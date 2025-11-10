Louisiana (LHSAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 9, 2025
The 2025 Louisiana high school football playoffs begin on Thursday, November 13.
High School On SI has brackets for every Class in the LHSAA high school football playoffs.
The LHSAA playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 13 in the Caesars Superdome.
Louisiana (LHSAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 13-15, 2025
2025 Louisiana (LHSAA) Division I Select Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
All Bi-District games will be played between 11/13 - 11/15
No. 1 Edna Karr — BYE
No. 16 McDonogh 35 vs. No. 17 Jesuit
No. 9 St. Paul's vs. No. 24 Pineville
No. 8 Evangel Christian Academy — BYE
No. 5 Alexandria — BYE
No. 12 Brother Martin vs. No. 21 Liberty
No. 13 Hammond vs. No. 20 Captain Shreve
No. 4 Catholic-B.R. — BYE
No. 3 St. Augustine — BYE
No. 14 Acadiana vs. No. 19 Carencro
No. 11 Archbishop Rummel vs. No. 22 Holy Cross
No. 6 Tioga — BYE
No. 7 John Curtis Christian — BYE
No. 10 St. Thomas More vs. No. 23 Lafayette
No. 15 Riverdale vs. No. 18 Bonnabel
No. 2 Teurlings Catholic — BYE
2025 Louisiana (LHSAA) Division II Select Football Bracket
All Bi-District games will be played between 11/13 - 11/15
No. 1 St. Charles Catholic — BYE
No. 16 Landry vs. No. 17 Northside
No. 9 St. Michael vs. No. 24 Loranger
No. 8 E.D. White — BYE
No. 5 Madison Prep — BYE
No. 12 Kennedy vs. No. 21 Fredrick Douglass
No. 13 Washington vs. No. 20 Istrouma
No. 4 University Lab — BYE
No. 3 Lake Charles College Prep — BYE
No. 14 Leesville vs. No. 19 Kenner Discovery
No. 11 Carver Collegiate Academy vs. No. 22 Livingston Collegiate Academy
No. 6 Vandebilt Catholic — BYE
No. 7 Archbishop Shaw — BYE
No. 10 Haynes Academy vs. No. 23 Abramson
No. 15 Patrick Taylor Science & Tech Academy vs. No. 18 Belaire
No. 2 Loyola College Prep — BYE
2025 Louisiana (LHSAA) Division III Select Football Bracket
All Bi-District games will be played between 11/13 - 11/15
No. 1 Lafayette Christian Academy — BYE
No. 16 Parkview Baptist vs. No. 17 D'Arbonne Woods
No. 9 Catholic - N.I. vs. No. 24 Glen Oaks
No. 8 Bunkie — BYE
No. 5 Dunham — BYE
No. 12 Northlake Christian vs. No. 21 St. Louis Catholic
No. 13 Holy Savior Menard vs. No. 20 Thomas Jefferson
No. 4 Newman — BYE
No. 3 Jewel Sumner — BYE
No. 14 Slaughter Community Charter vs. No. 19 Pope John Paul II
No. 11 Metairie Park Country Day vs. No. 22 Beekman
No. 6 Calvary Baptist Academy — BYE
No. 7 Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy — BYE
No. 10 Amite vs. No. 23 Cohen
No. 15 Episcopal vs. No. 18 De La Salle
No. 2 Notre Dame — BYE
2025 Louisiana (LHSAA) Division IV Select Football Bracket
All Bi-District games will be played between 11/13 - 11/15
No. 1 Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette — BYE
No. 16 Opelousas Catholic vs. No. 17 Ascension Christian
No. 9 St. Edmund vs. No. 24 Lincoln Prep
No. 8 Covenant Christian Academy — BYE
No. 5 Ascension Catholic — BYE
No. 12 St. John vs. No. 21 St. Mary's
