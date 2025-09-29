Louisiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (9/29/2025)
Check out the Louisiana High School On SI top 25 high school football rankings after Week Four. Top 10 teams Catholic Baton Rouge and Lafayette Christian both lost to unranked opponents. Keep reading to find out where they landed and who debuted this week. Did Archbishop Shaw re-enter the list?
There are some doozies this week with Karr and St. Augustine colliding in a top five matchup. Terrebonne puts its perfect record on the line vs. Destrehan.
1. Edna Karr (4-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: defeated Holy Cross 42-7
Senior quarterback John Johnson ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. He also threw TD passes to Floyd Jones and Greg Wilfred, a Destrehan transfer, in a Saturday afternoon Catholic League special. Nicholls St. commit Tre Garrison ran for 94 yards on 14 carries with a score
Next: vs. St. Augustine (4-0)
2. Ruston (4-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: defeated Midland Legacy (Texas) 49-21
According to Brian Trahan of The Ruston Daily Leader, the Bearcats rushed for nearly 500 yards and led 35-0 in the first half in a Thursday night game in Texas. Sophomore Dalen Powell, who ran for 171 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns, has gained a minimum of 169 yards each week. Quarterback Sam Hartwell added 148 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns.
Next: at Stephenville (Texas) - The Yellow Jackets (5-0), ranked No. 26 in Texas by MaxPreps, came into last year's game highly touted and Ruston hung 63 points on the scoreboard.
3. Central-Baton Rouge (4-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: defeated Cecilia 39-21
Junior dual-threat quarterback Max Gassiott accounted for 200 yards of offense and two rushing touchdowns.The Wildcats led 25-7 at halftime and got rushing touchdowns from quarterback Jacori Platt and Shane Brown. Receiver Keithon Womack took a reverse in for two points.
Next: vs. Lafayette Christian (3-1)
4. St. Augustine (4-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: defeated Warren Easton 47-22
After falling behind 7-0, the Purple Knights rolled to victory to set up a showdown this week with Karr. Vashaun Coulon has been deadly, racking up 211 yards passing (13-of-18) and three touchdowns. Miguel Whitley had four catches for 108 yards, according to Vashon Jones of Crescent City Sports. Keith Hill ran for 126 yards on 16 tries with two touchdowns.
Next: at Edna Karr (4-0)
5. John Curtis Christian (3-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: defeated Archbishop Rummel 21-19
In a Catholic League opener of East Bank rivals, John Curtis consumed nearly the entire fourth quarter with a trademark back-breaking drive, according to Andrew Valenti of The New Orleans Advocate. Quarterback London Padgett totaled over 210 yards with a passing touchdown. John Curtis has seven rushers averaging at least 9.8 yards per carry. Padgett leads the team with 273 yards rushing on 28 carries with two TDs. Gavin Ledet and Jacobi Boudreaux have run for five scores apiece.
Next: at Warren Easton (3-1)
6. Alexandria (4-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: defeated Opelousas 59-6
Junior quarterback Karsen Sellers threw touchdown passes to four different receivers, per Bret McCormick of Louisiana vs. All Y'all. Sophomore Kasen Williams, who scored all four touchdowns in Week 3 vs. Destrehan, finished with 15 touches for 194 yards and two scores. Alex Fontenot caught four passes for 76 yards and a score. Noble Williams and Tyler Bowman combined for 18 carries, 113 yards and two touchdowns. Alexandria has allowed a total of 13 points in three games (and won 27-21 against Destrehan). On the year, Sellers has 701 yards passing on 32 completions with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Next: at Many (2-2)
7. Zachary (3-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: open
Zachary, which is No. 3 in the Division I nonselect power ratings, had the week off.
Next: at Opelousas (0-3)
9. North DeSoto (4-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: defeated Northwood-Shreveport 52-26
Sophomore defensive lineman Jonathan Perry had a pick-six, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. Running backs Braelyn Latin and Kenny Thomas combined for four touchdowns. The Griffins' win over West Monroe looks even better after the Rebels handed Catholic Baton Rouge its first loss.
Next: vs. Booker T. Washington-Shreveport (3-1)
10. Teurlings Catholic (4-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: defeated Westgate 28-15
Senior quarterback Alex Munoz ran for two touchdowns and threw one to Nicholas Celestine, according to Nick Fontenot of The Acadiana Advocate. Junior cornerback Kaden Chavis had an interception, and the Rebels' defense sacked Westgate quarterback Noah Antoine three times. Teurlings Catholic is No. 3 in the Division I select power ratings.
Next: vs. Comeaux (3-1)
11. St. Thomas More (2-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: defeated Neville 27-23
Cole Bergeron threw four touchdown passes as the Cougars came back from a 16-0 halftime deficit to issue a second straight road loss to Neville. Carter Meaux caught the game-winner on his only touch of the game, which occurred on his birthday. Bergeron increased his season total to 13 touchdown passes. Senior Christian Breaux, who was third in the area in receiving through last week, went for over 100 yards with a touchdown. Jared Quoyeser and running back Carter Melancon each caught a TD pass. Heath Hernandez sealed the win with an interception of a pass tipped by defensive end Hayden Hemard.
