New Orleans Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025

Get New Orleans metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season continues on Friday, October 10

CJ Vafiadis

Destrehan quarterback scores a touchdown against Ruston.
Destrehan quarterback scores a touchdown against Ruston. / Michael DeMocker / For The Daily Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are 50 games scheduled across the New Orleans metro area this weekend, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Brother Martin vs No. 1 Edna Karr, and No. 16 Archbishop Rummel vs Easton.

New Orleans High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

There are 42 New Orleans high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Crescent City Christian vs Pickering, starts at 6:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by John Curtis Christian vs Holy Cross at 7:00 PM. The final game, Hammond vs St. Paul's, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday New Orleans metro games:

A.J. Ellender vs Assumption

Albany vs Pine

Amite vs Bogalusa

Archbishop Hannan vs Pearl River

Bay High vs Moss Point

Belle Chasse vs The Willow School

Benjamin Franklin vs Central Private

Berwick vs Covenant Christian Academy

Bogalusa vs Amite

Bonnabel vs East Jefferson

Bourgeois vs Destrehan

Central Lafourche vs East St. John

Central Private vs Benjamin Franklin

Chalmette vs Ponchatoula

Covington vs Mandeville

Crescent City Christian vs Pickering

De La Salle vs Wright

E.D. White vs Morgan City

East Jefferson vs Bonnabel

East St. John vs Central Lafourche

Fontainebleau vs Slidell

Forrest County Agricultural vs Pass Christian

Fredrick Douglass vs Kentwood

Hahnville vs Thibodaux

Hammond vs St. Paul's

Hancock vs Pearl River Central

Haynes Academy vs Thomas Jefferson

Holy Cross vs John Curtis Christian

Houma Christian vs West St. Mary

Independence vs St. Helena College and Career Academy

Jesuit vs St. Augustine

Jewel Sumner vs Springfield

John Curtis Christian vs Holy Cross

Kennedy vs Washington

Kenner Discovery vs Northlake Christian

Kentwood vs Fredrick Douglass

Loranger vs Welsh

Lumberton vs Richton

Lutcher vs South Terrebonne

Mandeville vs Covington

