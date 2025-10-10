New Orleans Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 50 games scheduled across the New Orleans metro area this weekend, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Brother Martin vs No. 1 Edna Karr, and No. 16 Archbishop Rummel vs Easton.
New Orleans High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 42 New Orleans high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Crescent City Christian vs Pickering, starts at 6:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by John Curtis Christian vs Holy Cross at 7:00 PM. The final game, Hammond vs St. Paul's, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday New Orleans metro games:
A.J. Ellender vs Assumption
Albany vs Pine
Amite vs Bogalusa
Archbishop Hannan vs Pearl River
Bay High vs Moss Point
Belle Chasse vs The Willow School
Benjamin Franklin vs Central Private
Berwick vs Covenant Christian Academy
Bogalusa vs Amite
Bonnabel vs East Jefferson
Bourgeois vs Destrehan
Central Lafourche vs East St. John
Central Private vs Benjamin Franklin
Chalmette vs Ponchatoula
Covington vs Mandeville
Crescent City Christian vs Pickering
De La Salle vs Wright
E.D. White vs Morgan City
East Jefferson vs Bonnabel
East St. John vs Central Lafourche
Fontainebleau vs Slidell
Forrest County Agricultural vs Pass Christian
Fredrick Douglass vs Kentwood
Hahnville vs Thibodaux
Hammond vs St. Paul's
Hancock vs Pearl River Central
Haynes Academy vs Thomas Jefferson
Holy Cross vs John Curtis Christian
Houma Christian vs West St. Mary
Independence vs St. Helena College and Career Academy
Jesuit vs St. Augustine
Jewel Sumner vs Springfield
John Curtis Christian vs Holy Cross
Kennedy vs Washington
Kenner Discovery vs Northlake Christian
Kentwood vs Fredrick Douglass
Loranger vs Welsh
Lumberton vs Richton
Lutcher vs South Terrebonne
Mandeville vs Covington
View full New Orleans metro scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here