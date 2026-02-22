Georgia High School Football Team Hires Ex-NFL WR As Head Coach
A former NFL wide receiver has been hired to serve as the head football coach at a Georgia high school.
Alec Lemon, who broke the Syracuse career record for receptions, has been named the new head football coach at The Walker School.
Lemon, a graduate of Arundel High School in Gambrills, Maryland, dominated on both sides of the ball where he set a record for most receiving yards in a season as a senior with 1,616. He also tied the touchdown record with 23 and receptions mark with 103, adding 30 tackles with six interceptions and two forced fumbles on defense.
New Georgia High School Football Coach Was All-Big East Selection
A standout baseball and basketball player in high school as well, Lemon signed with Syracuse and was named all-Big East first team in 2012 and second team in 2011. He caught 73 passes for 1,074 yards and scored seven touchdowns as a senior after recording 69 receptions for 834 yards as a junior.
Lemon was picked up as an undrafted free agent by the Houston Texans following the 2013 NFL Draft, being placed on injured reserve. He was added to the Baltimore Ravens practice squad the following season before a brief stint with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL.
Alec Lemon Led Glen Burnie To Five-Win Turnaround
Under Lemon, the Gophers went from 2-7 in his first season to a 7-4 mark this past year, winning 28 games over five years. Glen Burnie reached the second round of the Maryland high school football Class 4A state playoffs each of the last four seasons, including hosting the first home postseason game in program history.
“I am truly honored to serve as the Walker School’s next head football coach,” Lemon said in a press release (thanks to Marietta Daily Journal for the quotes). “This is an incredible opportunity to join such a respected and distinguished institution. The support and strong sense of community that I felt while on campus are what make Walker so special.
“Our student-athletes are motivated, driven and ready to make their mark as we move the program forward in a positive direction. I am excited to get to work and help elevate Walker football to new heights.”
The Walker School Won Two Games In 2025
Last year, Walker finished 2-8 overall and had earned a spot in the Class A-AAA Prive state playoffs, but were forced to pass due to injuries to the players.
Lemon replaces T.J. Anderson, who held the position for three seasons.