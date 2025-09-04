New Orleans Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-5, 2025
There are 58 New Orleans metro high school football games in Louisiana this weekend, including six games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
New Orleans Metro High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025
The marquee matchup this Thursday highlights Newman vs St. Charles Catholic at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
View all New Orleans Metro Scoreboard
New Orleans Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
The marquee matchup this Friday highlights No. 19 Archbishop Shaw vs No. 1 Adna Kerr at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Games:
A.J. Ellender vs Livingston Collegiate Academy
Amite vs Franklinton
Archbishop Rummel vs Lafayette Christian Academy
Archbishop Shaw vs Edna Karr
Ascension Christian vs The Willow School
Bay High vs Saint Stanislaus
Belle Chasse vs Eleanor McMain
Benjamin Franklin vs Crescent City Christian
Broadmoor vs Springfield
Brother Martin vs East Ascension
Cathedral vs John Curtis Christian
Catholic-B.R. vs Destrehan
Central vs De La Salle
Central Lafourche vs Vandebilt Catholic
Chalmette vs John Ehret
Cohen vs Fredrick Douglass
Comeaux vs South Terrebonne
Dallas Jesuit vs Jesuit
Denham Springs vs Hammond
E.D. White vs Holy Cross
East Ascension vs Brother Martin
East Feliciana vs Kentwood
East Jefferson vs Livonia
East St. John vs St. James
Fontainebleau vs Lakeshore
Franklin Parish vs West Jefferson
Hahnville vs Washington
Hahnville vs KIPP Booker T. Washington
Hammond vs Denham Springs
Hancock vs Harrison Central
Harrison Central vs Hancock
Haynes Academy vs Metairie Park Country Day
Independence vs Loranger
KIPP Booker T. Washington vs Hahnville
Lakeshore vs Fontainebleau
Landry vs Easton
Live Oak vs St. Paul's
Lumberton vs North Forrest
Lutcher vs Slidell
Mandeville vs Salmen
Metairie Park Country Day vs Haynes Academy
North Forrest vs Lumberton
Northshore vs Picayune
Patrick Taylor Science & Tech Academy vs Riverdale
Pearl River vs St. Martin's Episcopal
Picayune vs Northshore
Pine vs St. Thomas Aquinas
Ponchatoula vs Walker
Poplarville vs Stone
Purvis vs Pass Christian
Riverside Academy vs Terrebonne
St. Helena College and Career Academy vs Jewel Sumner
St. Martin's Episcopal vs Pearl River
Stone vs Poplarville
Thibodaux vs South Lafourche
Varnado vs Slaughter Community Charter
West St. John vs Young Audiences Charter
View all New Orleans Metro Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here