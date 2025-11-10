Louisiana (LHSAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 9, 2025

High School

Edna Karr vs Neville
Edna Karr vs Neville / Dezmond Jackson/The News-Star, Monroe News Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The 2025 Louisiana high school football playoffs begin on Thursday, November 13.

High School On SI has brackets for every Class in the LHSAA high school football playoffs.

The LHSAA playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 13 in the Caesars Superdome.

Louisiana (LHSAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 13-15, 2025

2025 Louisiana (LHSAA) Division I Select Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

All Bi-District games will be played between 11/13 - 11/15

No. 1 Edna Karr — BYE

No. 16 McDonogh 35 vs. No. 17 Jesuit

No. 9 St. Paul's vs. No. 24 Pineville

No. 8 Evangel Christian Academy — BYE

No. 5 Alexandria — BYE

No. 12 Brother Martin vs. No. 21 Liberty

No. 13 Hammond vs. No. 20 Captain Shreve

No. 4 Catholic-B.R. — BYE

No. 3 St. Augustine — BYE

No. 14 Acadiana vs. No. 19 Carencro

No. 11 Archbishop Rummel vs. No. 22 Holy Cross

No. 6 Tioga — BYE

No. 7 John Curtis Christian — BYE

No. 10 St. Thomas More vs. No. 23 Lafayette

No. 15 Riverdale vs. No. 18 Bonnabel

No. 2 Teurlings Catholic — BYE

2025 Louisiana (LHSAA) Division II Select Football Bracket

All Bi-District games will be played between 11/13 - 11/15

No. 1 St. Charles Catholic — BYE

No. 16 Landry vs. No. 17 Northside

No. 9 St. Michael vs. No. 24 Loranger

No. 8 E.D. White — BYE

No. 5 Madison Prep — BYE

No. 12 Kennedy vs. No. 21 Fredrick Douglass

No. 13 Washington vs. No. 20 Istrouma

No. 4 University Lab — BYE

No. 3 Lake Charles College Prep — BYE

No. 14 Leesville vs. No. 19 Kenner Discovery

No. 11 Carver Collegiate Academy vs. No. 22 Livingston Collegiate Academy

No. 6 Vandebilt Catholic — BYE

No. 7 Archbishop Shaw — BYE

No. 10 Haynes Academy vs. No. 23 Abramson

No. 15 Patrick Taylor Science & Tech Academy vs. No. 18 Belaire

No. 2 Loyola College Prep — BYE

2025 Louisiana (LHSAA) Division III Select Football Bracket

All Bi-District games will be played between 11/13 - 11/15

No. 1 Lafayette Christian Academy — BYE

No. 16 Parkview Baptist vs. No. 17 D'Arbonne Woods

No. 9 Catholic - N.I. vs. No. 24 Glen Oaks

No. 8 Bunkie — BYE

No. 5 Dunham — BYE

No. 12 Northlake Christian vs. No. 21 St. Louis Catholic

No. 13 Holy Savior Menard vs. No. 20 Thomas Jefferson

No. 4 Newman — BYE

No. 3 Jewel Sumner — BYE

No. 14 Slaughter Community Charter vs. No. 19 Pope John Paul II

No. 11 Metairie Park Country Day vs. No. 22 Beekman

No. 6 Calvary Baptist Academy — BYE

No. 7 Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy — BYE

No. 10 Amite vs. No. 23 Cohen

No. 15 Episcopal vs. No. 18 De La Salle

No. 2 Notre Dame — BYE

2025 Louisiana (LHSAA) Division IV Select Football Bracket

All Bi-District games will be played between 11/13 - 11/15

No. 1 Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette — BYE

No. 16 Opelousas Catholic vs. No. 17 Ascension Christian

No. 9 St. Edmund vs. No. 24 Lincoln Prep

No. 8 Covenant Christian Academy — BYE

No. 5 Ascension Catholic — BYE

No. 12 St. John vs. No. 21 St. Mary's

No. 13 Sacred Heart vs. No. 20 Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette

