High School

New Orleans Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025

Get New Orleans metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season continues on Friday, September 12

CJ Vafiadis

Destrehan quarterback scores a touchdown against Ruston.
Destrehan quarterback scores a touchdown against Ruston. / Michael DeMocker / For The Daily Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are 54 games scheduled across the New Orleans metro area this weekend, including eight games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include American Heritage vs No. 1 Edna Karr, and North Shore vs No. 7 John Curtis Christian.

New Orleans High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025

There are 46 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, highlighted by highlighted by American Heritage vs No. 1 Edna Karr at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard

There are 54 games scheduled across the New Orleans metro area this weekend, including eight games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include American Heritage vs No. 1 Edna Karr, and North Shore vs No. 7 John Curtis Christian.

New Orleans High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025

There are 46 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, highlighted by highlighted by American Heritage vs No. 1 Edna Karr at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday New Orleans metro games:

A.J. Ellender vs Terrebonne

Abramson vs Collegiate Academy

Albany vs Reed

American Heritage vs Edna Karr

Amite vs Hammond

Archbishop Rummel vs University Lab

Archbishop Shaw vs West Jefferson

Bay High vs Long Beach

Belle Chasse vs East Jefferson

Benjamin Franklin vs Fisher

Biloxi vs Picayune

Bogalusa vs South Plaquemines

Bonnabel vs Destrehan

Brother Martin vs St. Paul's

Carver Collegiate Academy vs L.W. Higgins

Chalmette vs Lakeshore

Covenant Christian Academy vs South Terrebonne

Covington vs Franklinton

Dutchtown vs Ponchatoula

East Ascension vs Salmen

East Central vs Pearl River Central

Eleanor McMain vs Hahnville

Fontainebleau vs Madison

Fredrick Douglass vs Houma Christian

Hancock vs Poplarville

Independence vs Pine

Jesuit vs White Castle

Jewel Sumner vs Kentwood

John Curtis Christian vs Northshore

Livingston Collegiate Academy vs Madison Prep

Loranger vs St. Thomas Aquinas

Lumberton vs West Marion

Lutcher vs St. Charles Catholic

Mandeville vs Slidell

McDonogh 35 vs Washington

Metairie Park Country Day vs The Willow School

Moss Point vs Saint Stanislaus

New Iberia vs Central Lafourche

Newman vs Riverside Academy

Pass Christian vs Presbyterian Christian

Pearl River vs South Lafourche

Pope John Paul II vs Varnado

St. James vs West St. John

St. John vs Springfield

St. Martin's Episcopal vs Westminster Academy

Thibodaux vs Landry

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Louisiana