Sexual Assault-Related Arrests Rock Louisiana School with Undefeated Football Team
A Louisiana school that has been experiencing a high level of athletic success is getting some unwanted attention.
Million Dollar Bonds for Former Principal, Assistant Coach
According to a report from KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, former Hamilton Christian principal Morgan Daugherty (failure to report certain felonies; obstruction of justice), assistant coach Dominique Washington (same charges) and employee Stacy Bargemen (cyberstalking) were arrested following a lengthy investigation. by the Special Victims Unit of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Department.
Daugherty and Washington's bonds were set at $1.15 million. Bargemen's bond was $7500 on the misdemeanor charge. Washington was arrested in Ascension Parish, 150 miles east of Lake Charles.
An online search of the Calcasieu Parish inmate roster did not list either Daugherty or Washington.
Results of Investigation
Daugherty and Washington were accused of attempting to conceal information regarding sexual assaults between students that occurred over a span of several months this year. In addition, Daugherty, who was eventually terminated after being placed on leave, reportedly tried to intimidate school employees via written communication. Washington resigned.
Football Team Having Dream Season
Despite off-the-field distractions, the undefeated Warriors are having their best football season ever. Led by junior quarterback Javon Vital, an elite and versatile prospect, Hamilton Christian is 9-0 and seeded No. 3 entering this week's second-round playoff game vs. No. 14-seeded St. Frederick.
The school also won a boys basketball state championship last season. Both the football and basketball teams are coached by Dexter Washington, father of Dominique Washington.
According to Alex Newell, co-founder of Cenla Preps and an administrator on the popular Louisiana Sportsline message board who posts under the moniker The Fireman89, Hamilton Christian's top receiver transferred to Barbe recently and is reportedly making an impact at the Class 5A school located on the city's southside.
School's Background
Located in the city of Lake Charles (population approximately 80,000) in Southwest Louisiana, Hamilton Christian is the second-smallest football-playing program in the state with 94 students from grades 9-through-12. By comparison, the largest school in its division - Delhi Charter - has more than double the number of students (237).
The fourth-seeded Warriors went 20-7 in boys basketball and won the Division IV select state championship - it's first - by eliminating No. 1 Crescent City Christian. in the semifinals and downing perennial power Southern lab in the finals. Vital, as a sophomore, was named Outstanding Player.
The school won its first football playoff game in 2015, according to William Weathers of Geaux Preps. Washington was named district coach of the year. Prior to his resignation, Dominque Washington had been on the staff for more than a decade.
