South-Central Louisiana High School Football Stat Leaders - Oct. 8, 2025
Here are the statistical leaders from the Lafayette area through Week 5 of the high school football season.
Related: Louisiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - October 6, 2025
Passing
1. Cole Bergeron, St. Thomas More (89-of-217) 1,330 yards, 7 INT, 14 TDs
2. Kross Gillen, Opelousas Catholic (76-of-134) 1285-5-18
3. Carson Gurzi, Carencro (71-of-112) 1224-2-13
4. Kennan Brown, Lafayette Renaissance (89-of-145) 1168-1-22
5. Nathan Zaunbrecher. St. Edmund (38-of-64) 1001-1-9
6. Noah Antoine, Westgate (54-of-101) 927-3-5
7. Collin Dore, Cecilia (53-of-92) 921-4-5
8. Alex Munoz, Teurlings Catholic (46-of-76) 872-1-11
9. Stephen George, Westminster Christian (30-of-48) 830-2-13
10. Kaleb Joseph, Northside (45-of-80) 827-3-9
11. Jack Landry, Erath (50-of-82) 807-2-11
12. Braylon Walker, Lafayette Christian (56-of-94) 699-6-11
13. Dazavien Maze, Abbeville (55-of-96) 680-7-8
14. Khyrie Francisco, St. Martinville (58-of-102) 639-8-3
15. Austin Judice, Rayne (36-of-60) 580-5-3
Rushing
1. Jaden Celestine, Comeaux 98-917-14
2. Hugo Morales, Delcambre 75-755-6
3. Caiden Bellard, Lafayette Christian 105-745-8
4. Joachim Bourgeois, Notre Dame 94-685-6
5. Nathan Diggs, St. Edmund 70-637-8
6. Xzaban Williams, Lafayette 81-619-8
7. Troy Kennerson, Acadiana 71-612-9
8. Braylon Walker, Lafayette Christian 64-554-5
9. Royce Butler, Opelousas Catholic 64-509-3
10. Jahlil Charles, Erath 53-507-3
11. Justin Williams, Southside 102-488-6
12. Aiden Bourque, Erath 68-487-7
13. Owen Morris, Catholic New Iberia 58-483-5
14. Pierce Gable, Westminster Christian-Lafayette 59-421-8
15. Kollen Francois, Southside 33-421-4
Receiving
1. Chantz Babineaux, Carencro 30-741-7
2. Roderick Tezeno, Opelousas Catholic 29-496-6
3. Christian Breaux, St. Thomas More 31-490-7
4. Jarrison Reese, Church Point 32-488-6
5. Jacourey Duhon, Lafayette Renaissance 24-410-9
6. Cameron Samuels, Abbeville 23-392-7
7. Hudon Simon, St. Edmund 14-379-5
8. Andrew Viator, Teurlings Catholic 13-362-5
9. Jai Joseph, Northside 11-349-5
10. Maurice Marcel, Opelousas Catholic 18-331-7
11. Jackilon Roberson, Westgate 18-327-1
12. Damien Thomas, Westminster Christian 10-320-6
13. Cayden Lancelin, Westgate 18-316-2
14. Jaylon Owens, Opelousas 15-295-4
15. Brayden Allen, Lafayette Christian 20-281-3
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App