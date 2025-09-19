Shreveport Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
Get Shreveport metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season continues on Friday, September 19
There are 54 games scheduled across the Shreveport metro area this weekend including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Shreveport Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include North DeSoto vs West Monroe, and Evangel Christian Academy vs Byrd.
Shreveport High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 45 games scheduled across the Shreveport metro area on Friday, highlighted by North DeSoto vs West Monroe at 7:00 PM
Full list of Friday Shreveport metro games:
Airline vs Union Parish
Alba-Golden vs Bowie
Beckville vs Harleton
Benton vs Huntington
Bossier vs Logansport
Bullard vs Liberty-Eylau
Byrd vs Evangel Christian Academy
Calvary Baptist Academy vs Franklin Parish
Captain Shreve vs Natchitoches Central
Carthage vs Chapel Hill
Center vs Daingerfield
Cossatot River vs Lafayette County
De Kalb vs Harmony
Delhi Charter vs Jonesboro-Hodge
Elysian Fields vs Hawkins
Fayetteville vs Texas
Gainesville vs Henderson
Gladewater vs Spring Hill
Grace Community vs New Boston
Grand Saline vs Joaquin
Hallsville vs Pine Tree
Hamburg vs Magnolia
Haynesville vs Homer
Hooks vs Winnsboro
Hope vs Prescott
Hughes Springs vs Pewitt
Jefferson vs Pittsburg
Kilgore vs Pleasant Grove
Lakeside vs Plain Dealing
Lakeview vs Woodlawn-Shreveport
Leesville vs Many
Mansfield vs Northwood
Marshall vs Palestine
Mineral Springs vs Quitman
Minden vs North Webster
Mt. Enterprise vs Shelbyville
Mt. Pleasant vs Sulphur Springs
Mt. Vernon vs Atlanta
New Diana vs Redwater
North Caddo vs Southwood
North DeSoto vs West Monroe
Northwood vs Pickering
Oak Grove vs Red River
Queen City vs White Oak
Tatum vs West Rusk
View all Shreveport metro scoreboard
