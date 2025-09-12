New Orleans Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
Get New Orleans metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season continues on Friday, September 12
There are 54 games scheduled across the New Orleans metro area this weekend, including eight games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include American Heritage vs No. 1 Edna Karr, and North Shore vs No. 7 John Curtis Christian.
New Orleans High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 46 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, highlighted by highlighted by American Heritage vs No. 1 Edna Karr at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
There are 54 games scheduled across the New Orleans metro area this weekend, including eight games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include American Heritage vs No. 1 Edna Karr, and North Shore vs No. 7 John Curtis Christian.
New Orleans High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 46 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, highlighted by highlighted by American Heritage vs No. 1 Edna Karr at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday New Orleans metro games:
A.J. Ellender vs Terrebonne
Abramson vs Collegiate Academy
Albany vs Reed
American Heritage vs Edna Karr
Amite vs Hammond
Archbishop Rummel vs University Lab
Archbishop Shaw vs West Jefferson
Bay High vs Long Beach
Belle Chasse vs East Jefferson
Benjamin Franklin vs Fisher
Biloxi vs Picayune
Bogalusa vs South Plaquemines
Bonnabel vs Destrehan
Brother Martin vs St. Paul's
Carver Collegiate Academy vs L.W. Higgins
Chalmette vs Lakeshore
Covenant Christian Academy vs South Terrebonne
Covington vs Franklinton
Dutchtown vs Ponchatoula
East Ascension vs Salmen
East Central vs Pearl River Central
Eleanor McMain vs Hahnville
Fontainebleau vs Madison
Fredrick Douglass vs Houma Christian
Hancock vs Poplarville
Independence vs Pine
Jesuit vs White Castle
Jewel Sumner vs Kentwood
John Curtis Christian vs Northshore
Livingston Collegiate Academy vs Madison Prep
Loranger vs St. Thomas Aquinas
Lumberton vs West Marion
Lutcher vs St. Charles Catholic
Mandeville vs Slidell
McDonogh 35 vs Washington
Metairie Park Country Day vs The Willow School
Moss Point vs Saint Stanislaus
New Iberia vs Central Lafourche
Newman vs Riverside Academy
Pass Christian vs Presbyterian Christian
Pearl River vs South Lafourche
Pope John Paul II vs Varnado
St. James vs West St. John
St. John vs Springfield
St. Martin's Episcopal vs Westminster Academy
Thibodaux vs Landry
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here