New Orleans Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-5, 2025

Get New Orleans metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season kicks off Week 1.

CJ Vafiadis

No. 1 Edna Karr hosts Archbishop Shaw on Friday night.
No. 1 Edna Karr hosts Archbishop Shaw on Friday night.

There are 58 New Orleans metro high school football games in Louisiana this weekend, including six games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard

New Orleans Metro High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025

The marquee matchup this Thursday highlights Newman vs St. Charles Catholic at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard

New Orleans Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

The marquee matchup this Friday highlights No. 19 Archbishop Shaw vs No. 1 Adna Kerr at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Games:

A.J. Ellender vs Livingston Collegiate Academy

Amite vs Franklinton

Archbishop Rummel vs Lafayette Christian Academy

Archbishop Shaw vs Edna Karr

Ascension Christian vs The Willow School

Bay High vs Saint Stanislaus

Belle Chasse vs Eleanor McMain

Benjamin Franklin vs Crescent City Christian

Broadmoor vs Springfield

Brother Martin vs East Ascension

Cathedral vs John Curtis Christian

Catholic-B.R. vs Destrehan

Central vs De La Salle

Central Lafourche vs Vandebilt Catholic

Chalmette vs John Ehret

Cohen vs Fredrick Douglass

Comeaux vs South Terrebonne

Dallas Jesuit vs Jesuit

Denham Springs vs Hammond

E.D. White vs Holy Cross



East Feliciana vs Kentwood

East Jefferson vs Livonia

East St. John vs St. James

Fontainebleau vs Lakeshore

Franklin Parish vs West Jefferson

Hahnville vs Washington



Hammond vs Denham Springs

Hancock vs Harrison Central

Harrison Central vs Hancock

Haynes Academy vs Metairie Park Country Day

Independence vs Loranger



Lakeshore vs Fontainebleau

Landry vs Easton

Live Oak vs St. Paul's

Lumberton vs North Forrest

Lutcher vs Slidell

Mandeville vs Salmen

Metairie Park Country Day vs Haynes Academy

North Forrest vs Lumberton

Northshore vs Picayune

Patrick Taylor Science & Tech Academy vs Riverdale

Pearl River vs St. Martin's Episcopal

Picayune vs Northshore

Pine vs St. Thomas Aquinas

Ponchatoula vs Walker

Poplarville vs Stone

Purvis vs Pass Christian

Riverside Academy vs Terrebonne

St. Helena College and Career Academy vs Jewel Sumner

St. Martin's Episcopal vs Pearl River

Stone vs Poplarville

Thibodaux vs South Lafourche

Varnado vs Slaughter Community Charter

West St. John vs Young Audiences Charter

Published
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