No. 4 Catholic of Pointe Coupee — BYE

No. 3 Hamilton Christian — BYE

No. 14 St. Frederick vs. No. 19 Cedar Creek

No. 11 Kentwood vs. No. 22 Vermilion Catholic

No. 6 Ascension Episcopal — BYE

No. 7 Ouachita Christian — BYE

No. 10 Southern Lab vs. No. 23 Central Catholic

No. 15 St. Martin's Episcopal vs. No. 18 Delta Charter

No. 2 Riverside Academy — BYE

2025 Louisiana (LHSAA) Division I Non-Select Football Bracket

All Bi-District games will be played between 11/13 - 11/15

No. 1 Ruston — BYE

No. 16 Westgate vs. No. 17 Airline

No. 9 Terrebonne vs. No. 24 Natchitoches Central

No. 8 Southside vs. No. 25 Prairieville

No. 5 Central vs. No. 28 Dutchtown

No. 12 East Ascension vs. No. 21 West Ouachita

No. 13 Zachary vs. No. 20 Salmen

No. 4 Denham Springs — BYE

No. 3 Destrehan — BYE

No. 14 Ouachita Parish vs. No. 19 St. Amant

No. 11 Hahnville vs. No. 22 Slidell

No. 6 Parkway vs. No. 27 Covington

No. 7 Northwood vs. No. 26 Barbe

No. 10 West Monroe vs. No. 23 South Lafourche

No. 15 Thibodaux vs. No. 18 Mandeville

No. 2 Neville — BYE

2025 Louisiana (LHSAA) Division II Non-Select Football Bracket

All Bi-District games will be played between 11/13 - 11/15

No. 1 North DeSoto — BYE

No. 16 DeRidder vs. No. 17 Eunice

No. 9 Jennings vs. No. 24 St. Martinville

No. 8 Franklinton vs. No. 25 Rayne

No. 5 Plaquemine vs. No. 28 Livonia

No. 12 Minden vs. No. 21 Wossman

No. 13 Cecilia vs. No. 20 Carroll

No. 4 Lakeshore — BYE

No. 3 Belle Chasse — BYE

No. 14 Pearl River vs. No. 19 Opelousas

No. 11 West Feliciana vs. No. 22 Bossier

No. 6 Brusly vs. No. 27 Albany

No. 7 Franklin Parish vs. No. 26 Abbeville

No. 10 Lutcher vs. No. 23 Iota

No. 15 Northwest vs. No. 18 South Terrebonne

No. 2 Iowa — BYE

2025 Louisiana (LHSAA) Division III Non-Select Football Bracket

All Bi-District games will be played between 11/13 - 11/15

No. 1 Jena — BYE

No. 16 Avoyelles vs. No. 17 St. Helena College and Career Academy

No. 9 Marksville vs. No. 24 Patterson

No. 8 Mansfield vs. No. 25 Winnfield

No. 5 Erath vs. No. 28 Bogalusa

No. 12 Union Parish vs. No. 21 Rayville

No. 13 Pine vs. No. 20 Kaplan

No. 4 Kinder — BYE

No. 3 St. James — BYE

No. 14 Many vs. No. 19 Red River

No. 11 Richwood vs. No. 22 Caldwell Parish

No. 6 Oak Grove vs. No. 27 Port Allen

No. 7 Loreauville vs. No. 26 Ville Platte

No. 10 Church Point vs. No. 23 North Webster

No. 15 Donaldsonville vs. No. 18 Westlake

No. 2 Sterlington — BYE

2025 Louisiana (LHSAA) Division IV Non-Select Football Bracket

All Bi-District games will be played between 11/13 - 11/15

No. 1 Haynesville — BYE

No. 16 Homer vs. No. 17 Franklin

No. 9 Jonesboro-Hodge vs. No. 24 North Central

No. 8 Vinton vs. No. 25 DeQuincy

No. 5 Logansport vs. No. 28 Varnado

No. 12 Welsh vs. No. 21 Lake Arthur

No. 13 Grand Lake vs. No. 20 Montgomery

No. 4 Jeanerette — BYE

No. 3 South Plaquemines — BYE

No. 14 West St. Mary vs. No. 19 Basile

No. 11 Elton vs. No. 22 LaSalle

No. 6 North Iberville vs. No. 27 Arcadia

No. 7 East Feliciana vs. No. 26 Delcambre

No. 10 Ferriday vs. No. 23 Northeast

No. 15 West St. John vs. No. 18 General Trass

No. 2 Mangham — BYE

