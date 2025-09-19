High School

Shreveport Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025

Get Shreveport metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season continues on Friday, September 19

CJ Vafiadis

Neville High School wins at Franklin Parish High School in Winnsboro.
Neville High School wins at Franklin Parish High School in Winnsboro. / Matt Sanches/The News-Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC

There are 54 games scheduled across the Shreveport metro area this weekend including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Shreveport Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include North DeSoto vs West Monroe, and Evangel Christian Academy vs Byrd.

Shreveport High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 45 games scheduled across the Shreveport metro area on Friday, highlighted by North DeSoto vs West Monroe at 7:00 PM You can follow every game on ourShreveport Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Shreveport metro games:

Airline vs Union Parish

Alba-Golden vs Bowie

Beckville vs Harleton

Benton vs Huntington

Bossier vs Logansport

Bullard vs Liberty-Eylau

Byrd vs Evangel Christian Academy

Calvary Baptist Academy vs Franklin Parish

Captain Shreve vs Natchitoches Central

Carthage vs Chapel Hill

Center vs Daingerfield

Cossatot River vs Lafayette County

De Kalb vs Harmony

Delhi Charter vs Jonesboro-Hodge

Elysian Fields vs Hawkins

Fayetteville vs Texas

Gainesville vs Henderson

Gladewater vs Spring Hill

Grace Community vs New Boston

Grand Saline vs Joaquin

Hallsville vs Pine Tree

Hamburg vs Magnolia

Haynesville vs Homer

Hooks vs Winnsboro

Hope vs Prescott

Hughes Springs vs Pewitt

Jefferson vs Pittsburg

Kilgore vs Pleasant Grove

Lakeside vs Plain Dealing

Lakeview vs Woodlawn-Shreveport

Leesville vs Many

Mansfield vs Northwood

Marshall vs Palestine

Mineral Springs vs Quitman

Minden vs North Webster

Mt. Enterprise vs Shelbyville

Mt. Pleasant vs Sulphur Springs

Mt. Vernon vs Atlanta

New Diana vs Redwater

North Caddo vs Southwood

North DeSoto vs West Monroe

Northwood vs Pickering

Oak Grove vs Red River

Queen City vs White Oak

Tatum vs West Rusk

View all Shreveport metro scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Louisiana