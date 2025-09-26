New Orleans Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
Get New Orleans metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season continues on Friday, September 26
There are 50 games scheduled across the New Orleans metro area this weekend, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 16 Brother Martin vs No. 21 Jesuit, and No. 17 Archbishop Rummel vs No. 6 John Curtis Christian.
New Orleans High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
Full list of Friday New Orleans metro games:
A.J. Ellender vs E.D. White
Amite vs St. Helena College and Career Academy
Archbishop Hannan vs Covenant Christian Academy
Assumption vs Lutcher
Bay High vs Presbyterian Christian
Belle Chasse vs Bonnabel
Benjamin Franklin vs Pope John Paul II
Bourgeois vs Patterson
Brother Martin vs Jesuit
Byrd vs John Ehret
Carver Collegiate Academy vs Livingston Collegiate Academy
Central Lafourche vs Thibodaux
Chalmette vs Washington
Covington vs Northshore
De La Salle vs St. Charles Catholic
Destrehan vs East St. John
East Central vs Pass Christian
East Jefferson vs South Plaquemines
Eleanor McMain vs St. Martin's Episcopal
Fredrick Douglass vs Metairie Park Country Day
Hahnville vs Terrebonne
Haynes Academy vs Springfield
Houma Christian vs West St. John
Jewel Sumner vs Livonia
John Curtis Christian vs Archbishop Rummel
Kennedy vs St. Paul's
Kenner Discovery vs Patrick Taylor Science & Tech Academy
Kentwood vs Loranger
Lakeshore vs Northlake Christian
Liberty vs Salmen
Mandeville vs Slidell
Mobile Christian vs Saint Stanislaus
Morgan City vs Vandebilt Catholic
Newman vs The Willow School
Pearl River vs Pine
Pearl River Central vs Sumrall
Picayune vs Poplarville
Ponchatoula vs St. James
Reed vs Thomas Jefferson
Riverside Academy vs St. Thomas Aquinas
South Lafourche vs South Terrebonne
Thrive Academy vs Varnado
View full New Orleans metro scoreboard
