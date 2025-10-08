High School

South-Central Louisiana High School Football Stat Leaders - Oct. 8, 2025

Check out the list of top passers, rushers and receivers

Teurlings Catholic quarterback Alex Munoz
Teurlings Catholic quarterback Alex Munoz / SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are the statistical leaders from the Lafayette area through Week 5 of the high school football season.

Passing

1. Cole Bergeron, St. Thomas More (89-of-217) 1,330 yards, 7 INT, 14 TDs

2. Kross Gillen, Opelousas Catholic (76-of-134) 1285-5-18

3. Carson Gurzi, Carencro (71-of-112) 1224-2-13

4. Kennan Brown, Lafayette Renaissance (89-of-145) 1168-1-22

5. Nathan Zaunbrecher. St. Edmund (38-of-64) 1001-1-9

6. Noah Antoine, Westgate (54-of-101) 927-3-5

7. Collin Dore, Cecilia (53-of-92) 921-4-5

8. Alex Munoz, Teurlings Catholic (46-of-76) 872-1-11

9. Stephen George, Westminster Christian (30-of-48) 830-2-13

10. Kaleb Joseph, Northside (45-of-80) 827-3-9

11. Jack Landry, Erath (50-of-82) 807-2-11

12. Braylon Walker, Lafayette Christian (56-of-94) 699-6-11

13. Dazavien Maze, Abbeville (55-of-96) 680-7-8

14. Khyrie Francisco, St. Martinville (58-of-102) 639-8-3

15. Austin Judice, Rayne (36-of-60) 580-5-3

Rushing

1. Jaden Celestine, Comeaux 98-917-14

2. Hugo Morales, Delcambre 75-755-6

3. Caiden Bellard, Lafayette Christian 105-745-8

4. Joachim Bourgeois, Notre Dame 94-685-6

5. Nathan Diggs, St. Edmund 70-637-8

6. Xzaban Williams, Lafayette 81-619-8

7. Troy Kennerson, Acadiana 71-612-9

8. Braylon Walker, Lafayette Christian 64-554-5

9. Royce Butler, Opelousas Catholic 64-509-3

10. Jahlil Charles, Erath 53-507-3

11. Justin Williams, Southside 102-488-6

12. Aiden Bourque, Erath 68-487-7

13. Owen Morris, Catholic New Iberia 58-483-5

14. Pierce Gable, Westminster Christian-Lafayette 59-421-8

15. Kollen Francois, Southside 33-421-4

Receiving

1. Chantz Babineaux, Carencro 30-741-7

2. Roderick Tezeno, Opelousas Catholic 29-496-6

3. Christian Breaux, St. Thomas More 31-490-7

4. Jarrison Reese, Church Point 32-488-6

5. Jacourey Duhon, Lafayette Renaissance 24-410-9

6. Cameron Samuels, Abbeville 23-392-7

7. Hudon Simon, St. Edmund 14-379-5

8. Andrew Viator, Teurlings Catholic 13-362-5

9. Jai Joseph, Northside 11-349-5

10. Maurice Marcel, Opelousas Catholic 18-331-7

11. Jackilon Roberson, Westgate 18-327-1

12. Damien Thomas, Westminster Christian 10-320-6

13. Cayden Lancelin, Westgate 18-316-2

14. Jaylon Owens, Opelousas 15-295-4

15. Brayden Allen, Lafayette Christian 20-281-3

Published |Modified
Mike Coppage is a Louisiana-based veteran reporter with decades of experience covering recruiting and high school sports for Scout, Rivals, The Acadiana Advocate and The Daily Iberian. He has been freelancing for High School On SI since 2024.