Next: at Westgate (1-3)
12. West Monroe (3-1)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated Catholic Baton Rouge 27-24
Senior Christian Ponti ran for 144 yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns. Brady Guillot tossed a touchdown pass to Sam Turner with less than a minute remaining, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen. Another 35-yard pass to Turner set up a six-yard scamper from Ponti, and Kadrian McNeil returned a kick 96 yards to paydirt. The Rebels, who play eight home games, host their first six.
Next: vs. Scotlandville (1-3)
13. Catholic Baton Rouge (3-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: lost to West Monroe 27-24
Turner Goldsmith threw touchdown passes to Dyer Chambers and Jude Chamberlain, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen. Quarterback Baylor Graves ran for a score. Tanner Forbes' 31-yard field goal put the Bears up 24-20 before West Monroe drove for the winning score.
Next: vs. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.) (5-1) - The Patriots are ranked No. 1 in Mississippi by MaxPreps.
14. Destrehan (2-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: defeated East St. John 50-6
Malachi Dabney rushed for two touchdowns, and quarterback Jackson Fields (Incarnate Word commit) threw two TD passes to Jabari Mack.
Next: vs. Terrebonne (4-0)
15. Brother Martin (4-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: defeated Jesuit 31-29
Maximo Barrios kicked a 38-yard field goal in the waning seconds, according to Matt Sims of Crescent City Sports. Easton Royal could not be stopped, grabbing nine receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns.
Next: at Archbishop Rummel (2-2)
16. St. Charles Catholic (4-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: defeated De La Salle 28-6
Skyler Edwards has been a mainstay for the Comets with multiple touchdown runs weekly. He ran 19 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns last week, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. QB Landree LeBlanc ran and passed for a score.
Next: at St. James (3-1)
17. Ouachita Parish (4-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: defeated Port Gibson (MIss.) 51-6
District 2-5A is going to be tons of fun with OPHS and West Monroe surging. The Lions are led by quarterback Montrell Conner (612 yards on 30 completions; 12 TDs, no interceptions)
18. Terrebonne (4-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: defeated Hahnville 52-38
No. 1 Ouachita and No. 2 Terrebonne are a good ways ahead of Zachary in the Division I nonselect power ratings. Terrebonne answered another test by downing undefeated Hahnville. It gets even tougher this week against Destrehan. Quincy Adams has rushed for 788 yards on 67 carries with 12 touchdowns. Owen Oliver has thrown for 661 yards and four scores with no interceptions.
Next: at Destrehan (2-2)
19. Evangel Christian (3-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: defeated Airline 51-49
Quarterback Peyton Houston leads the state in passing (1,462 yards, 11 TDs, three interceptions). The Eagles boast two of the statistical leaders at receiver in Charley Abraham (30-506, two TDs) and Johnny Casey (14-340, three scores).
Next: at Huntington (2-2) in a west Shreveport rivalry game.
20. Southside (3-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: defeated Lafayette High 45-24
Justin Williams ran for his third straight 100-yard game, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate. QB Parker Dies ran for 55 yards on eight carries with two touchdowns. Kollen Francois ran for a score, took a kick to paydirt and threw a long halfback pass.
Next: at Barbe (1-3)
21. Madison Prep (3-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: defeated Glen Oaks 53-0
The No. 2 Chargers (Division II select) host Parkview Baptist, which was winless before blowing out St. Martinville.
Next: vs. Parkview Baptist (1-3)
22. Holy Cross (3-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: lost to Karr 42-3
The grind doesn't stop in District 9-5A: Jesuit visits next.
Next: vs. Jesuit (3-1)
23. Archbishop Shaw (2-2)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated Lafayette Christian 31-6
The Eagles notched six interceptions against a Lafayette Christian team that had taken tremendous care of the ball. LCA QB Braylon Walker, a dangerous dual threat, had seven touchdown passes with no picks coming into the game.
Next: vs. De La Salle (0-4), which is No. 12 in the Division III select power ratings due to its tough schedule.
24. Lafayette Christian (3-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: lost to Archbishop Shaw 31-13
It's a far tumble from No. 9, but at the same time, the Knights remain ranked and can make a move back up the list with a win this week vs. Central-BR. District play begins in two weeks vs. 4-0 Lafayette Renaissance and QB Kennan Brown (17 TDs, one INT).
Next: at Central-BR (4-0)
25. Archbishop Rummel (2-2)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: lost to John Curtis 21-19
The Raiders have lost two games by a total of three points. There was the one-point loss (27-26) to Lafayette Christian followed by wins over University and Archbishop Shaw.
Next: vs. Brother Martin (4-0)
Dropped out: No. 21 Jesuit, No. 25 Catholic New Iberia
First out: Notre Dame, Neville, Jesuit, Catholic New Iberia, Calvary Baptist, Lakeshore, Franklin Parish, Franklinton. Westminster Christian (Op.), Iowa, Haynesville, Southern Lab, St. James, Dunham, Loyola College Prep, St. Amant, Parkway, Erath, Sterlington, Jena
