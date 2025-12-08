Louisiana (LHSAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - December 8, 2025

High School

The 2025 Louisiana high school football playoffs began on Thursday, November 13.

High School On SI has brackets for every Class in the LHSAA high school football playoffs.

The LHSAA playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 13 in the Caesars Superdome.

2025 Louisiana (LHSAA) Division I Select Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

2025 Louisiana (LHSAA) Division II Select Football Bracket

2025 Louisiana (LHSAA) Division III Select Football Bracket

2025 Louisiana (LHSAA) Division IV Select Football Bracket

2025 Louisiana (LHSAA) Division I Non-Select Football Bracket

2025 Louisiana (LHSAA) Division II Non-Select Football Bracket

2025 Louisiana (LHSAA) Division III Non-Select Football Bracket

2025 Louisiana (LHSAA) Division IV Non-Select Football Bracket