No. 13 Sacred Heart vs. No. 20 Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette
No. 4 Catholic of Pointe Coupee — BYE
No. 3 Hamilton Christian — BYE
No. 14 St. Frederick vs. No. 19 Cedar Creek
No. 11 Kentwood vs. No. 22 Vermilion Catholic
No. 6 Ascension Episcopal — BYE
No. 7 Ouachita Christian — BYE
No. 10 Southern Lab vs. No. 23 Central Catholic
No. 15 St. Martin's Episcopal vs. No. 18 Delta Charter
No. 2 Riverside Academy — BYE
2025 Louisiana (LHSAA) Division I Non-Select Football Bracket
All Bi-District games will be played between 11/13 - 11/15
No. 1 Ruston — BYE
No. 16 Westgate vs. No. 17 Airline
No. 9 Terrebonne vs. No. 24 Natchitoches Central
No. 8 Southside vs. No. 25 Prairieville
No. 5 Central vs. No. 28 Dutchtown
No. 12 East Ascension vs. No. 21 West Ouachita
No. 13 Zachary vs. No. 20 Salmen
No. 4 Denham Springs — BYE
No. 3 Destrehan — BYE
No. 14 Ouachita Parish vs. No. 19 St. Amant
No. 11 Hahnville vs. No. 22 Slidell
No. 6 Parkway vs. No. 27 Covington
No. 7 Northwood vs. No. 26 Barbe
No. 10 West Monroe vs. No. 23 South Lafourche
No. 15 Thibodaux vs. No. 18 Mandeville
No. 2 Neville — BYE
2025 Louisiana (LHSAA) Division II Non-Select Football Bracket
All Bi-District games will be played between 11/13 - 11/15
No. 1 North DeSoto — BYE
No. 16 DeRidder vs. No. 17 Eunice
No. 9 Jennings vs. No. 24 St. Martinville
No. 8 Franklinton vs. No. 25 Rayne
No. 5 Plaquemine vs. No. 28 Livonia
No. 12 Minden vs. No. 21 Wossman
No. 13 Cecilia vs. No. 20 Carroll
No. 4 Lakeshore — BYE
No. 3 Belle Chasse — BYE
No. 14 Pearl River vs. No. 19 Opelousas
No. 11 West Feliciana vs. No. 22 Bossier
No. 6 Brusly vs. No. 27 Albany
No. 7 Franklin Parish vs. No. 26 Abbeville
No. 10 Lutcher vs. No. 23 Iota
No. 15 Northwest vs. No. 18 South Terrebonne
No. 2 Iowa — BYE
2025 Louisiana (LHSAA) Division III Non-Select Football Bracket
All Bi-District games will be played between 11/13 - 11/15
No. 1 Jena — BYE
No. 16 Avoyelles vs. No. 17 St. Helena College and Career Academy
No. 9 Marksville vs. No. 24 Patterson
No. 8 Mansfield vs. No. 25 Winnfield
No. 5 Erath vs. No. 28 Bogalusa
No. 12 Union Parish vs. No. 21 Rayville
No. 13 Pine vs. No. 20 Kaplan
No. 4 Kinder — BYE
No. 3 St. James — BYE
No. 14 Many vs. No. 19 Red River
No. 11 Richwood vs. No. 22 Caldwell Parish
No. 6 Oak Grove vs. No. 27 Port Allen
No. 7 Loreauville vs. No. 26 Ville Platte
No. 10 Church Point vs. No. 23 North Webster
No. 15 Donaldsonville vs. No. 18 Westlake
No. 2 Sterlington — BYE
2025 Louisiana (LHSAA) Division IV Non-Select Football Bracket
All Bi-District games will be played between 11/13 - 11/15
No. 1 Haynesville — BYE
No. 16 Homer vs. No. 17 Franklin
No. 9 Jonesboro-Hodge vs. No. 24 North Central
No. 8 Vinton vs. No. 25 DeQuincy
No. 5 Logansport vs. No. 28 Varnado
No. 12 Welsh vs. No. 21 Lake Arthur
No. 13 Grand Lake vs. No. 20 Montgomery
No. 4 Jeanerette — BYE
No. 3 South Plaquemines — BYE
No. 14 West St. Mary vs. No. 19 Basile
No. 11 Elton vs. No. 22 LaSalle
No. 6 North Iberville vs. No. 27 Arcadia
No. 7 East Feliciana vs. No. 26 Delcambre
No. 10 Ferriday vs. No. 23 Northeast
No. 15 West St. John vs. No. 18 General Trass
No. 2 Mangham — BYE
