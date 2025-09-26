High School

New Orleans Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025

Get New Orleans metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season continues on Friday, September 26

CJ Vafiadis

Knights quarterback throws a pass as Lafayette Christian Academy takes on McDonogh 35.
Knights quarterback throws a pass as Lafayette Christian Academy takes on McDonogh 35. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are 50 games scheduled across the New Orleans metro area this weekend, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 16 Brother Martin vs No. 21 Jesuit, and No. 17 Archbishop Rummel vs No. 6 John Curtis Christian.

New Orleans High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025

There are 42 New Orleans high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, highlighted by Archbishop Rummel vs John Curtis Christian at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday New Orleans metro games:

A.J. Ellender vs E.D. White

Amite vs St. Helena College and Career Academy

Archbishop Hannan vs Covenant Christian Academy

Assumption vs Lutcher

Bay High vs Presbyterian Christian

Belle Chasse vs Bonnabel

Benjamin Franklin vs Pope John Paul II

Bourgeois vs Patterson

Brother Martin vs Jesuit

Byrd vs John Ehret

Carver Collegiate Academy vs Livingston Collegiate Academy

Central Lafourche vs Thibodaux

Chalmette vs Washington

Covington vs Northshore

De La Salle vs St. Charles Catholic

Destrehan vs East St. John

East Central vs Pass Christian

East Jefferson vs South Plaquemines

Eleanor McMain vs St. Martin's Episcopal

Fredrick Douglass vs Metairie Park Country Day

Hahnville vs Terrebonne

Haynes Academy vs Springfield

Houma Christian vs West St. John

Jewel Sumner vs Livonia

John Curtis Christian vs Archbishop Rummel

Kennedy vs St. Paul's

Kenner Discovery vs Patrick Taylor Science & Tech Academy

Kentwood vs Loranger

Lakeshore vs Northlake Christian

Liberty vs Salmen

Mandeville vs Slidell

Mobile Christian vs Saint Stanislaus

Morgan City vs Vandebilt Catholic

Newman vs The Willow School

Pearl River vs Pine

Pearl River Central vs Sumrall

Picayune vs Poplarville

Ponchatoula vs St. James

Reed vs Thomas Jefferson

Riverside Academy vs St. Thomas Aquinas

South Lafourche vs South Terrebonne

Thrive Academy vs Varnado

View full New Orleans metro scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Louisiana