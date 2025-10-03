High School

New Orleans Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025

Get New Orleans metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season continues on Friday, October 3

Alexandria takes on Edna Karr in the LHSAA Div I State Football Championship game in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.
There are 51 games scheduled across the New Orleans metro area this weekend, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 4 St. Augustine vs No. 1 Edna Karr, and No. 17 Terrebonne vs No. 13 Destrehan.

New Orleans High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 37 New Orleans high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, highlighted by St. Augustine vs Edna Karr at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday New Orleans metro games:

A.J. Ellender vs. South Terrebonne

Archbishop Rummel vs. Brother Martin

Ascension Christian vs. Houma Christian

Belle Chasse vs. West Jefferson

Benjamin Franklin vs. Haynes Academy

Bogalusa vs. Liberty

Bourgeois vs. Hahnville

Breaux Bridge vs. Northlake Christian

Carver Collegiate Academy vs. Washington

Central Catholic vs. Central Lafourche

Central Private vs. Springfield

Cohen vs. Thomas Jefferson

Covenant Christian Academy vs. St. John

Destrehan vs. Terrebonne

E.D. White vs. South Lafourche

East Iberville vs. West St. John

East Jefferson vs. McDonogh 35

East St. John vs. Thibodaux

Edna Karr vs. St. Augustine

Franklinton vs. Jewel Sumner

Greene County vs. Pass Christian

Holy Cross vs. Jesuit

Loranger vs. St. Helena College and Career Academy

Lumberton vs. Perry Central

Lutcher vs. Vandebilt Catholic

McComb vs. Poplarville

Newman vs. Riverdale

Oak Forest Academy vs. Simpson Academy

Pine vs. Varnado

Reed vs. Fisher

Saint Stanislaus vs. Stone

Simpson Academy vs. Oak Forest Academy

South Plaquemines vs. Livingston Collegiate Academy

St. Charles Catholic vs. St. James

St. Martin's Episcopal vs. Pope John Paul II

St. Paul's vs. University Lab

The Willow School vs. Wright

Vermilion Catholic vs. Riverside Academy

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

