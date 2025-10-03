New Orleans Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
There are 51 games scheduled across the New Orleans metro area this weekend, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 4 St. Augustine vs No. 1 Edna Karr, and No. 17 Terrebonne vs No. 13 Destrehan.
New Orleans High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 37 New Orleans high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, highlighted by St. Augustine vs Edna Karr at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday New Orleans metro games:
A.J. Ellender vs. South Terrebonne
Archbishop Rummel vs. Brother Martin
Ascension Christian vs. Houma Christian
Belle Chasse vs. West Jefferson
Benjamin Franklin vs. Haynes Academy
Bogalusa vs. Liberty
Bourgeois vs. Hahnville
Breaux Bridge vs. Northlake Christian
Carver Collegiate Academy vs. Washington
Central Catholic vs. Central Lafourche
Central Private vs. Springfield
Cohen vs. Thomas Jefferson
Covenant Christian Academy vs. St. John
Destrehan vs. Terrebonne
E.D. White vs. South Lafourche
East Iberville vs. West St. John
East Jefferson vs. McDonogh 35
East St. John vs. Thibodaux
Edna Karr vs. St. Augustine
Franklinton vs. Jewel Sumner
Greene County vs. Pass Christian
Holy Cross vs. Jesuit
Loranger vs. St. Helena College and Career Academy
Lumberton vs. Perry Central
Lutcher vs. Vandebilt Catholic
McComb vs. Poplarville
Newman vs. Riverdale
Oak Forest Academy vs. Simpson Academy
Pine vs. Varnado
Reed vs. Fisher
Saint Stanislaus vs. Stone
South Plaquemines vs. Livingston Collegiate Academy
St. Charles Catholic vs. St. James
St. Martin's Episcopal vs. Pope John Paul II
St. Paul's vs. University Lab
The Willow School vs. Wright
Vermilion Catholic vs. Riverside Academy
View full New Orleans metro scoreboard
