in the Division IV select semifinals.
Next: vs. No. 2-seeded Riverside Academy (11-1)
On the Bubble: Haynesville, Mangham
Dropped Out: No. 20 Destrehan, No. 21 Belle Chasse, No. 22 Notre Dame, No. 23 Evangel Christian
